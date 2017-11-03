Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Zayn Malik, Jennifer Lawrence & More
Zayn Malik says he doesn’t keep in touch with his One Direction bandmates. Plus, Jennifer Lawrence and more
"Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that’s just life. Everybody grows up."
— Zayn Malik, admitting that he doesn't keep in touch with his former One Direction bandmates, to Billboard
"I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I'm dead serious."
— Jennifer Lawrence, on having dinner at Kris Jenner's house, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
"It doesn't feel like work when we’re together anymore. It's really just a bond that we have. She's my second mom."
— Maddie Ziegler, opening up about her relationship with Sia, to PEOPLE
"I have to say, Kevin [Bacon] was a really big inspiration for me because he was like, 'Not only can you do it, but you'll do it well and you'll love it.' "
— Kyra Sedgwick, on how her husband encouraged her to make her directorial debut, to PEOPLE
"I've done what a lot of men do, which is … when you don't treat women the same way you treat men. You don't. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I'd like that to change."
— Alec Baldwin, admitting he's been "very sexist" in the past, to The Hollywood Reporter
"I was dehydrated, according to the paramedics. I went to my own doctors and I'm fine."
— Wendy Williams, addressing her on-air collapse, to Good Morning America
"Hey Samuel, can you say baby?"
— Sean Lowe, announcing he and wife Catherine Giuidici Lowe are expecting their second child, on Instagram
"It's very hard when a lot of people concerned are great friends of yours. I feel loyal to them and at the same time I feel appalled by what has happened to a lot of young actresses who had no way of getting out."
— Judi Dench, admitting to feeling torn by Hollywood sexual harassment scandal, to Sky News
"I set my expectations [way] too high."
— Hailee Steinfeld, recalling her first kiss, to Cosmopolitan
"Maybe for a brief second I thought, 'Do I want to do this?' Then I thought about the audition process. The auditions were always the worst part for me as a child actor. So I thought, nope, ‘I’ve found new passions in college.' "
— Andrea Barber, on thinking she'd never go back to acting after Full House, to PEOPLE
"I was eviscerated. I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything."
— Jennifer Lopez, on the critical panning her film, Gigli, received, to Vanity Fair
"I love my husband, and he is my rock, but my girlfriends are my sanity."
— Michelle Obama, on making time for female friendships as FLOTUS, at the Obama Foundation Summit
"I don't know what the writers would say? But I confirm."
— Sarah Hyland, responding to rumors that her Modern Family character is bisexual, on Twitter
"I just don't think nudity needs to happen. For me, I don't need to walk out of a shower showing my ass."
— Kellan Lutz, on refusing to film nude scenes, to Straight Shuter
"For me … the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more. When he comes home, they're like, 'Daddy!' It's like a party. When I come home, they're like, 'Oh, hey Mom.' I'm like, 'I do everything for you! I cook, I do all the things!' "
— Jessica Alba, on why she's excited to be expecting her first son, on The Rachael Ray Show
"There's no way to describe it without sounding sappy or ridiculous because everything in my mind ends with an exclamation point."
— Julia Roberts, on her life, to InStyle
"I have a fairytale ending and that's all I ever wanted."
— Kenya Moore, on marrying husband Marc Daly, on the Real Housewives of Atlanta
"You know, there's that urban legend about the kids who have a private jet and the first time they fly commercial they ask their father, 'Why are all these people on our plane?' I don't ever want anything like that to happen."
— Jimmy Kimmel, on how he wants to raise his kids, to New York Magazine
"Do basketball players have to sit there and act coy? Tell me something: Does LeBron James twiddle his thumbs and say, 'Jeez, I'm kind of great at shooting, and I guess I'm OK at dribbling and passing'? No, he’s like, 'I’m amazing! I rock!' I wish more actresses had that kind of bravado."
— Reese Witherspoon, admitting she's "over being bashful," to WSJ. Magazine
"Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f---ing moron."
— Gigi Hadid, calling out a right-wing activist for criticizing women in hijabs, on Twitter
"I don't think you have to get married. I don't think you have to have children. But once I got married and had kids, my level of empowerment grew to another level."
— Kelly Clarkson, on how marriage and motherhood changed her, to PEOPLE
"I'm so affectionate and gross with my wife — this is a whole other level of vomit. They're so in love."
—Adam Levine, on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship, on The Howard Stern Show
"When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs."
— Serena Williams, on daughter Alexis Olympia's Batman costume, on Instagram
"I found myself wandering around my house eating crackers at night and feeling confused about what my life meant. Then I thought, 'Oh, maybe I'm a little more emotional about this than I thought!' "
— Lena Dunham, admitting she felt lost after Girls ended, to PEOPLE
"I will always look up to her … everything she did and the way she did it was having an impact, making a difference."
— Prince Harry, on mother Princess Diana, at the Obama Foundation's inaugural summit
"So I didn't land that 'I don't know her' [joke]. But can I ask you a question? If you were a comedian and someone said, 'I don't know you,' and it was obvious, like, aren't there much more important things? How offensive is that in the galaxy?"
