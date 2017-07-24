Celebrity

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Ryan Gosling, Victoria Beckham & More

Ryan Gosling hilariously reacts to making Harry Styles’ heart rate jump. Plus, Victoria Beckham, James Corden and more

By @gracegavilanes

"I'm more concerned he might have a heart condition. It's less about me and more about something more serious."

— Ryan Gosling, joking about making Harry Styles' heart rate jump, to Extra

"My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn [Malik]. Life's too f—ing short.' "

— Louis Tomlinson, on his mother's desire for the One Direction members to reconcile before her death, to The Sun

"When u find out mummy was a pop star!!"

— Victoria Beckham, gifting daughter Harper a set of Spice Girls dolls, on her Instagram story

"I can't wait to watch them play in the Wimbledon final in 2030."

— Andy Roddick, joking about his and Serena Williams' kids, at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017

"I'm really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in I'm actually almost too friendly. I'm always touching people, like,'Hey!' "

— Charlize Theron, addressing rumors that she was mean to Tia Mowry at a 2014 spin class, on Watch What Happens Live

"I think it's a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict. I do like sex, but I am not an addict."

— Scott Disick, on his love life, to E! News

"I never imagined I could be this happy. Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I'm a very lucky man."

— Nev Schulman, on getting married to Laura Perlongo, to PEOPLE

"Certainly, if the Batphone rings, I will answer."

— Ben Affleck, on playing Batman again, during a Comic-Con panel

"When I think of Chester I remember his smile… His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once – delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion. Witnessing his life taught me a lot."

— Jared Leto, posting a tribute to late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, on Instagram

"The only advice that I think is … you can't love them too much. No child ever sat on a therapist's couch and said, 'Oh, my parents just loved me too much.' "

— James Corden, on the parenting advice he'd give mom-to-be Mindy Kaling, to PEOPLE

