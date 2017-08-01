Stealing Porn, Smoking Weed and More Reasons Celebs Got in Trouble at School

ROBERT PATTINSON

The mischief: Stealing and then selling porn magazines

Pattinson made the confession about his teenage indiscretion on The Howard Stern Show. "I've never actually said this before. I was stealing porno magazines and selling them at school," he admitted. "I used to go in and take, like, one or two, and then put them in my bag. I was in my school uniform when I was doing it, and it was kind of risky. At the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack." Eventually, a store clerk caught on to the actor's game. "I remember the guy who worked in the store shouting, like, 'Hey!' and then my two friends ran off, and I turned around, like, 'What?' I walked back up to him. I hadn't zipped up my bag … This guy is pulling out all these porno magazines — and it was when porn used to have, like, VHS tapes in the plastic sheet with it — and he's pulling all these things out, and I was sitting there humiliated with all the old people looking at me disgusted," Pattinson said. Cedric Diggory would never!