Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Victoria Beckham, Jessica Biel & More

Victoria Beckham discusses her poker face. Plus, Jessica Biel and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 20

Dave Benett/Getty

"Every morning I genuinely wake up and realize how lucky and blessed I am – despite how I often look in pictures!"

— Victoria Beckham, stressing that she does "smile and laugh a lot," to The Sunday Times

2 of 20

Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

"You know, if you wake my kid up in the middle of the night by accident, you're dead to me."

— Jessica Biel, joking about her 2-year-old son Silas, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

3 of 20

Walter McBride/FilmMagic

"My family members but also my friends kind of formed who I am. I do believe a lot of that context and environment is part of creating who we are, not only nature. I would want to do that with a family one day too if that's the case."

— Alicia Vikander, on how she plans to raise her future children, to PEOPLE

4 of 20

John Salangsang/AP Images

"It was perfection. And I'm like, 'Shoot, I'm going to have to elope after this. There's no competing with this wedding. This wedding is like a Nicholas Sparks movie on steroids.' It really is, it's incredible."

— Derek Hough, on his sister Julianne's "incredible" wedding, to PEOPLE

5 of 20

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

"[When] I was diagnosed with endometriosis, I gained 40 pounds because my hormones were so crazy. And it was like, 'Oh, [producers] want to offer you this role, but they want to know why you got fat.' I realized being shamed for gaining weight or being too thin felt the same."

— Jaime King, on her experience with body shaming, to the New York Post

6 of 20

Craig Sjodin/ABC

"I haven't been this trim in probably 15-20 years and I feel great. Who knew dancing was such an amazing workout!"

— Drew Scott, on his Dancing with the Stars experience, to PEOPLE

7 of 20

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Brent Shapiro Foundation

"You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well."

— Demi Lovato, on her sobriety, at the annual Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular

8 of 20

Instarimages.com

"I don't agree with Botox miss @stasdoeshair but I'll take it as a compliment."

— David Beckham, replying to a fan who said "botox looks good" on the retired athlete, on Instagram

9 of 20

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Rex Shutterstock

"I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they're good friends. I don't have a bad word to say about her. She's cool."

— Zayn Malik, speaking about criticism surrounding Taylor Swift, to Fader

10 of 20

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I feel like when you categorize people and put them into a group, then it creates aloneness and segregation."

— Jordyn Woods, on not wanting to be a "plus size" model, to E!

11 of 20

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"The accent and everything about her was discovered when I was giving my kids baths. I think I tried 17 different things on them … One day I just got really nutty and did [the voice] and they fell over laughing. I did it all night long and I finally found it."

— Angelina Jolie, on how she perfected Maleficent's villainous voice, at the Toronto Film Festival

12 of 20

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

"Right now with my kids, because I have no breasts, I don't exist. I pick them up, I give them a bottle and I hand them back to my wife and they're happier."

— George Clooney, opening up about fatherhood, to PEOPLE

13 of 20

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

"We send women the message that it's all supposed to be perfect, but it's not. Believe me, it's still hard, and my kids are adults!"

— Kyra Sedgwick, on parenting, to Good Housekeeping

14 of 20

Emma McIntyre/Getty

"When I read [the script] I threw it across the room and told him he had severe psychological problems. But it's a masterpiece."

— Jennifer Lawrence, on working with boyfriend and director Darren Aronofsky on mother!, at a Toronto Film Festival press conference

15 of 20

Phillip Faraone/Getty

"I think trying to wear nine inch heels and tights trussed up like a Thanksgiving turkey, those days are gone [for me]."

— Octavia Spencer, on how comfort and confidence makes her feel sexy, to PEOPLE

16 of 20

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

"It's fun for me because I like to eat and she's in a great mode for that right now."

— Ike Barinholtz, on hiding costar Mindy Kaling's baby bump while filming The Mindy Project, at PaleyFest 

17 of 20

Bryan Bedder/Getty

"He prefers [me] without makeup. Makes it easy on me."

— Jenna Dewan Tatum, admitting that husband Channing Tatum likes his her sans makeup, to PEOPLE

18 of 20

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

"I want to make mistakes. I want to make bad decisions and learn from them. That's the only way I'm going to grow."

— Kylie Jenner, on why she doesn't mind messing up, on Life of Kylie

19 of 20

Ron Galella/WireImage

"I'm not 100% sure if I broke it, or what, but it definitely was broken at a certain point, and I definitely have guilty feelings and memories about it, so I think I did break it, a little bit."

— Jason Ritter, on accidentally breaking his late dad John Ritter's Emmy, to PEOPLE

20 of 20

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

"Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up."

— Mara Lane, revealing she and husband Jonathan Rhys Meyers suffered a miscarriage, on Instagram

See Also

More

More