Celebs Who Quickly Found Love Again Following Their High-Profile Splits

DANIELLE FISHEL
After splitting from husband-of-two-years Tim Beluski in March 2016, the Boy Meets World alumna linked up with Drop the Mic executive producer Jensen Karp, who made their romance Instagram official in June 2017. They got engaged in March 2018.
“I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am,” Fishel wrote.
AMY SCHUMER
Seven months after splitting from boyfriend, furniture designer Ben Hanisch, the comedian was spotted having dinner with chef Chris Fischer. While Schumer's rep declined to comment on whether their relationship was romantic at the time, the star and chef shared a strong enough connection, considering they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in February 2018.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Following her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian began dating Kanye West in 2012 — while still fighting to legally end her prior union. "They have been close friends for years and decided to give it a try [with dating]," a source close to the couple revealed at the time. The superstars, currently expecting their third child together, tied the knot in 2014.
CLAIRE HOLT
In December 2017, The Originals star announced she and boyfriend Andrew Joblon got engaged. The happy news came just months after Holt's ex-husband, Matthew Kaplan, filed for divorce on April 27, one day before the couple would have marked their one-year wedding anniversary.
NAYA RIVERA
Three months after she and ex Big Sean called off their engagement in April 2014, Rivera announced she had married ex-boyfriend Ryan Dorsey in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. "By the time we sort of reconnected, I was like, 'Gosh, there's a reason why you keep coming back in my life and we keep coming back together,' " the Glee actress wrote in her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, of Dorsey, with whom she shares son Josey. But happy times didn't last for the couple, who split and got back together before splitting again following Rivera's recent arrest for misdemeanor domestic battery.
GIGI HADID
One month after ending things with boyfriend-of-five-months Joe Jonas, the supermodel began dating Zayn Malik in December 2015. Although Hadid and Malik took a break for a few weeks, they appear to still be going strong: they recently celebrated their two-year anniversary. "I can understand how it can look, that you've got these two people in a 'power couple,' " Malik told the Evening Standard of the pair's relationship. "That's not something I want to be a part of. I'm with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me."
BELLA THORNE
One month after splitting from her boyfriend of more than one year, Gregg Sulkin, the Famous in Love star moved on with longtime buddy and Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey. The romance lasted a few months and was heavily documented on Instagram. Since then, the actress has been linked to Charlie Puth, Scott Disick and YouTube star Tana Mongeau.
THE WEEKND
The "Starboy" crooner began spending time with Selena Gomez in January 2017, sparking a 10-month romance that included trips to Italy and Toronto. The relationship quickly became music's hottest coupling — a title the pair earned following the demise of The Weeknd's relationship with model Bella Hadid in November 2016.
NICK JONAS
The Jonas Brother was first spotted with actress Kate Hudson in September 2015, when they spent the weekend at Disney World — just three months after he'd split from beauty pageant queen Olivia Culpo. "Kate's incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that's beautiful," Jonas told Complex in 2016. The two have since gone their separate ways: Jonas is currently dating model Georgia Fowler, while Hudson is with Danny Fujikawa.
WILMER VALDERRAMA
Three months after he and on-again, off-again girlfriend Demi Lovato, whom he dated for six years, separated, the actor was spotted hanging out with ex Minka Kelly. While the rekindled romance didn't last very long, the reunion did appear to be memorable, considering the pair took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together.
TAYLOR SWIFT
The singer and actor Tom Hiddleston's relationship, which spanned three months, rocked every Swiftie's world from its very beginning in June 2016 — the same month Swift and then-boyfriend Calvin Harris called it quits. The "Gorgeous" songstress is now in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, who might just be "the one," according to sources.
