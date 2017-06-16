Celebrity

Emma Watson Hails from France, Plus 14 More Celebs Who Were Born Abroad

We’re just as surprised as you are

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 13

J. Kempin/Getty

EMMA WATSON: FRANCE

While Emma is best known for her role as the British Hermione Granger, she was actually born in Paris. Although she moved to England when she was just 5 years old, the actress still feels connected to France. "I always have the same New Year's resolution: to speak French fluently," she told Marie Claire UK in 2012.

2 of 13

Samir Hussein/WireImage

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: ENGLAND

We knew she was our queen for a reason! Although both of her parents are American, Ratajkowski was born in England and spent part of her childhood in London.  

3 of 13

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

NICKI MINAJ: TRINADAD AND TOBAGO

The Queens-raised rapper was born in Trinidad, which also served as the location for her "Pound the Alarm" music video back in 2012. "We're at the 'Pound the Alarm' video shoot, in my homeland, where I was born," Minaj said during an MTV documentary. "We're here baby."

4 of 13

 

DYLAN & COLE SPROUSE: ITALY

Although they were born in Tuscany, the brothers grew up in the United States. Cole recently gave a shout-out to Italy when he was featured in L'Uomo Vogue, tweeting, "Honored to be featured in my birth country."

5 of 13

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

NINA DOBREV: BULGARIA

And, yes, she speaks Bulgarian! (Bonus points if you knew that Nina's birth name is Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva.)

6 of 13

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

IAN HARDING: GERMANY

His dad may speak fluent German, but the Pretty Little Liars star isn't too far behind: During a panel promoting the show, Harding offered up a few words in the language. Dreamy.

7 of 13

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

NATALIE PORTMAN: ISRAEL

Portman, who lives in Paris with her husband and two kids, was born in Israel before moving stateside at 3 years old. In 2015, she made her directorial debut with A Tale of Love and Darkness, based on the novel of the same name about the early life of Israeli author Amos Oz, and had to speak Hebrew for the role she played. "My Hebrew is good, but I make a lot of mistakes, so I worked with a language coach for the entire pre-production," said Portman. "And though an accent is fine for the character, who is an immigrant to Israel, my American accent had to be worked on as well."

8 of 13

Bob DAmico/ABC via Getty

PORTIA DE ROSSI: AUSTRALIA

The Scandal star may be leading a happy life with wife Ellen DeGeneres in California, but back in 2013, the Australia native's longtime love shared the pair might one day make the big move Down Under. “I shouldn’t put it out there,” DeGeneres told a crowd in Melbourne, “but I can see us living here one day,” reported Australia’s News Limited in 2013.

9 of 13

Vivien Killilea/Getty

KAT GRAHAM: SWITZERLAND

Before making L.A. her home, The Vampire Diaries star spent some time in Geneva, Switzerland.

10 of 13

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for STX Entertainment/AP

MILA KUNIS: UKRAINE

Arriving to the United States from Ukraine with her family proved to be challenging for a 7-year-old Kunis. "I cried every day," she revealed in 2012. "I didn’t understand the culture. I didn’t understand the people." Kunis, who is fluent in Russian, added: "After the Holocaust, in Russia you were not allowed to be religious. So my parents raised me to know I was Jewish."

11 of 13

Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

AMY ADAMS: ITALY

After declaring herself a traditionalist with baby names, the actress and her now-husband, Darren Le Gallo, instead chose to pay homage to Adams' birthplace of Aviano, Italy, when naming their daughter. “We had picked out a whole bunch of other names as well and we had thrown around Aviana, but I was into more traditional names and thought that we would go that direction,” Adams shared during a visit to the Rachael Ray Show in 2010.

12 of 13

Venturelli/WireImage

CHARLIZE THERON: SOUTH AFRICA

"I have a very, very strong connection to my country and to its people," revealed Theron, who came to the U.S. as a teen and learned to speak English with the help of American television shows. 

13 of 13

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for TV Guide

TIA & TAMERA MOWRY: GERMANY

During an interview with Wendy Williams, the famous twin sisters, who were born in Germany, revealed they have Bahamian and British roots.

See Also

More

More