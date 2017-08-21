Kim Kardashian Has a Total Eclipse (of the Heart) with North and Saint, Plus All the Other Stars Enjoying the Solar Event

If you haven’t heard (and if you haven’t heard, where have you been?), today marks the first full solar eclipse visible in the United States since 1979. And whether you’re along the path of totality or not, everyone’s been getting excited for the big moment — including your favorite celebrities.
Ian Somerhalder is DIY-ing his own eclipse glasses. (Don’t try this at home.)
Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick’s family is ready — and equipped with matching eclipse t-shirts.
So are Kim Kardashian West and her kids, North and Saint.
Scott McCreery’s got his glasses.
Candace Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton are taking a book club break to watch the eclipse.
Larry King is watching — and tweeting!
Anna Kendrick won’t be catching it live, and is “worried” that the people of social media won’t keep her up to speed. (We think you’re safe!)
Billy Eichner honestly just isn’t very interested.
Andy Cohen had to make a Real Housewives reference.
Sarah Hyland is just mad at herself for not prepping for the big event.
Kelsea Ballerini is in a similar predicament.
Paris Hilton had jokes.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards just wants people to be safe.
If you are watching the eclipse, be sure to wear eclipse-ready glasses. Or just tune into TIME’s live stream of the event, glasses-free.