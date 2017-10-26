9 Celebs Spill on the Perks and Pitfalls of Working with Their Siblings

BELLA & GIGI HADID

The gorgeous sisters often cross paths as they continue to take the modeling world by storm. "It's amazing to have family in such close proximity in this industry. I can look across the room through all the craziness and have that sense of home, but I also realize that it's not normal. I feel very lucky," Gigi told The Telegraph about her little sis being in the same business. "I'm very protective, but I try to play it cool. I try not to be on top of her because I know that I learned a lot of the best things in the first couple of years on my own."

The younger Hadid agreed that having her sibling around so much is definitely a benefit. "Now, if we're having a hard time at work, we can just walk to the other side of hair and make-up and see one another," she said.