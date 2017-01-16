Celebrities and Politicians Collaborate to Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Famous faces from the entertainment industry and politics honored civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, taking to Twitter and other social media platforms to salute him and his legacy.

Twitter has also launched a #MLK emoji, which can be activated by using hashtags such as #MLK, #IHaveADream, #MLKDay, #MartinLutherKingJr, and #MartinLutherKing.

President-elect Donald Trump wrote, “Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!”

Former president Bill Clinton shared a famous quote from the activist: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'”

Celebrities such as Neil Patrick Harris, Ciara and more also took to Twitter to honor King.

Stars even collaborated their efforts. Beginning with Chance the Rapper, 15 celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys came together to each tweet a line from King’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.

I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted #IHaveADream — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 16, 2017

and every hill and mountain shall be made low, #IHaveADream — lee daniels (@leedanielsent) January 16, 2017

the rough places will be made plain and the crooked places will be made straight #IHaveADream — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 16, 2017

and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed and all flesh shall see it together."" #IHaveADream — COMMON (@common) January 16, 2017

This is our hope, and this is the faith that I go back to the South with. #IHaveADream — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 16, 2017

With this faith, we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope. #IHaveADream — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 16, 2017

With this faith, we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood. #IHaveADream — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 16, 2017

With this faith, we will be able to work together, to pray together, to struggle together, #IHaveADream — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) January 16, 2017

to go to jail together, to stand up for freedom together, #IHaveADream — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) January 16, 2017

knowing that we will be free one day. #IHaveADream — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 16, 2017

And this will be the day — this will be the day when all of God's children will be able to sing with new meaning: #IHaveADream — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) January 16, 2017

My country 'tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing. #IHaveADream — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) January 16, 2017

Land where my fathers died, land of the Pilgrim's pride, #IHaveADream — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 16, 2017

From every mountainside, let freedom ring! #IHaveADream — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 16, 2017

See other tributes to King from celebrities below.

Life's most persistent and urgent question is, “What are you doing for others?”— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) January 16, 2017

'I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.' – Martin Luther King, Jr. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) January 16, 2017

Thinking of Dr. King and great leaders like @repjohnlewis who carry on his legacy. May their example be our call to action. -mo — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 16, 2017

Thank you for everything, King. May we give and work as hard as you did. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/v6rg7okid0 — banksy (@thereaIbanksy) January 16, 2017

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. #MLK — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) January 16, 2017

"Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed."

Martin Luther King, Jr. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 16, 2017

https://t.co/4FIeq8lr4G @Iam360WISE 👊🏾💯 Thank You Dr. King 🙏🏿 The Dream Lives — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) January 16, 2017

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.

Hate cannot drive out hate;

only love can do that." #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/EjMwAch31P — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 16, 2017

Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

Let us honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in what we do, in what we teach our children.. everyday #MLKDay #hope #standup #bethechange A photo posted by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:27am PST