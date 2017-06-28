Celebrity
33 Celebs You Won't Recognize from Their Yearbook Photos
But were they all Most Likely to Succeed? (Probably)
Updated
More
1 of 33
JIMMY FALLON
We have Classmates.com to thank for Fallon's epic photo, which puts the Tonight host's growing mustache on full display.
2 of 33
JOHN LEGEND
Legend is truly ageless, proving that his high school self mirrors his present-day self in his cute yearbook pic.
3 of 33
ANNA FARIS
Before starring in Scary Movie and Mom, and marrying hunky star Chris Pratt, Faris was a student at Edmonds-Woodway High School in Washington.
4 of 33
MELISSA MCCARTHY
McCarthy has always been interested in fashion — particularly in high school, when the Oscar-nominated actress experimented with her style. "I was super preppy, and by the end [of high school] blue black hair that I'd shave in patches," she told Anderson Cooper on his talk show.
5 of 33
MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY
Surprise, surprise: McConaughey's high school superlative ("Most Handsome") still rings true to this day.
6 of 33
TARAJI P. HENSON
The Hidden Figures actress already had dreams of making it big in Hollywood as a high school student. "She knew she belonged in #Hollywood right here," Henson wrote on Instagram. "She just didn't know how she was getting there but she DREAMED BIG AF!!!"
7 of 33
KATE WALSH
The 13 Reasons Why actress took it back to her junior year in high school, posting a throwback pic of herself on Twitter.
8 of 33
MERYL STREEP
Streep started acting while in high school, though her list of extracurriculars also included swimming and cheerleading.
9 of 33
JESSICA CHASTAIN
Chastain was unable to graduate from high school with the rest of her class after having what she described as a "difficult time," though she later earned her GED and went on to get a BFA from Juilliard.
10 of 33
BILLY BOB THORNTON
Thornton graduated from Malvern High School in Arkansas in 1973. While attending school there, he lived in a house without electricity or running water with over 12 relatives.
11 of 33
MATT BOMER
Fact: the Magic Mike actor continues to show off his signature megawatt smile in 2017.
12 of 33
JEFF BRIDGES
While attending University High School in Los Angeles, California, Bridges was a member of — go figure — the school's yearbook staff.
13 of 33
JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS
Louis-Dreyfus' parents divorced when she was a child, and she consequently split her time growing up between New York City and Washington, D.C.
14 of 33
EMMA STONE
Doesn't Stone resemble a young Jodie Foster here?
15 of 33
ANNETTE BENING
The actress graduated from Patrick Henry High School, where she studied drama, in 1975.
16 of 33
KELLY CLARKSON
Clarkson was already well into her life as a singer by the time this photo was taken — by the time she was 10 or 11 years old, she told Reader's Digest, she had written her first song.
17 of 33
WINONA RYDER
Ryder graduated from California's Petaluma high school with an impressive 4.0 GPA.
18 of 33
REESE WITHERSPOON
Pictured here in sixth grade in in 1988, Witherspoon was modeling and acting in commercials and had won the Ten-State Talent Fair at age 11.
19 of 33
VIOLA DAVIS
Davis started acting while attending Central Falls High School in Central Falls, Rhode Island.
20 of 33
JAMIE FOXX
Pictured in sixth grade, Foxx — then known as Eric Bishop — had already been playing the piano for a decade at this point.
21 of 33
MEGAN FOX
"I remember having that unibrow, which I always hated," Fox, seen here in 1994 as a second-grader, told Allure of her elementary-school brows. "I used to beg my mother to let me pluck my eyebrows."
22 of 33
NICK NOLTE
Nolte studied at Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was the kicker on the football team. He also attended the area's Benson High, but was expelled for fighting and underage drinking.
23 of 33
NATALIE PORTMAN
Portman had to take some time off from attending Syosset High School in Long Island, New York to film Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.
24 of 33
MARIAH CAREY
Like Portman, Carey also attended high school in Long Island.
25 of 33
KEITH URBAN
Urban was bit by the music bug pretty early — he was playing the guitar at age 6 and winning talent competitions while still in elementary school.
26 of 33
BARBRA STREISAND
Brooklyn-born Streisand attended Erasmus Hall High School in the borough's Flatbush neighborhood.
27 of 33
ICE CUBE
Cube attended William H. Taft High School, in Woodland Hills, California, with his future NWA bandmate Eazy-E and House of Pain member Daniel "Danny Boy" O'Connor.
28 of 33
SUSAN SARANDON
Sarandon attended high school in Edison, New Jersey, in the 1960s.
29 of 33
JERRY SEINFELD
Another Long Islander, Seinfeld attended Massapequa High School.
30 of 33
DOLLY PARTON
As you can see, Parton's always had a thing for big hair —"the higher the hair, the closer to God," it's often said.
31 of 33
CHRIS PRATT
Pratt was well-liked at his high school in Lake Stevens, Washington. Not only was he a fullback for the football team, a state-qualifying wrestler, and a member of the track team, but he delivered his class's graduation speech.
32 of 33
HEATHER LOCKLEAR
After being rejected for the Newbury Park High School cheerleading squad in California, Locklear tried at for drama club, where she fell in love with her eventual calling.
33 of 33
CLORIS LEACHMAN
Check out Leachman's vintage 1940s-era victory rolls.
