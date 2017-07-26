Celebrity

Drake Pays Tribute to Lil Wayne, Plus More Stars Who Got Tattoos of Other Celebs

Because nothing says “I’m a fan!” quite like a tattoo

DRAKE 

As he wrapped up Houston Appreciation Weekend in July 2017, the "Level Up" rapper debuted a new tattoo on his tricep of fellow rapper and mentor Lil Wayne. This isn't the first time Drake got some celeb-inspired art on his body — he also boasts portraits of Aaliyah and Sade — and we're still waiting on his tribute to Céline Dion

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

The pro football player immortalized his love for Michael Jackson on his right calf. "Tatted on me but tht ishh is deeper than the surface," Beckham Jr. wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of his tat.

ROB KARDASHIAN

There's no question the Kardashian-Jenner crew is a tight-knit group — so close, in fact, that the youngest Kardashian sibling ended up paying homage to his mother, Kris Jenner, in the form of a tattoo on his arm back in 2012. The permanent artwork matches Kardashian's tattoo on his right arm, which is dedicated to his late father, Robert.

DEAN MCDERMOTT

He may have more than one tattoo in honor of his wife, Tori Spelling, but the actor's tribute to the 90210 star, in the form of a lingerie-clad portrait, remains his most memorable.

RYAN CABRERA

Not even Cabrera is immune to Ryan Gosling's charm and handsome face! The singer took his adoration for the actor to the next level, getting a sketch of the La La Land star etched on his right calf.

STEVE-O

The Jackass star appreciates himself so much that he made the admiration known, getting a tattoo of his own face on his back. (Are you even surprised?) 

