Celebs Who Quickly Found Love Again Following Their High-Profile Splits

After splitting from husband-of-two-years Tim Beluski in March 2016, the Boy Meets World alumna linked up with Drop the Mic executive producer Jensen Karp, who made their romance Instagram official in June 2017. They got engaged in March 2018.

“I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am,” Fishel wrote.