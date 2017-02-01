Representation Matters: 10 Celebs on the Importance of Inclusivity in Media

OPRAH WINFREY

"I used to use the word 'diversity' all the time. 'We want more diverse stories, more diverse characters.' Now I really eliminated it from my vocabulary because I've learned from [Ava Duvernay] that the word that most articulates what we're looking for is what we want to be: included ... It's to have a seat at the table where the decisions are being made."

– to The Hollywood Reporter