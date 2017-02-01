Representation Matters: 10 Celebs on the Importance of Inclusivity in Media
Zendaya, Lupita, Octavia and more stars talk representation in media – and the progress we still have to make
AMANDLA STENBERG
"I'm really passionate about representation in film. I feel like the world is dominated by such a small group of human beings. There are so many different kinds of people that aren't represented, that don’t have characters who look like them."
– to Interview Magazine
VIOLA DAVIS
"The only thing that separates women of color from everyone else is opportunity. You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there."
– at the 2015 Emmy Awards
ZENDAYA
"It's hard as a young person of a different ethnicity or background to look at the TV and not see anyone who looks like you. Representation is very important."
– to Cosmopolitan
OPRAH WINFREY
"I used to use the word 'diversity' all the time. 'We want more diverse stories, more diverse characters.' Now I really eliminated it from my vocabulary because I've learned from [Ava Duvernay] that the word that most articulates what we're looking for is what we want to be: included ... It's to have a seat at the table where the decisions are being made."
AVA DUVERNAY
"We aren't sitting around talking about diversity. Just like we aren't sitting around talking about being black or being women. We're just being that."
– to The Hollywood Reporter
CHRIS ROCK
"I'm here at the Academy Awards. Otherwise known as the White People's Choice Awards. You realize if they nominated hosts, I wouldn't even get this job. You all would be watching Neil Patrick Harris right now."
KERRY WASHINGTON
"We need more voices at the table. We need our art to reflect all of us."
WILL SMITH
"There's a position we hold in this community and if we're not part of the solution, we're part of the problem."
LUPITA NYONG'O
"I think what we are asking for is really for more stories to be told, for inclusion in the stories that are told. It's good for all of us when we hear a diverse number of stories and are able to experience more diversity. It's more reflective of the world we live in."
– on The Today Show
OCTAVIA SPENCER
"I think that people really are putting the label of diversity in the wrong spots. Diversity starts when you're casting films, when you're greenlighting films. I think putting that at Oscars' feet when it’s the end of the road — that's the frosting on the cake if you get nominated for Oscars. We want to get these movies greenlit."
