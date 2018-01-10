Jamie Bell & Kate Mara Tied the Knot at Their Neighbor's House, Plus More Stars' Wedding Secrets

JAMIE & KATE GOT HITCHED AT THEIR NEIGHBOR'S HOUSE

Jamie Bell — who tied the knot with Mara in July 2017 — spoke about his "lovely wedding" during an appearance on The Late Late Show, where he revealed that transportation on the big day couldn't have been easier. "We actually got married right across the street from our house," Bell told host James Corden. "I literally woke up in my own bed and walked across the street, and we had our ceremony."

"When we couldn’t find anything we just asked the woman who owns the house across the street, ‘Do you mind if we do it there?’ And she was like, ‘Yes, that’s amazing,’ " he explained. "So we walked across the street and then when it was done, we spent the night on that property and we crossed the street and came home."