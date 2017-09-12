Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Victoria Beckham, Jessica Biel & More
Victoria Beckham discusses her poker face. Plus, Jessica Biel and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 20
"Every morning I genuinely wake up and realize how lucky and blessed I am – despite how I often look in pictures!"
— Victoria Beckham, stressing that she does "smile and laugh a lot," to The Sunday Times
2 of 20
"You know, if you wake my kid up in the middle of the night by accident, you're dead to me."
— Jessica Biel, joking about her 2-year-old son Silas, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
3 of 20
"My family members but also my friends kind of formed who I am. I do believe a lot of that context and environment is part of creating who we are, not only nature. I would want to do that with a family one day too if that's the case."
— Alicia Vikander, on how she plans to raise her future children, to PEOPLE
4 of 20
"It was perfection. And I'm like, 'Shoot, I'm going to have to elope after this. There's no competing with this wedding. This wedding is like a Nicholas Sparks movie on steroids.' It really is, it's incredible."
— Derek Hough, on his sister Julianne's "incredible" wedding, to PEOPLE
5 of 20
"[When] I was diagnosed with endometriosis, I gained 40 pounds because my hormones were so crazy. And it was like, 'Oh, [producers] want to offer you this role, but they want to know why you got fat.' I realized being shamed for gaining weight or being too thin felt the same."
— Jaime King, on her experience with body shaming, to the New York Post
6 of 20
"I haven't been this trim in probably 15-20 years and I feel great. Who knew dancing was such an amazing workout!"
— Drew Scott, on his Dancing with the Stars experience, to PEOPLE
7 of 20
"You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well."
— Demi Lovato, on her sobriety, at the annual Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular
8 of 20
"I don't agree with Botox miss @stasdoeshair but I'll take it as a compliment."
— David Beckham, replying to a fan who said "botox looks good" on the retired athlete, on Instagram
9 of 20
"I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they're good friends. I don't have a bad word to say about her. She's cool."
— Zayn Malik, speaking about criticism surrounding Taylor Swift, to Fader
10 of 20
"I feel like when you categorize people and put them into a group, then it creates aloneness and segregation."
— Jordyn Woods, on not wanting to be a "plus size" model, to E!
11 of 20
"The accent and everything about her was discovered when I was giving my kids baths. I think I tried 17 different things on them … One day I just got really nutty and did [the voice] and they fell over laughing. I did it all night long and I finally found it."
— Angelina Jolie, on how she perfected Maleficent's villainous voice, at the Toronto Film Festival
12 of 20
"Right now with my kids, because I have no breasts, I don't exist. I pick them up, I give them a bottle and I hand them back to my wife and they're happier."
— George Clooney, opening up about fatherhood, to PEOPLE
13 of 20
"We send women the message that it's all supposed to be perfect, but it's not. Believe me, it's still hard, and my kids are adults!"
— Kyra Sedgwick, on parenting, to Good Housekeeping
14 of 20
"When I read [the script] I threw it across the room and told him he had severe psychological problems. But it's a masterpiece."
— Jennifer Lawrence, on working with boyfriend and director Darren Aronofsky on mother!, at a Toronto Film Festival press conference
15 of 20
"I think trying to wear nine inch heels and tights trussed up like a Thanksgiving turkey, those days are gone [for me]."
— Octavia Spencer, on how comfort and confidence makes her feel sexy, to PEOPLE
16 of 20
"It's fun for me because I like to eat and she's in a great mode for that right now."
— Ike Barinholtz, on hiding costar Mindy Kaling's baby bump while filming The Mindy Project, at PaleyFest
17 of 20
"He prefers [me] without makeup. Makes it easy on me."
— Jenna Dewan Tatum, admitting that husband Channing Tatum likes his her sans makeup, to PEOPLE
18 of 20
"I want to make mistakes. I want to make bad decisions and learn from them. That's the only way I'm going to grow."
— Kylie Jenner, on why she doesn't mind messing up, on Life of Kylie
19 of 20
"I'm not 100% sure if I broke it, or what, but it definitely was broken at a certain point, and I definitely have guilty feelings and memories about it, so I think I did break it, a little bit."
— Jason Ritter, on accidentally breaking his late dad John Ritter's Emmy, to PEOPLE
20 of 20
"Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up."
— Mara Lane, revealing she and husband Jonathan Rhys Meyers suffered a miscarriage, on Instagram
See Also
More
More
Billie Lourd Talks Losing ‘Goddesses' Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds: 'It’s Surreal and Impossible to Deal With'
Get Ready to Feel Old: 8 Former Child Stars You Probably Forgot Are Married
From Mark LaMura to Chris Cornell: Remembering The Stars We've Lost in 2017
Dave Franco On Why It's Taken This Long to Work with Brother James
Angelina Jolie Says Maddox and Pax 'Worked Hard' On Set As She Jokes Kids Laughed at Her For Dressing Up