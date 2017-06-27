Rachel Lindsay: How I Overcame Panic When the First Bachelorette Guy Said He Was Falling for Me
Celebrities Who've Done Time in the Slammer
Some of our favorite celebrities have spent time behind bars
Star Wars Superfan Jacob Tremblay Admits He Was Too 'Starstruck' to Meet Harrison Ford: That's 'My Biggest Life Regret'
1 of 14
PARIS HILTON
In 2007, the heiress was handed a 45-day jail sentence for violating her probation following a DUI arrest.
However, the now-36-year-old was released to her home after five days due to an undisclosed “medical condition."
In a phone interview from jail with E! News, she vowed to learn from the experience.
"Just being away from everything…you know, the craziness, the paparazzi," she said. "I've had a lot of alone time to think and read and write."
2 of 14
JUSTIN BIEBER
The 23-year-old pop star was arrested for DUI in Miami Beach in 2014 after admitting to police that he had been smoking marijuana and had taken prescription medication.
Bieber spent a day in jail and, for the "Sorry" singer, that 24 hours was more than enough to teach him a lesson.
“Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun #neveragain,” he captioned a recent Instagram photo of his mugshot.
3 of 14
TERESA & JOE GIUDICE
The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were both convicted of bankruptcy fraud in October 2014 and allowed to serve time separately.
Teresa, 45, was released on Dec. 23, 2015 after a nearly 11-month sentence. Now, Joe, 45, is serving out a 41-month prison sentence for the crime.
4 of 14
MARTHA STEWART
The lifestyle guru famously began a five-month stint in federal prison in 2004 for convictions related to insider trading.
The sentence came as a shock to many, and a slew of Stewart supporters even chanted "Save Martha!" outside of the lower Manhattan courthouse the day of the hearing, the New York Times reported.
Since her release, Stewart, 75, has been vocal about her time behind bars. She even told Chelsea Handler last year that the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black has nothing on her prison visit.
"When you live through something like Orange Is the New Black … the real characters are better," she said.
5 of 14
NICOLE RICHIE
The 35-year-old former reality TV star served just 82 minutes of a four-day sentence for DUI in 2007, released early due to overcrowding.
Richie, who was five months pregnant at the time of her jail stint, pleaded guilty to DUI after she was spotted driving her car the wrong way in Los Angeles.
Prior to her brief incarceration, Richie admitted she was afraid to go to jail.
"I’m scared also, but, you know, I’m willing to face whatever consequences come my way, and I take responsibility for what I’ve done," she told David Letterman on The Late Show.
6 of 14
LIL WAYNE
The self-proclaimed best rapper alive served about eight months of a one-year jail term in 2010 at New York's Rikers Island on a weapons conviction.
Wayne, 34, wrote about his time in prison in a diary later released as a book titled Gone ‘Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island.
In the book, the rapper wrote about Drake, his son and his brief stint as a suicide prevention aide.
7 of 14
LINDSAY LOHAN
The 30-year-old actress has been to jail numerous times for DUI, theft, cocaine possession and more. Her jail stints have spanned from mere minutes to days.
She first spent time behind bars in 2007, when she was sentenced to one day after pleading guilty to two counts of being under the influence of a controlled substance and pleading no contest to DUI and reckless driving.
Most recently, Lohan served just hours of a 30-day jail sentence in 2011 after admitting to violating probation in her DUI and necklace theft cases.
8 of 14
BLAC CHYNA
Chyna visited jail briefly in February 2016 after being arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in Austin, Texas.
Officers allegedly found ecstasy in the 29-year-old's purse, according to an affidavit. She allegedly verbally abused a bartender for refusing her further service.
9 of 14
MARK WAHLBERG
The 46-year-old actor was charged with attempted murder and convicted of assault in 1988 when he was 16.
He attacked two Vietnamese-American men, knocking one unconscious with a 5-ft.-long stick and punching another. He served 45 days in prison, NBC News reported.
He hurled racist slurs at the men although he later insisted race had nothing to do with the Boston assault.
In 2014, he briefly pursued a pardon for the assaults but later dropped the motion, according to the Los Angeles Times. However, the process allowed Wahlberg to meet with his victim "and his wife and his daughter and apologize for those horrific acts. Some good did come out of it," he told reporters in 2016. In his 2014 request, he wrote, "I have not engaged in philanthropic efforts in order to make people forget about my past. To the contrary, I want people to remember my past so that I can serve as an example of how lives can be turned around and how people can be redeemed."
10 of 14
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
The 33-year-old served less than three hours of her 30-day sentence for violating probation following a DUI arrest as a result of overcrowding at a California jail in 2008.
Although her jail stint was short-lived, Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans are sure to remember the scene in the hit E! show in which Kim Kardashian West drew the ire of her mother Kris Jenner for taking selfies just moments before saying goodbye to her younger sister.
"Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself?" Jenner said. "Your sister's going to jail!"
11 of 14
LIL' KIM
The 42-year-old rapper was sentenced in September 2005 to one year and one day in prison for lying to a grand jury.
She was released early, in July 2006, and ordered under house arrest for 30 days.
She chronicled the months leading up to her prison stint on a reality show called Countdown to Lockdown.
12 of 14
TIM ALLEN
Before he became one of our favorite TV dads on Home Improvement, Tim Allen spent two years and four months in Sandstone, Minnesota's, Federal Correctional Institution, CBS News reports.
He was arrested at 1978 in Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport after being found with more than 1 lb. of cocaine, according to CBS.
He was paroled in 1981.
"It was a watershed moment," he told Closer Weekly earlier this year. "It put me in a position of great humility, and I was able to make amends to friends and family and refocus my life on setting and achieving goals."
13 of 14
REMY MA
The 37-year-old rapper was sent to prison in 2008 after shooting a girlfriend in the stomach, and convicted of assault, illegal weapon possession and attempted coercion.
She was released six years later in 2014 and cemented her comeback with her latest Fat Joe collab, “All the Way Up."
14 of 14
WESLEY SNIPES
Snipes, 54, served 28 months of a three-year sentence after being convicted of willfully failing to file tax returns, ABC News.
The Blade actor belongs to a movement that challenged the government's right to collect taxes, according to ABC News. But prosecutors argued that he owed the government millions in back taxes.
Although he was convicted of purposely failing to file tax returns for 1999, 2000 and 2001, Snipes was ultimately acquitted of felony tax fraud and conspiracy charges, CNN reports.
