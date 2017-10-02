Lady Gaga, Amy Schumer and More Stars Plead for Gun Control in Wake of Las Vegas Shooting: 'Act Quickly'

Many of America’s most influential celebrities are using their platforms to push for change it the wake of the attack on a Las Vegas music festival on Sunday – now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
At least 58 people are dead and over 500 injured after a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The suspect — who is now deceased — has since been identified by police as Stephen Craig Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada. Paddock had at least 19 weapons in his hotel room, two sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a statement that they are “conducting urgent traces on firearms recovered from
#LasVegas shooting.”
The arsenal of weapons compiled by Paddock has moved many stars to plead for the implementation of sensible gun control regulations.
Wrote Lady Gaga, “This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol.”
She added in a later tweet, “Prayers are important but @speakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly.”
Others to speak out included Ariana Grande, Billy Eichner, Lena Dunham, Mia Farrow and more.
The lights have gone out in the City of Lights. An act of terror was cruelly & cowardly enacted on a crowd of people peacefully enjoying music. The horror and pain suffered by the families & friends is unimaginable. Please God, be there for all who are in need. A fact that people must consider is that NV has no limit on the number of guns a person is allowed to have. The terrorist had a room full of automatic weapons. The body count from this atrocity would not have been nearly as high if there was #commonsensegunreform. As a white American man, this terrorist is ours. We must do more to protect our kids. Bless the souls of the departed, and pray for healing of the injured and the city as a whole. 🙏🏻 please join the movement to end gun violence. Text ACT to 64433
One Pulse for America — the gun control organization started by George Takei in the wake of last year’s deadly shooting at an Orlando nightclub — further charged in a statement from director Ladd Everitt, “So many families have been destroyed by this senseless tragedy in Las Vegas. At One Pulse for America, we will mourn for those who have been taken from us and redouble our efforts to defeat the dangerous SHARE Act in the U.S. Congress.”
The SHARE Act was introduced by Republican Congressman Jeff Duncan, of South Carolina, and would gut federal regulations on silencers, as well as deregulate armor-piercing ammunition.
In Nevada — where Paddock lived — there is no requirement to hold a permit to buy a gun, according to CNN. Gun owners are not required to get a license or register a firearm, and there’s no limit on the number of guns that can be purchased by one person, at once.
It is also legal to carry an unconcealed firearm in public, as well as own assault weapons.