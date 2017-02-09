Parents text the darndest things.
Like many of us, celebrities find themselves cracking up, teary-eyed or just completely confused thanks to texts from their moms and dads. Below, some of the best conversations with parents ever shared by famous offspring.
Mandy Moore
The This Is Us star’s parents weren’t afraid to share some harsh words about Rebecca Pearson’s decisions. Moore shared screenshots of her post-episode conversations with both her mom and dad on Instagram:
Apparently, Mimi’s dad has a little bit of trouble distinguishing between the actress and her role. “You are so mean,” he wrote. “After Jack was so sweet and romantic, you tell him about the tour…your timing is awful.”
Aziz Ansari
The comedian had the perfect solution when his mom complained that he wasn’t in touch enough: send her Drake gifs every day.
Meanwhile, Ansari fields rather alarming texts from his father:
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon shared a sweet message her mom sent her ahead of the 2015 Golden Globes, where she was up for best actress for Wild.
The heart emoji-filled message proved that Witherspoon’s lovable nature is a genetic gift.
Olivia Munn
Munn expertly shut down engagement rumors by sharing the hysterical conversation in which she had to clarify the situation to her mom. “Hey why don’t you tell me first?” mama Munn complained.
Answering yes or no to personal questions can be tricky because if you say "No" it means whenever you say "No comment" that kind of becomes your default "Yes". But since I'm doing press for the next few days, I didn't want to have to answer the same question over and over. So instead, I'm going to let my text conversation with my Asian mom help me out.✌️#Colberto
In the Instagram post caption, Munn explained why she shared the convo (other than to give us all a good chuckle): “But since I’m doing press for the next few days, I didn’t want to have to answer the same question over and over. So instead, I’m going to let my text conversation with my Asian mom help me out.”
Miranda Cosgrove
We are all Cosgrove’s mom.
Ireland Baldwin
After she was spotted grabbing coffee with a friend, Baldwin’s famous father Alec decided to get to the bottom of things via text.
“This is what happens you get coffee with friends. You get coffee and then you pregnant and then it spirals out of control from there… #morningtextswithndad #whotakesphotosofpeopleat7am #ihateeveryone,” the model joked in the caption.
Ariana Grande
The singer posted a heartfelt message from her No. 1 fan, who was so proud of her daughter that she had been reduced to crying in a coffee shop.
Grande presented the rather one-sided conversation with a simple “omg mom.”
Emma Roberts
“Shout out to my mom who doesn’t have email, Twitter, Instagram, still uses a flip phone, and signs all her messages,” the Scream Queens star wrote alongside evidence of her mom’s tech-challenged ways.
Roberts further discussed her mom’s flip phone usage and shared more texts on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “It’s like she’s writing me a letter,” the actress joked.
Kris Jenner
Technically this is a case of a parent sharing texts from her kids, but it’s worth a mention nonetheless. Jenner showed the world just how crazy it can get on a Kardashian konversation.
“This is how fun and silly my family’s text chains are on a daily,” the matriarch captioned the iMessage screen grab.