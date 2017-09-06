Family First! Celebs Who Bring Siblings to Awards Shows, Red Carpets & More

Celebrity

GUSTAF, BILL & ALEXANDER

Bill Skarsgård, who stars as clown Pennywise in It, looked amused as he made his way down the red carpet at the film's premiere with his older brothers, who did everything they could to embarrass him

The hazing is not out of character for the Skarsgård family, as evidenced in a hilarious video to promote the horror movie. "Aww, he's so cute. It's my kid brother," said Alexander while holding up a pic of Bill as Pennywise. "This is Christmas Day three years ago."

RENÉE & DREW

Sibling revelry! To help kick off the Greenwich International Film Festival in Connecticut, Renée Zellwegger brought along her older brother, Drew. "I always love when he comes with me," the Oscar-winning actress told PEOPLE about her brother. Though they are close now, he admitted, jokingly adding that he "tortured" her as her "big brother" when they were kids.

"He was just doing his job getting me ready for the cold cruel world out there," she said teasingly.

RYAN & MANDI

At the 2017 Academy Awards, Ryan Gosling brought his older sister, Mandi, as his date to the ceremony, where she became an instant favorite among Twitter users. "My sister was my best friend and my hero growing up," the La La Land actor previously told The Independent

EMMA & SPENCER

And the award for best big sister goes to ... Emma Stone! The actress brought her brother, Spencer, to the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and again to the Oscars, where she won her first Academy Award.

JULIANNE & DEREK

The Dancing with the Stars pros enlisted each other as dates to the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016.

EMMA & ALEX

Emma Watson may not have brought her brother to an awards show, but something tells us Alex wasn't not happy to attend the N.Y.C. premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows with his big sister.

JAKE & MAGGIE

The Gyllenhaal siblings celebrated their 2015 Golden Globe nominations by walking down the ceremony's red carpet together.

JARED & SHANNON

When Jared and Shannon Leto aren't making music together (they're part of Thirty Seconds to Mars), they're making us swoon on the red carpet — most notably the 2014 Oscars.

KALEY & BRIANA

For the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Kaley Cuoco was accompanied by her sister, Briana. "Thank you sidder for being my gorgeous date!!!!!!" The Big Bang Theory star wrote on Instagram.

RICO & RAINI

Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez and his sister opted for matching ensembles at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards,

KATY & DAVID

Katy Perry and brother David gave their best poses while attending the 2014 Grammy Awards.

KIRSTEN & CHRISTIAN

A newly engaged Kirsten Dunst brought along her brother to the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the Hidden Figures star and the rest of the film's cast accepted the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

LILY & RUBY

Proof model genes run in the Aldridge family: The Victoria's Secret Angel and her sister's stylish arrival at the 2014 CMA Awards.

LUPITA & PETER

Lupita Nyong'o and brother Peter were the epitome of glamour at the 2015 Academy Awards.

SCARLETT & HUNTER

Scarlett Johansson and her twin brother, Hunter, hit up InStyle's Golden Globes party in 2005.

TAYLOR & AUSTIN

"I have my girlfriends and we talk about everything. But one person who I go to for advice, who is a guy, is my brother," said Taylor Swift, pictured here with her brother at a 2014 Golden Globes afterparty. "He gives me really straightforward advice."

LIAM, CHRIS & LUKE

Truth: If we didn't include the Hemsworth brothers in this red carpet roundup, life would be that much more unfair. Chris Hemsworth made the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival thrice as dapper with the help of his brothers.

