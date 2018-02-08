These Celebs' Families Got Brutally Honest About Their Significant Others

As we all know too well, family members always have opinions to share when it comes to your new romantic interests.

The same goes for these celebrity parents, siblings and kids, who revealed their true thoughts about their loved ones’ partners — for better or worse.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother on Brad Falchuk

The Goop founder’s fiancé has gotten Blythe Danner’s (Paltrow’s mom!) stamp of approval. “I adore him,” Danner told PEOPLE following confirmation of the actress and Falchuk’s engagement news. “Great fellow. Very grounded. Very adoring of my daughter. I’m sold when you see that!”

Selena Gomez’s mother on Justin Bieber

The “Wolves” singer’s mom, Mandy Teefey, has gotten candid about her daughter’s rekindled relationship with Bieber.

In an interview with Gossip Cop, Teefey admitted that she’s “not happy” the pair is connecting again, and shared that she hasn’t spoken to the Purpose star in “years.”

Regardless of her opinion of Gomez’s taste in men, Teefey knows she “is an adult and can make her own choices.”

“Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy,” she told the outlet.

Chris Hemsworth on Miley Cyrus

Big bro Chris is still waiting for an intimate performance from brother Liam Hemsworth’s longtime love. “I always just expect her to put on a show, bang a few songs out. But she never does,” the star joked about hanging out with the singer on SiriusXM. “I’m insisting consistently. I’m like, ‘When is the performance coming?'”

The actor went on to say that Cyrus “is a lot of fun” despite the lack of showmanship.

Although Chris has been married to wife Elsa Pataky since 2010, he isn’t dishing out any relationship advice to the younger couple.

“I’ve asked my mom about marriage and kids and [she’s] said, ‘Look, we’ve been doing it for a long, long time that if there was an answer to it, and a way to do it properly, we’d have it figured out. There would be one book that says, ‘Here’s how to do it.’ No, he doesn’t need my advice,” he shared.

Lionel Richie on Scott Disick

The American Idol judge has his reservations about 19-year-old daughter Sofia Richie’s romance with the 34 year old, who has three kids with reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

“He thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that,” a source told PEOPLE. “He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt.”

According to the insider, Disick is less invested in the relationship than the young model. “He still has Kourtney at the top of his mind all the time, and he is still texting and flirting with other girls,” they said. “Sofia is very young and naive and doesn’t know what she’s in for. She feels like she’s in the in-crowd right now and loves that Scott has swagger and money and that he loves to travel and party.”

Billy Ray Cyrus & Dolly Parton on Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus’ family also has some thought on the stars’ romance.

When asked about daughter Miley’s then-rumored fiancé in March 2017, the country singer gave E! News a coy-yet-telling answer. “Here’s what I do know. They’re so happy. That’s the main thing,” he said. “Miley and I, we always had this slogan — ‘If you ain’t happy, it ain’t working.’ Just seeing these — I still call ’em kids — these two kids happy, that’s all that matters.”

“If any of my kids decide that they’re gonna have a wedding of any kind, whatever role they want me to play, I’ll be there, you know what I mean?” he added about any potential nuptials. “They want me to be the butler — that’s fine. Whatever they choose. I might make a good preacher.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus’ famous godmother, Dolly Parton, is just as impressed by Hemsworth. “Well I have to say, Liam, her sweet boyfriend is about the most handsome thing I’ve ever seen,” she said on Sunrise. “And he is as nice as he is good looking. She really lucked up with him. But I think he lucked up with her too. I think they’re a good team.”

Prince Harry on Princess Kate

Shortly before his brother William’s 2011 wedding, Prince Harry opened up about adding a new member to the royal family.

“A younger brother or younger sister would have been nicer, but to have a big sister is obviously very, very nice,” he said. “I’ve gotten to know Kate pretty well, but now that she’s becoming part of the family, I’m really looking forward to getting her under my wing — or she’ll be taking me under her wing probably. She’s a fantastic girl. She really is.”

”My brother’s very lucky, and she’s very lucky to have my brother. I think the two of them are a perfect match.”

Kris Jenner on Kanye West

During a February 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenner dished on her son-in-law’s headline-making social media antics.

“There have been days where there should have been a ‘no tweeting’ law, I feel like. I’ll ground him,” she said of daughter Kim Kardashian West’s husband.

“He’s a great guy, he really is,” she continued. “Sometimes I feel like what he’s really trying — he was like, ‘Oh, I’m $53 million in debt,’ that whole thing. What he was trying to say was that’s what he’s done to spend on his clothing line over the last 15 or 20 years, you know, whatever it’s been. But it comes out not exactly the right way, and people get it misconstrued through the media and … it’s complicated, what can I say.”

“He loves you, by the way,” she added to host Ellen DeGeneres.

Justin Timberlake’s mom on Jessica Biel

The singer’s mom, Lynn Harless, opened up about his then-girlfriend in 2010. “She’s amazing. She’s so down-to-earth and her family is great,” she told reporters at her son’s William Rast fashion show. “[They click] because they’re both very funny and creative.”

“They’re always trying to out ‘special’ each other,'” Harless added of the couple, who wed in 2012. “They’re pretty openly affectionate.”

The happy mom went on to recount how Biel became her fitness inspiration. “She was at my house around Christmas and there was this crazy noise coming from my gym … [Jessica] had the treadmill to the highest level and was running with a 40-lb. backpack. I want to be her when I grow up,” she said.

Jake Gyllenhaal on brother-in-law Peter Sarsgaard

In 2015, the actor told radio host Howard Stern that he looks up to sister Maggie Gyllenhaal’s relationship with husband Sarsgaard.

”I admire that relationship. They’re definitely a standard for me,” he said of the spouses of eight years. “Based on that, and based on their kids and how great they are with their kids [Ramona, 11, and Gloria, 5], and how cool it is. You know, to me, I think it’s about making a relationship that’s cool … where you’re like, I’m psyched to be a dad. This is cool. My sister and her husband make it feel that way.”

Nick Jonas on Sophie Turner

In addition to third-wheeling on their dates, Jonas has demonstrated his approval of brother Joe’s fiancée via Instagram.

Following the 2017 Met Gala, Jonas posted a photo of the couple looking at a phone together with the loving caption “these two” and a heart emoji.

The singer gave the twosome a shout-out again after news of their engagement broke in October 2017.

“Ahh! Congratulations to my brother … and sister-in-law-to-be on your engagement. I love you both so much,” he captioned a photo of the ring.

Derek Hough on Brooks Laich

Brother Derek is definitely a fan of Julianne Hough’s husband.

“I couldn’t be happier for the two of them,” he told PEOPLE following the now-married pair’s engagement news. “I knew that it was happening within the first month they were dating. It was one of those things where it was instant and that smile and glow she’s had hasn’t dimmed ever since she met [him]. That’s a special thing.”

The Dancing with the Stars pro even likes spending time with Laich on his own. “He’s the best. We went surfing yesterday. We’ve been hanging out a lot. He’s a good guy,” he shared.