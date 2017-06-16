Emma Watson Hails from France, Plus 14 More Celebs Who Were Born Abroad

NATALIE PORTMAN: ISRAEL

Portman, who lives in Paris with her husband and two kids, was born in Israel before moving stateside at 3 years old. In 2015, she made her directorial debut with A Tale of Love and Darkness, based on the novel of the same name about the early life of Israeli author Amos Oz, and had to speak Hebrew for the role she played. "My Hebrew is good, but I make a lot of mistakes, so I worked with a language coach for the entire pre-production," said Portman. "And though an accent is fine for the character, who is an immigrant to Israel, my American accent had to be worked on as well."