— Andy Cohen, calling his "I don't know her" joke against Kathy Griffin "dumb," on Andy Cohen Live
"I never knew I wasn't an ideal weight growing up — my family never made me feel less than. We all looked different."
— Khloé Kardashian, on feeling confident at a young age, to Harper's Bazaar
"It was a strange experience. Having 250 people looking at you kissing someone is like, 'Whoa!' "
— Millie Bobby Brown, on filming her first kiss for Stranger Things, to Variety
"Thank You to my husband @nicklachey. Your constant unconditional Love is what keeps 'us' going. You are the rock to our family and you have given me three perfectly Beautiful babies!"
— Vanessa Lachey, reflecting on her time on Dancing with the Stars, on Instagram
"Talk about the worst time to go public with your sexuality. I mean, it's always good to live your truth, but don't use it to get out of trouble … Another day, another example of a man abusing his power."
— Trevor Noah, criticizing Kevin Spacey's decision to come out as gay amid sexual misconduct allegations, on The Daily Show
"I don't want people to think it's a sad thing that I went through this with Francia [Raisa] or with anything in my life. Because at the end of the day, I think all the stuff that I went to made me and defined everything that I am right now. I think it's a really beautiful thing, and I have to remind myself that it's not a negative experience."
— Selena Gomez, on her battle with lupus and resulting kidney transplant, on Today
"I'm all about girl love."
— Priyanka Chopra, on supporting her female friends in the industry, to Femina
"It's so frustrating. Not because I care what someone thinks of my body. I love my body when I don't work out and I am soft and I love it when I train hard and feel strong."
— Ruby Rose, on receiving body shaming comments, on Instagram
"There are billboards everywhere in L.A. right now and she says 'That's silly, why is mommy wearing a Santa hat?' "
— Mila Kunis, admitting daughter Wyatt doesn't know what she does for a living, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
"I can't stand her, sorry. I hate to say that, because I'm Italian, she's Colombian. She has an accent, she has more of an accent than me. You would think that she would be nice — she's an immigrant!"
— Teresa Giudice, naming her "worst celebrity encounter," at a "Housewives Reality Check" event
"We are very much twins. We're both Leos; we're both from New York; we're both Latino and about 20 other things."
— Alex Rodriguez, on girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, to Vanity Fair
"It took me to get to that mentality of ‘What’s my best self right now, with the life that I have now?' It is very different than the life I had when I was single, and I didn’t have kids. So I’m trying to be the best person I can be today."
— Camila Alves, on how her life has changed since having kids, to Ocean Drive
"Sometimes things will work out and you'll shine for a moment and sometimes they won't but that slow and steady is a good way to approach life."
— Nicole Kidman, on the advice she hopes to give her daughters, to PEOPLE
"Don't be the next Jada Pinkett Smith. We may be blueprints, but you have the opportunity to do far more."
— Jada Pinkett Smith, advising performers who want to follow in her footsteps, during a panel at Morehouse College
"They were like, 'Aziz, John Lithgow [is going to be there].' Who cares! He probably hates his family and he's looking for an excuse to leave the house."
— Aziz Ansari, jokingly admitting he didn't want to attend the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards, while accepting the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award
"That was absolutely the low point of my career."
— Megan Fox, on getting fired from the Transformers movie franchise, to Cosmopolitan UK
"I didn't know I was on a movie projector! I would have loved a heads-up."
— Kristen Bell, on attempting to secretly breast pump during a Bad Moms rehearsal on Skype, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"It's a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig. It's a little Toddlers and Tiaras."
— Miley Cyrus, on starring on Hannah Montana, on CBS Sunday Morning
"I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is finally like, 'I cannot believe dad is on a show that I actually watch.' "
— Kelly Ripa, on husband Mark Consuelos's latest TV role, on The Tonight Show
"I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I've never connected with anybody before."
— Demi Lovato, reflecting on her relationship with ex Wilmer Valderrama, in her documentary, Simply Complicated
"For me, nothing feels any different, and I think that's the way it should be. You make a dedication to each other, and that's it."
— Jamie Bell, on married life with wife Kate Mara, to Entertainment Tonight
"I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."
— Kevin Spacey, coming out as gay in apology to Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual misconduct, on Twitter
"I made a huge, huge mistake."
— Donna Karan, regretting having defended Harvey Weinstein, to ABC News
"One day she came home and she was emotional. I hadn't asked anything. I knew she hadn't been feeling well. She couldn't open a water bottle one day. She chucked it and she started crying. And I said, 'What's wrong?' and that's when she told me. And she goes, 'I don't know what to do. The list is seven to ten years long. It just vomited out of me: I was like, 'Of course I'll get tested.' "
— Francia Raisa, on her decision to give BFF Selena Gomez a kidney, on Today
"I seriously worry whether I personally will be able to live through [his presidency] and whether the nation will be able to live through it and survive."
— Rosie O'Donnell, on Donald Trump, to W Magazine