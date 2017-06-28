Celebrity

33 Celebs You Won't Recognize from Their Yearbook Photos

But were they all Most Likely to Succeed? (Probably)

By @alex_heigl

JIMMY FALLON

We have Classmates.com to thank for Fallon's epic photo, which puts the Tonight host's growing mustache on full display.

JOHN LEGEND

Legend is truly ageless, proving that his high school self mirrors his present-day self in his cute yearbook pic.

ANNA FARIS

Before starring in Scary Movie and Mom, and marrying hunky star Chris Pratt, Faris was a student at Edmonds-Woodway High School in Washington. 

MELISSA MCCARTHY

McCarthy has always been interested in fashion — particularly in high school, when the Oscar-nominated actress experimented with her style. "I was super preppy, and by the end [of high school] blue black hair that I'd shave in patches," she told Anderson Cooper on his talk show.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

Surprise, surprise: McConaughey's high school superlative ("Most Handsome") still rings true to this day.

TARAJI P. HENSON

The Hidden Figures actress already had dreams of making it big in Hollywood as a high school student. "She knew she belonged in #Hollywood right here," Henson wrote on Instagram. "She just didn't know how she was getting there but she DREAMED BIG AF!!!"

KATE WALSH

The 13 Reasons Why actress took it back to her junior year in high school, posting a throwback pic of herself on Twitter. 

MERYL STREEP

Streep started acting while in high school, though her list of extracurriculars also included swimming and cheerleading.

JESSICA CHASTAIN

Chastain was unable to graduate from high school with the rest of her class after having what she described as a "difficult time," though she later earned her GED and went on to get a BFA from Juilliard.

BILLY BOB THORNTON

Thornton graduated from Malvern High School in Arkansas in 1973. While attending school there, he lived in a house without electricity or running water with over 12 relatives. 

MATT BOMER

Fact: the Magic Mike actor continues to show off his signature megawatt smile in 2017.

JEFF BRIDGES

While attending University High School in Los Angeles, California, Bridges was a member of — go figure — the school's yearbook staff. 

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS

Louis-Dreyfus' parents divorced when she was a child, and she consequently split her time growing up between New York City and Washington, D.C. 

EMMA STONE

Doesn't Stone resemble a young Jodie Foster here?

ANNETTE BENING

The actress graduated from Patrick Henry High School, where she studied drama, in 1975.

KELLY CLARKSON

Clarkson was already well into her life as a singer by the time this photo was taken — by the time she was 10 or 11 years old, she told Reader's Digest, she had written her first song.

WINONA RYDER

Ryder graduated from California's Petaluma high school with an impressive 4.0 GPA.

18 of 33

REESE WITHERSPOON

Pictured here in sixth grade in in 1988, Witherspoon was modeling and acting in commercials and had won the Ten-State Talent Fair at age 11.

VIOLA DAVIS

Davis started acting while attending Central Falls High School in Central Falls, Rhode Island.

JAMIE FOXX

Pictured in sixth grade, Foxx — then known as Eric Bishop — had already been playing the piano for a decade at this point. 

MEGAN FOX 

"I remember having that unibrow, which I always hated," Fox, seen here in 1994 as a second-grader, told Allure of her elementary-school brows. "I used to beg my mother to let me pluck my eyebrows."

NICK NOLTE

Nolte studied at Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was the kicker on the football team. He also attended the area's Benson High, but was expelled for fighting and underage drinking.

NATALIE PORTMAN

Portman had to take some time off from attending Syosset High School in Long Island, New York to film Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

MARIAH CAREY

Like Portman, Carey also attended high school in Long Island. 

KEITH URBAN

Urban was bit by the music bug pretty early — he was playing the guitar at age 6 and winning talent competitions while still in elementary school.

BARBRA STREISAND

Brooklyn-born Streisand attended Erasmus Hall High School in the borough's Flatbush neighborhood. 

ICE CUBE 

Cube attended William H. Taft High School, in Woodland Hills, California, with his future NWA bandmate Eazy-E and House of Pain member Daniel "Danny Boy" O'Connor. 

SUSAN SARANDON

Sarandon attended high school in Edison, New Jersey, in the 1960s.

JERRY SEINFELD

Another Long Islander, Seinfeld attended Massapequa High School.

DOLLY PARTON

As you can see, Parton's always had a thing for big hair —"the higher the hair, the closer to God," it's often said. 

CHRIS PRATT

Pratt was well-liked at his high school in Lake Stevens, Washington. Not only was he a fullback for the football team, a state-qualifying wrestler, and a member of the track team, but he delivered his class's graduation speech.

HEATHER LOCKLEAR

After being rejected for the Newbury Park High School cheerleading squad in California, Locklear tried at for drama club, where she fell in love with her eventual calling. 

CLORIS LEACHMAN

Check out Leachman's vintage 1940s-era victory rolls. 

