Kim Kardashian Has a Total Eclipse (of the Heart) with North and Saint, Plus All the Other Stars Enjoying the Solar Event

If you haven’t heard (and if you haven’t heard, where have you been?), today marks the first full solar eclipse visible in the United States since 1979. And whether you’re along the path of totality or not, everyone’s been getting excited for the big moment — including your favorite celebrities.

Ian Somerhalder is DIY-ing his own eclipse glasses. (Don’t try this at home.)

Honey you sure you can see through those?! The only way to watch the solar eclipse brought to you by my husband, inventor of all things practical😂😂 A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick’s family is ready — and equipped with matching eclipse t-shirts.

BRING IT, ECLIPSE! A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

So are Kim Kardashian West and her kids, North and Saint.

Total eclipse of the heart pic.twitter.com/Ng8TuPk7wH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 21, 2017

Scott McCreery’s got his glasses.

Had to use the moon filter for this photo 🌞🌚 A post shared by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Candace Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton are taking a book club break to watch the eclipse.

Eclipse viewing on Book Club. Keaton, Fonda, Bergen, Steenburgen. A post shared by Candice 🐪 (@bergenbags) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Larry King is watching — and tweeting!

Anna Kendrick won’t be catching it live, and is “worried” that the people of social media won’t keep her up to speed. (We think you’re safe!)

I'm gonna miss the eclipse and I'm really worried no one is gonna post a crappy picture of it on instagram. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) August 21, 2017

Billy Eichner honestly just isn’t very interested.

Trying desperately to care about the eclipse. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 21, 2017

Andy Cohen had to make a Real Housewives reference.

Sarah Hyland is just mad at herself for not prepping for the big event.

Really upset I didn't get eclipse glasses. #dork — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 21, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini is in a similar predicament.

Paris Hilton had jokes.

Me trying to peek at the solar eclipse without "special" glasses🙈 pic.twitter.com/TQjBgNwmU0 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 21, 2017

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards just wants people to be safe.

Everyone be careful and protect your eyes . Please read https://t.co/Q0Y7OuCuTq — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) August 21, 2017

If you are watching the eclipse, be sure to wear eclipse-ready glasses. Or just tune into TIME’s live stream of the event, glasses-free.