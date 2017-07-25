Celebrity

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Prince William, Lupita Nyong'o & More

Prince William on feeling his late mother, Princess Diana’s presence. Plus, Lupita Nyong’o, La La Anthony and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 20

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

"When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there. You know, there was times when you look to someone or something for strength, and I very much felt she was there for me."

— Prince William, on feeling his late mother Princess Diana's presence at his 2011 wedding, in the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

2 of 20

Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw."

— Chrissy Teigen, on being blocked on Twitter by President Trump, on the social media site

3 of 20

Bauergriffin/Splash News Online

"People want to see something like themselves and something different, something they're not being offered yet. I'm honored to be a part of that conversation."

— Lupita Nyong'o, on starring in Black Panther and the upcoming action film with Rihanna, to Entertainment Tonight

4 of 20

Mike Windle/Getty Images

"The state that you're in after something like that, you just want to run from all that stuff. I didn't really even want to leave my couch necessarily when I was allowed to. So, yeah. It was a big step doing this."

— Dylan O'Brien, on filming American Assassin after his car accident, to Entertainment Tonight

5 of 20

La La Anthony
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I realized that a 'bad bitch' is a good thing. It means you're in control and it means you know what you want. You have a good head on your shoulders."

— La La Anthony, on the upside of being a "a bad bitch," to Elle

6 of 20

Jesse Grant/Getty

"When someone pulls the remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [thumbs up emojis] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too."

— John Mayer, giving Justin Bieber props for canceling his Purpose tour, on Twitter

7 of 20

Taylor Hill/Getty

"Confidence carries you through. But I don't know if any woman's ever at the point where she is 100 percent accepting it."

— Shonda Rhimes, on finding self-happiness with age, to PEOPLE

8 of 20

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"Whether you've done it many times, or none at all, it's a big deal. You feel like you're giving something quite vulnerable and, yes, it's hard."

— Nathalie Emmanuel, on filming her first nude scene for Game of Thrones, to Entertainment Weekly

9 of 20

Yolanda Hadid Instagram

"It's a beautiful, mystical sunrise at the lake this morning."

— Yolanda Hadid, posting a cheeky photo, on Instagram

10 of 20

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

"I don't think there's anything left for me to say about that. I want to tell other stories."

— Chris Noth, on the possibility of reprising his Sex and the City role, to Entertainment Weekly

11 of 20

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"I'm more concerned he might have a heart condition. It's less about me and more about something more serious."

— Ryan Gosling, joking about making Harry Styles' heart rate jump, to Extra

12 of 20

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

"My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn [Malik]. Life's too f—ing short.' "

— Louis Tomlinson, on his mother's desire for the One Direction members to reconcile before her death, to The Sun

13 of 20

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

"When u find out mummy was a pop star!!"

— Victoria Beckham, gifting daughter Harper a set of Spice Girls dolls, on her Instagram story

14 of 20

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

"I can't wait to watch them play in the Wimbledon final in 2030."

— Andy Roddick, joking about his and Serena Williams' kids, at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017

15 of 20

Charles Sykes/Bravo

"I'm really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in I'm actually almost too friendly. I'm always touching people, like,'Hey!' "

— Charlize Theron, addressing rumors that she was mean to Tia Mowry at a 2014 spin class, on Watch What Happens Live

16 of 20

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

"I think it's a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict. I do like sex, but I am not an addict."

— Scott Disick, on his love life, to E! News

17 of 20

Nate Best

"I never imagined I could be this happy. Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I'm a very lucky man."

— Nev Schulman, on getting married to Laura Perlongo, to PEOPLE

18 of 20

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

"Certainly, if the Batphone rings, I will answer."

— Ben Affleck, on playing Batman again, during a Comic-Con panel

19 of 20

Larry Busacca/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"When I think of Chester I remember his smile… His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once – delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion. Witnessing his life taught me a lot."

— Jared Leto, posting a tribute to late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, on Instagram

20 of 20

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"The only advice that I think is … you can't love them too much. No child ever sat on a therapist's couch and said, 'Oh, my parents just loved me too much.' "

— James Corden, on the parenting advice he'd give mom-to-be Mindy Kaling, to PEOPLE

See Also

More

More