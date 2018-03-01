Found: 10 Celeb Wedding Videos That Will Make You Cry

While weddings can be downright torture for the perpetually single guest, nothing quite beats attending the wedding of two individuals who not only know how to throw a good party, but seem to really, really love each other.

But if the thought of mingling with people you haven’t seen in years and awkwardly dancing along to top 40 hits make you cringe, consider curling up in bed and getting a virtual VIP seat to star couples’ big days. Experience the sweet moments, without the weird run-ins and corny deejays.

Bonus: you get the privacy of ugly-crying in private, which you will most definitely be doing by the end of this list.

AMY SCHUMER & CHRIS FISCHER

Cry ranking: 8/10

Highlights: All the celeb guests! Larry David, Jennifer Lawrence and Jake Gyllenhaal, among other guests, attended the pair’s intimate ceremony, which also featured super-sweet, super-funny vows.

ALI FEDOTOWSKY & KEVIN MANNO

Cry ranking: 10/10

Highlights: The guests’ speeches and the couple’s vows are enough to get your mascara running.

EMILY & JUSTIN BALDONI

Cry ranking: 8/10

Highlights: The Jane the Virgin star’s vows are so simple, yet so heartwarming: “Emily, for the rest of my life, I will cherish you. I will appreciate you. I will listen to you. I will laugh with you. I will take care of you …”

COLTON HAYNES & JEFF LEATHAM

Cry ranking: 8/10

Highlights: When Colton cries, we cry. And when Colton and Jeff walk down the aisle with their parents, we are hysterical.

GABRIELLE UNION & DWYANE WADE

Cry ranking: 8/10

Highlights: The Wade Union is everything you ever wanted in a wedding. Not only did the couple require all attendees to wear black and white (because “you’re all part of the wedding party”), but John Legend also performed, and we don’t know if we’ll ever be able to recover.

JULIANNE HOUGH & BROOKS LAICH

Cry ranking: 6/10

Highlights: We’re still in awe of their real-life movie kiss.

ELLEN DEGENERES & PORTIA DE ROSSI

Cry ranking: 9/10

Highlights: Excuse us while we sob over the longtime couple’s “first look” moment. Also crying because we’ve accepted we’ll never look as flawless as Ellen’s leading lady.

BEYONCÉ & JAY-Z

Cry ranking: 10/10

Highlights: The normally private couple gave us a sneak peek at their big day as well as other intimate family moments, like daughter Blue Ivy’s birth, in Queen Bey’s video for “Die With You.”

JESSICA SIMPSON & ERIC JOHNSON

Cry ranking: 8/10

Highlights: The decor! The way they look at each other! Swoon, swoon, swoon.

KELLY CLARKSON & BRANDON BLACKSTOCK

Cry ranking: 7/10

Highlights: The scenery is so mesmerizing, we can watch a video of this happy pair being cute in nature for hours.