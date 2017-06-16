Celebrity
Emma Watson Hails from France, Plus 14 More Celebs Who Were Born Abroad
By Grace Gavilanes
EMMA WATSON: FRANCE
While Emma is best known for her role as the British Hermione Granger, she was actually born in Paris. Although she moved to England when she was just 5 years old, the actress still feels connected to France. "I always have the same New Year's resolution: to speak French fluently," she told Marie Claire UK in 2012.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: ENGLAND
We knew she was our queen for a reason! Although both of her parents are American, Ratajkowski was born in England and spent part of her childhood in London.
NICKI MINAJ: TRINADAD AND TOBAGO
The Queens-raised rapper was born in Trinidad, which also served as the location for her "Pound the Alarm" music video back in 2012. "We're at the 'Pound the Alarm' video shoot, in my homeland, where I was born," Minaj said during an MTV documentary. "We're here baby."
DYLAN & COLE SPROUSE: ITALY
Although they were born in Tuscany, the brothers grew up in the United States. Cole recently gave a shout-out to Italy when he was featured in L'Uomo Vogue, tweeting, "Honored to be featured in my birth country."
NINA DOBREV: BULGARIA
And, yes, she speaks Bulgarian! (Bonus points if you knew that Nina's birth name is Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva.)
IAN HARDING: GERMANY
His dad may speak fluent German, but the Pretty Little Liars star isn't too far behind: During a panel promoting the show, Harding offered up a few words in the language. Dreamy.
NATALIE PORTMAN: ISRAEL
Portman, who lives in Paris with her husband and two kids, was born in Israel before moving stateside at 3 years old. In 2015, she made her directorial debut with A Tale of Love and Darkness, based on the novel of the same name about the early life of Israeli author Amos Oz, and had to speak Hebrew for the role she played. "My Hebrew is good, but I make a lot of mistakes, so I worked with a language coach for the entire pre-production," said Portman. "And though an accent is fine for the character, who is an immigrant to Israel, my American accent had to be worked on as well."
PORTIA DE ROSSI: AUSTRALIA
The Scandal star may be leading a happy life with wife Ellen DeGeneres in California, but back in 2013, the Australia native's longtime love shared the pair might one day make the big move Down Under. “I shouldn’t put it out there,” DeGeneres told a crowd in Melbourne, “but I can see us living here one day,” reported Australia’s News Limited in 2013.
KAT GRAHAM: SWITZERLAND
Before making L.A. her home, The Vampire Diaries star spent some time in Geneva, Switzerland.
MILA KUNIS: UKRAINE
Arriving to the United States from Ukraine with her family proved to be challenging for a 7-year-old Kunis. "I cried every day," she revealed in 2012. "I didn’t understand the culture. I didn’t understand the people." Kunis, who is fluent in Russian, added: "After the Holocaust, in Russia you were not allowed to be religious. So my parents raised me to know I was Jewish."
AMY ADAMS: ITALY
After declaring herself a traditionalist with baby names, the actress and her now-husband, Darren Le Gallo, instead chose to pay homage to Adams' birthplace of Aviano, Italy, when naming their daughter. “We had picked out a whole bunch of other names as well and we had thrown around Aviana, but I was into more traditional names and thought that we would go that direction,” Adams shared during a visit to the Rachael Ray Show in 2010.
CHARLIZE THERON: SOUTH AFRICA
"I have a very, very strong connection to my country and to its people," revealed Theron, who came to the U.S. as a teen and learned to speak English with the help of American television shows.
TIA & TAMERA MOWRY: GERMANY
During an interview with Wendy Williams, the famous twin sisters, who were born in Germany, revealed they have Bahamian and British roots.
