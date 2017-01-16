Celebrities and Politicians Collaborate to Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Famous faces from the entertainment industry and politics honored civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, taking to Twitter and other social media platforms to salute him and his legacy.
Twitter has also launched a #MLK emoji, which can be activated by using hashtags such as #MLK, #IHaveADream, #MLKDay, #MartinLutherKingJr, and #MartinLutherKing.
President-elect Donald Trump wrote, “Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!”
Former president Bill Clinton shared a famous quote from the activist: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'”
Celebrities such as Neil Patrick Harris, Ciara and more also took to Twitter to honor King.
Stars even collaborated their efforts. Beginning with Chance the Rapper, 15 celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys came together to each tweet a line from King’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.
See other tributes to King from celebrities below.