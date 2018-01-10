Celebrity
Jamie Bell & Kate Mara Tied the Knot at Their Neighbor's House, Plus More Stars' Wedding Secrets
Beyoncé wasn’t a huge fan of her wedding dress?!
Posted on
More
1 of 9
JAMIE & KATE GOT HITCHED AT THEIR NEIGHBOR'S HOUSE
Jamie Bell — who tied the knot with Mara in July 2017 — spoke about his "lovely wedding" during an appearance on The Late Late Show, where he revealed that transportation on the big day couldn't have been easier. "We actually got married right across the street from our house," Bell told host James Corden. "I literally woke up in my own bed and walked across the street, and we had our ceremony."
"When we couldn’t find anything we just asked the woman who owns the house across the street, ‘Do you mind if we do it there?’ And she was like, ‘Yes, that’s amazing,’ " he explained. "So we walked across the street and then when it was done, we spent the night on that property and we crossed the street and came home."
2 of 9
MARIA & KEVEN'S LIVE TV WEDDING BROADCAST WAS AS CHAOTIC AS YOU'D THINK
Menounos, who wed longtime love Keven Undergaro in a surprise live TV wedding ceremony during FOX’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, admitted the special event required a lot of moving parts. "Production-wise, I may have one or two minutes to get into [my wedding dress]," Menounos said. "I’m getting dressed in a storage container in Time Square in the freezing cold!"
3 of 9
KELSEA & MORGAN TOOK TEQUILA SHOTS AFTER EXCHANGING VOWS
Once Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans were pronounced husband and wife on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in December 2017, the country crooners toasted with tequila shots. The decision to do so was inspired by their first meeting in March 2016, which included — you guessed it — tequila shots. "He was like, 'Let's take a shot,'" the "Legends" singer recalled to PEOPLE of their meet-cute. "I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, 'Oh…he's superhot.' Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes."
4 of 9
SAMIRA & LAUREN DIDN'T HAVE A FIRST DANCE
In March 2017, Handmaid's Tale's Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli tied the knot in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony attended by close friends and family. Despite having an expectedly dreamy party, the brides kicked off their new marital status in an untraditional way: with a confetti cannon during their reception. "It shot out thousands of pieces of confetti as soon as the music dropped," Wiley told PEOPLE. "We had this instead of a first dance, which prompted everyone to hit the dance floor."
5 of 9
BEYONCÉ DIDN'T LIKE HER WEDDING DRESS
While the rest of the world thinks Queen Bey looked flawless on her wedding day to husband JAY-Z, her mother Tina revealed that the singer wasn't crazy in love with the dress she had designed. "She was so sweet to let me do that," she told Today about designing the strapless, form-fitting gown for her daughter. "She came back later one day, and she said, 'You know, when my daughter gets married, I'm going to let her pick out her own dress.' Maybe she wasn't so excited about it at the time, but she's a sweetheart."
6 of 9
CIARA & RUSSELL WILSON'S WEDDING WAS RESCHEDULED THREE TIMES
In July 2016, the singer tied the knot with the NFL quarterback in an elaborate, fairy-tale ceremony in an English castle — but that was actually the third ceremony that the pair had planned. According to wedding planner Mindy Weiss, "I did the whole thing — three times. They were first getting married in North Carolina, but they called it off due to the transgender bathroom laws. But it was really done," she told The Knot. "They were gonna go to Paris and it ended up being [Couture] Fashion Week, and it was really difficult. We ended up in London."
7 of 9
JOHN & CHRISSY'S COCKTAIL 'HOUR' ACTUALLY LASTED FOR SEVERAL
Hollywood's hottest couple was married in Lake Como, Italy, back in September 2013, but while the weather on the big day was perfect for them, for Legend's family in Ohio, it was a different story. Because of storms, the flights of several of his family members had been delayed, which pushed back the couple's vows until they finally arrived. Still, Teigen found a silver lining: "[Guests] had cocktails for four hours!" she told Martha Stewart Weddings.
8 of 9
KANYE WEST GAVE A 45-MINUTE TOAST WHEN HE MARRIED KIM KARDASHIAN
Everything about Kim and Kanye's 2014 wedding was completely over-the-top — the rehearsal dinner at Versailles, the wedding in an Italian castle, the fact that guests' names were carved into a marble table — but perhaps the most Kimye element of the wedding of the century was that the groom gave a 45-minute speech on his big day, which included some teasing of his new family. "His speech was epic," Khloé Kardashian later revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
9 of 9
KRISTIN CAVALLARI'S DOG BIT HER FACE THE MORNING OF HER WEDDING
Talk about a bride's worst nightmare! The reality star had to endure a scary eye injury on the morning of her wedding to Jay Cutler — but thankfully, it looked scarier than it was. "Luckily, I closed my eye in time, and he only got my eyelid. In shock, I went to a mirror. All I saw was a swollen eye and blood everywhere," she revealed in her book Balancing in Heels. Thankfully, the injury was minor, and she looked great on her big day.
See Also
More
More
From Beverly Hills, 90210 to Titanic: Your Favorite '90s Casts Reunite (& We're Obsessed!)
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kelly Clarkson, Kendall Jenner & More