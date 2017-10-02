Lady Gaga, Amy Schumer and More Stars Plead for Gun Control in Wake of Las Vegas Shooting: 'Act Quickly'

Many of America’s most influential celebrities are using their platforms to push for change it the wake of the attack on a Las Vegas music festival on Sunday – now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

At least 58 people are dead and over 500 injured after a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The suspect — who is now deceased — has since been identified by police as Stephen Craig Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada. Paddock had at least 19 weapons in his hotel room, two sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a statement that they are “conducting urgent traces on firearms recovered from # LasVegas shooting.”

The arsenal of weapons compiled by Paddock has moved many stars to plead for the implementation of sensible gun control regulations.

Wrote Lady Gaga, “This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol.”

She added in a later tweet, “Prayers are important but @speakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly.”

Others to speak out included Ariana Grande, Billy Eichner, Lena Dunham, Mia Farrow and more.

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

Gun control is the only answer to a question we shouldn't even be asking. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 2, 2017

sick to my stomach. we have a show tonight & i don't know what we're supposed to tell people. other than WE NEED GUN CONTROL. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) October 2, 2017

Today we mourn for Las Vegas, tomorrow we fight for them.

Join the movement to end gun violence: Text ACT to 64433. @everytown pic.twitter.com/gS4zzhG5zg — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) October 2, 2017

Increased gun safety measures wouldnt mean an end to mass shootings. But they'd help curb them so shouldn't we at least try?? #GunSafetyNow — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

AND DON'T TALK ABOUT THE 2ND AMENDMFNT. THEY WEREN'T TALKING ABOUT AUTOMATIC WEAPONS & ANYONE WHO SAYS THAT NONSENSE IS ENABLING MASS MURDER — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

Congress did nothing after Sandy Hook. NOTHING. Think about how INSANE that is. We're calling Congress about everything else, why not this?? — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

Are we really ok with monsters & the mentally ill buying machine guns? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 2, 2017

Join the movement to end gun violence: Text ACT to 64433. pic.twitter.com/TqZvy1SdDv — Ian Harding (@IANMHARDING) October 2, 2017

Sensible gun control NOW. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2017

VOTE THEM OUT https://t.co/TcXE6kbnBi — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 2, 2017

No, Howard. It's urgent right now. And it doesn't stop! It keeps happening in America. Nowhere else like this. #GunControlNow https://t.co/HJtsdeLZN2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 2, 2017

Yes we get it. #guncontrol wont make illegal guns disappear overnight. But its a step in the right direction. Nothing were doing is helping. — Ross Butler (@RossButler) October 2, 2017

Join the movement to end gun violence: Text ACT to 64433. pic.twitter.com/xN8a6vqkFx — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2017

One Pulse for America — the gun control organization started by George Takei in the wake of last year’s deadly shooting at an Orlando nightclub — further charged in a statement from director Ladd Everitt, “So many families have been destroyed by this senseless tragedy in Las Vegas. At One Pulse for America, we will mourn for those who have been taken from us and redouble our efforts to defeat the dangerous SHARE Act in the U.S. Congress.”

The SHARE Act was introduced by Republican Congressman Jeff Duncan, of South Carolina, and would gut federal regulations on silencers, as well as deregulate armor-piercing ammunition.

In Nevada — where Paddock lived — there is no requirement to hold a permit to buy a gun, according to CNN. Gun owners are not required to get a license or register a firearm, and there’s no limit on the number of guns that can be purchased by one person, at once.

It is also legal to carry an unconcealed firearm in public, as well as own assault weapons.