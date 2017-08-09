From Regrets to Lessons Learned: Celebs Reflect on Their Past Marriages

HALLE BERRY

Following her 2015 split from ex-husband Olivier Martinez, the Oscar winner spent the next two years focusing on her kids — and doesn't have plans to embark on another relationship anytime soon.

Asked what she’s learned being on her own, the actress told PEOPLE: “That I can be alone. And that’s been a big lesson for me. I’m learning that I’m fearless, because I had so many fears as I went through my third divorce, I was afraid to do that. But I was more afraid living unhappy, so I faced that fear.”

She added: “It’s teaching me to always live out loud, live your truth, don’t let fear stifle you. Don’t be afraid of what people will think about the choices you make. That we need to live for ourselves and live for our own individual happiness.”