The Best Celebrity Debuts on Instagram

1 of 12
JENNIFER GARNER
Date Joined: September 2, 2017
Debut Vibe: Super chill, super cute
Like Count: Over 152K
Best Part: Aside from finally seeing the actress make her social media debut, we're totally into the quirky way she made the announcement.
2 of 12
BRYAN CRANSTON
Date Joined: July 11, 2016
Debut Vibe: Cool dad
Like Count: Over 17.6k
Best Part: Sorry, Bryan and Lin-Manuel … but we can't take our eyes off of J. Lo's abs.
3 of 12
SHAILENE WOODLEY
Date Joined: May 24, 2016
Debut Vibe: Adorably technology-averse
Like Count: Over 36.9k
Best Part: Her caption: "And here begins my Instagram journey. I'm going to need help. there are so many buttons and settings and options. HAVE THE BEST DAY EVER!!!!!"
4 of 12
JUSTIN THEROUX
Date Joined: December 2, 2015
Debut Vibe: Adorable 13-year-old boy who just realized he can turn the camera towards his face
Like Count: Over 2,653
Best Part: Side burns + pierced ear combo
5 of 12
CHRIS HEMSWORTH
Date Joined: October 12, 2015
Debut Vibe: So Australian
Like Count: 7,155
Best Part: Casually referring to this giant, terrifying snake as a backyard "local" in the caption.
6 of 12
BETTY WHITE
Date Joined: June 4, 2015
Debut Vibe: Adorable
Like Count: Over 24K
Best Part: Rhinestone-studded hot pink tracksuit
7 of 12
RYAN REYNOLDS
Date Joined: May 11, 2015
Debut Vibe: Badass
Like Count: Over 42.2K
Best Part: His caption ("Stuck the landing. With my mouth.")
8 of 12
ALLISON WILLIAMS
Date Joined: July 31, 2015
Debut Vibe: Nostalgic
Like Count: Over 9K
Best Part: Bowl cut
9 of 12
MILEY CYRUS
Date Joined: May 3, 2014
Debut Vibe: Fuzzy
Like Count:a Over 213K
Best Part: Puppy. P.U.P.P.Y.
10 of 12
KIM KARDASHIAN
Date Joined: February 19, 2012
Debut Vibe: Glamorous
Like Count: Over 41K
Best Part: Blurriness, which would NOT STAND in a current Kim K. Insta
11 of 12
BEYONCÉ
Date Joined: November 6, 2012
Debut Vibe: Fierce (are you surprised?)
Like Count: Over 276K
Best Part: Mean mug
12 of 12
SELENA GOMEZ
Date Joined: July 13, 2013
Debut Vibe: Rhythmic
Like Count: Over 416K
Best Part: Sick choreography
