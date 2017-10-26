Celebrity
9 Celebs Spill on the Perks and Pitfalls of Working with Their Siblings
From rivalries to partnerships, find out what it’s really like when brothers and sisters share a workplace
BELLA & GIGI HADID
The gorgeous sisters often cross paths as they continue to take the modeling world by storm. "It's amazing to have family in such close proximity in this industry. I can look across the room through all the craziness and have that sense of home, but I also realize that it's not normal. I feel very lucky," Gigi told The Telegraph about her little sis being in the same business. "I'm very protective, but I try to play it cool. I try not to be on top of her because I know that I learned a lot of the best things in the first couple of years on my own."
The younger Hadid agreed that having her sibling around so much is definitely a benefit. "Now, if we're having a hard time at work, we can just walk to the other side of hair and make-up and see one another," she said.
KAIA & PRESLEY GERBER
Both siblings have been making a splash in the fashion industry as they follow in mom Cindy Crawford's runway-walking footsteps. According to 16-year-old Kaia, having her big brother has made navigating the modeling world even easier. "It always helps to be able to talk to someone who can relate to what you're going through. I love being on set with Presley because it makes both of us feel more comfortable and we always have a lot of fun," she told PEOPLE.
JAMES & DAVE FRANCO
The brothers are finally acting opposite each other in The Disaster Artist, the upcoming film about the beloved cult movie The Room. "I don't know, I didn't want people to think I was riding his coattails. I just wanted to do my own thing…To be completely honest, when I was first starting out, everyone knew who [James] was and so I just made a choice that I just wanted to do my own thing for a little while," Dave told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly about why it took them so long to collaborate. "[This movie] felt like the right time and the right project and the right dynamic."
"I knew from the very beginning that I wanted my brother to be in it," James added.
DEREK & JULIANNE HOUGH
Julianne and Derek spent a lot of time together perfecting their skills even before Dancing with the Stars, and yes, things did get a little cringe-worthy. "It's been weird in the past," Derek told PEOPLE about dancing with his sister. "I started dancing because I wanted to be around girls. My parents were like, 'Why don't you dance with your sister?' I was like, 'No, you're defeating the entire purpose of why I'm dancing in the first place!' We ended up doing a rumba together, and it was super awkward. Now, when we dance together it's got a fun energy about it. We do the fun dances like jive or paso doble."
MAGGIE & JAKE GYLLENHAAL
Maggie and Jake played siblings (what a stretch) in 2001's Donnie Darko. "Jake and I are both each other's toughest critic," Maggie shared on the set of the movie. "So to work together, especially as brother and sister, I think we really demand a lot from each other, and challenge each other to go places that maybe we wouldn't otherwise go."
ZOOEY & EMILY DESCHANEL
The siblings became colleagues when Zooey guest starred on a 2009 episode of Emily's hit show, Bones. "It was great, especially I think that first day was less hectic. We had a scene. It was just Ryan O'Neill and the two of us. It was really nice. It was great. We've never worked together before, except for our own plays that we've done together," Emily told Buddytv.com.
Zooey later joined her sister on Fox when she scored her own show, New Girl. Collider asked her whether sharing a network caused any rivalry between the pair. "Oh my God, no! Of course not!" she said. "Hers is a drama show, and my show is new. I'm just so thankful that my sister is so nice and so generous. That's been lovely, getting advice from her. She's on the lot, so she has lots of food in her trailer, and I'll go and eat all her food. I keep no food around, and then I'm always hungry and I'm like, 'Where can I go? Emily’s trailer!'"
LIAM & CHRIS HEMSWORTH
The Australian heartthrobs just might join forces one day, but they won't be making it a family business until it feels absolutely right. "There's been a couple [of offers] but I think we can only do it once," Chris told KIIS FM about the possibility of working with Liam on a project. "Otherwise it becomes like The Brady Bunch or something... so we have to pick something pretty special."
The Thor star revealed that they've even come close to signing on to work with an A-list director together: "I remember [Steven] Spielberg, there was a brief discussion that he had something about brothers and we immediately thought 'This could be it!'"
CASEY & BEN AFFLECK
Ben had quite the time dealing with his brother's acting methods when he directed him in Gone Baby Gone. "A scene we did with my brother, we set the shot up, 'We're gonna see down the hall, you're gonna come into the room and f--- the girl up,'" the big brother recalled during The Hollywood Reporter director roundtable. "So we start the shoot. My brother walks in and goes to another room. Everyone's standing there. There's an empty hallway. Nothing's happening."
"And I just said: 'What are you doing? Don't walk into another room where no one can see you!' It was tough. ..I cast him because he's such a great actor, and part of why he is a great actor is 'cause he will walk into a room where he knows the camera isn't, whether it's to f--- with you or because he really thinks it's real."
MAKSIM & VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
Maksim opened up to POPSUGAR about competing against his brother on Dancing with the Stars. "We drag everything into the same pot. It's not competition when it's family," he said. "We've been that way our entire lives. You know, the Klitschko brothers once said that although they compete in the same place, they would never fight each other. It's kind of a similar situation; we don't really compete. If we were the last two couples standing, at this point it wouldn't matter who wins. Obviously, it would matter to Laurie [Hernandez] and Amber [Rose], but definitely not to Val and me."