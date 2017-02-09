Parents text the darndest things.

Like many of us, celebrities find themselves cracking up, teary-eyed or just completely confused thanks to texts from their moms and dads. Below, some of the best conversations with parents ever shared by famous offspring.

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star’s parents weren’t afraid to share some harsh words about Rebecca Pearson’s decisions. Moore shared screenshots of her post-episode conversations with both her mom and dad on Instagram:

Mom and Dad know how to keep it real. Thanks guys? 😂 #thisisus A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:10pm PST

Apparently, Mimi’s dad has a little bit of trouble distinguishing between the actress and her role. “You are so mean,” he wrote. “After Jack was so sweet and romantic, you tell him about the tour…your timing is awful.”

Aziz Ansari

The comedian had the perfect solution when his mom complained that he wasn’t in touch enough: send her Drake gifs every day.

My mom said I should be in touch more so I started texting her Drake GIFs all day. A photo posted by @azizansari on Oct 20, 2015 at 6:16pm PDT

Meanwhile, Ansari fields rather alarming texts from his father:

Actual txt from my dad: "did U here about. The Earth quake at LA Aniz felt it Harris is at VietNam" Is this a ransom note?? — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) March 17, 2014

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon shared a sweet message her mom sent her ahead of the 2015 Golden Globes, where she was up for best actress for Wild.

Aww thanks Mom for all the words of encouragement. ❤️ Congrats to all the #GoldenGlobe winners last night! What a fun celebration of movies this year….and thank you to all the amazing fans who have supported #WILDmovie. 🙌 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 12, 2015 at 10:42am PST

The heart emoji-filled message proved that Witherspoon’s lovable nature is a genetic gift.

Olivia Munn

Munn expertly shut down engagement rumors by sharing the hysterical conversation in which she had to clarify the situation to her mom. “Hey why don’t you tell me first?” mama Munn complained.

In the Instagram post caption, Munn explained why she shared the convo (other than to give us all a good chuckle): “But since I’m doing press for the next few days, I didn’t want to have to answer the same question over and over. So instead, I’m going to let my text conversation with my Asian mom help me out.”

Miranda Cosgrove

We are all Cosgrove’s mom.

Texts from my Mom #thestruggleisreal A photo posted by Miranda Cosgrove (@mirandacosgrove) on May 24, 2016 at 11:36pm PDT

Ireland Baldwin

After she was spotted grabbing coffee with a friend, Baldwin’s famous father Alec decided to get to the bottom of things via text.

“This is what happens you get coffee with friends. You get coffee and then you pregnant and then it spirals out of control from there… #morningtextswithndad #whotakesphotosofpeopleat7am #ihateeveryone,” the model joked in the caption.

Ariana Grande

The singer posted a heartfelt message from her No. 1 fan, who was so proud of her daughter that she had been reduced to crying in a coffee shop.

omg mom A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 9, 2013 at 3:34am PST

Grande presented the rather one-sided conversation with a simple “omg mom.”

Emma Roberts

“Shout out to my mom who doesn’t have email, Twitter, Instagram, still uses a flip phone, and signs all her messages,” the Scream Queens star wrote alongside evidence of her mom’s tech-challenged ways.

Shout out to my mom who doesn't have email, Twitter, Instagram, still uses a flip phone, and signs all her messages #T9soFine #LoveYou #Queen @ggrace_nickels A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jun 30, 2016 at 6:49pm PDT

Roberts further discussed her mom’s flip phone usage and shared more texts on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “It’s like she’s writing me a letter,” the actress joked.

Kris Jenner

Technically this is a case of a parent sharing texts from her kids, but it’s worth a mention nonetheless. Jenner showed the world just how crazy it can get on a Kardashian konversation.

Kendall's texts are cut off at the top and Kylie is on a plane… but this is how fun and silly my family's text chains are on a daily .. Sorry guys I had to 😂😂🎉#itjustgoesonandon A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on May 23, 2015 at 5:24pm PDT

“This is how fun and silly my family’s text chains are on a daily,” the matriarch captioned the iMessage screen grab.