Stealing Porn, Smoking Weed and More Reasons Celebs Got in Trouble at School
Sometimes it feels really, really good to be bad
ROBERT PATTINSON
The mischief: Stealing and then selling porn magazines
Pattinson made the confession about his teenage indiscretion on The Howard Stern Show. "I've never actually said this before. I was stealing porno magazines and selling them at school," he admitted. "I used to go in and take, like, one or two, and then put them in my bag. I was in my school uniform when I was doing it, and it was kind of risky. At the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack." Eventually, a store clerk caught on to the actor's game. "I remember the guy who worked in the store shouting, like, 'Hey!' and then my two friends ran off, and I turned around, like, 'What?' I walked back up to him. I hadn't zipped up my bag … This guy is pulling out all these porno magazines — and it was when porn used to have, like, VHS tapes in the plastic sheet with it — and he's pulling all these things out, and I was sitting there humiliated with all the old people looking at me disgusted," Pattinson said. Cedric Diggory would never!
KIM & KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
The mischief: Wearing dark lipstick at Catholic school
The stylish sisters might set makeup standards these days, but during middle school their boundary-pushing ways only earned them scoldings. “[My sister] Kim and I went to an all-girls Catholic school in seventh and eighth grade and we started wearing dark lipstick to school. Our teacher would get so mad,” Kourtney revealed to PeopleStyle. “I remember we went on a school trip to France, and they let us like use lipstick and we were like, ‘Ah, this is like freedom!'” We’d like to see someone try and tell present-day Kim and Kourt what lipstick they can and can’t wear.
RYAN GOSLING
The mischief: Trying to be Rambo (via throwing knives)
The actor’s longtime fascination with movies once required disciplinary intervention. “When I first saw Rambo, that movie put a kind of spell on me and I actually thought I WAS Rambo,” he told Company. “So much so, that one day, I took a bunch of steak knives to school and threw them around at recess time because I thought we were in the movie!” And how did the adults feel about Gosling’s go at being an action hero? “I was suspended from school and my mother said I couldn’t watch R-rated movies anymore.”
CHANCE THE RAPPER
The mischief: Smoking marijuana
The rapper's breakout mixtape, 10 Day, was named after a suspension he received in high school. "I got suspended a lot, but senior year I got suspended for smoking weed right before spring break, which was sick because I had three weeks in a row off," he told Pitchfork. When recounting the incident to the Chicago Tribune, Chance confirmed that he "definitely got punished" by his parents for the suspension. "I was in mad trouble," he said. "When I got suspended for smoking I didn't just get suspended — I got arrested. It was right around the time of finals, so I failed half of my second semester classes and had to go to summer school … Every day I was on suspension I had to go to my pop's job and just post up there all day helping him out with email or whatever."
KATY PERRY
The mischief: Humping a tree
Perry’s Christian middle school did not appreciate her dedication to the dramatic arts. “When I was in sixth grade I was suspended from school for humping a tree,” she explained to Jake Hamilton while promoting her movie Katy Perry: Part of Me. “We were doing a play on Greek mythology and I was Aphrodite. My love interest was absent, and so I used the tree as my partner.” Classic.
JACK BLACK
The mischief: Graffiting his school
The actor’s teenage foray into vandalism had some cringe-worthy consequences. “One time I got caught graffitiing my high school,” Black told PEOPLE. “There was this dance-troupe mural or something, and me and a couple other graffiti artists went to town on the mural and turned it into a punk rock, like Death Mask, thing. We thought we were super cool.” But the badass moment quickly turned into a blush-fest when the group was taken to task. “When I got caught, the public humiliation of being this vandal was tough to get over. We had to clean it up and do some public apologies. It was very embarrassing,” Black admitted.
OWEN WILSON
The mischief: Stealing answers to a geometry exam
You know that whole stereotype about being so naughty you get sent to military school? That actually happened to Wilson. The actor stole his geometry teacher’s textbook and copied answers to a test while he was a 10th grader at a prep school in Dallas, Texas. The preppy powers that be gave him the boot and his parents sent him to attend the New Mexico Military Institute.
ADELE
The mischief: Fighting to defend the name of a reality star
Don’t worry Adele diehards – your queen understands your passionate fandom. Growing up, the singer was “obsessed” with Will Young, the first-season victor of the British reality competition Pop Idol. “Will Young was my first proper love. I was obsessed. The Gareth Gates fans were horrible to me and I wasn’t having any of it,” she told Mirror about classmates who supported Young’s Pop Idol rival. “We had a fight and I was called into the head teacher’s office and sent home. It was serious.”
SALMA HAYEK
The mischief: Constant pranking
The actress was resident class clown at her Catholic all-girls boarding school. Although she admits “The woman who was in charge of the nuns said, ‘You should go now before we kick you out,'” Hayek insists her indiscretions were all “funny little things.” For example, “All the American girls would put rollers in their hair and put makeup on and they would make a lot of noise [in the morning]. And I wanted to sleep until the last minute,” she said at an event for The Wrap. “So one day I decided to change all their alarm clocks to an hour earlier and they were up at four or five a.m. doing their makeup and hair. I laughed for about two hours.” But even punishment was never enough to curb Hayek’s lively spirit. “So I would do things like that and I did get detention, but then I would do crazy things in detention, which was also fun.”
