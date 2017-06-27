PARIS HILTON

In 2007, the heiress was handed a 45-day jail sentence for violating her probation following a DUI arrest.

However, the now-36-year-old was released to her home after five days due to an undisclosed “medical condition."

In a phone interview from jail with E! News, she vowed to learn from the experience.

"Just being away from everything…you know, the craziness, the paparazzi," she said. "I've had a lot of alone time to think and read and write."