Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Serena Williams, Ricky Martin & More
Serena Williams gets candid about motherhood. Plus, Ricky Martin and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 40
"I've broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, ‘Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby?' The emotions are insane."
— Serena Williams, on motherhood, to Vogue
2 of 40
"My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom."
— Ricky Martin, on what he tells his son when they ask about having two dads, to Out magazine
3 of 40
"Well, it's like walking a tightrope."
— Katy Perry, on keeping her personal life private, to reporters during the TCAs
4 of 40
"I was home, done with the movie, and I started having very strange and vivid Pennywise dreams. Every night, he came and visited."
— Bill Skarsgård, on his It character haunting him after he had wrapped on the film, to Entertainment Weekly
5 of 40
"I hope that this situation will serve as the wake up call that H&M and other companies need to get on track and become culturally and racially aware, as well as more diverse at every level."
— G-Eazy, revealing he's ending his relationship with H&M in response to its "disturbing" hoodie, on Instagram
6 of 40
"There came a point when I called my mom, and I was like, 'I need to come home. I’m not OK. I’m not good right now. My mental health isn't good.' "
— Lili Reinhart, on how the audition process affected her anxiety, to V Magazine
7 of 40
"Every day we come out of the house, we see the house we were married in, which is beautiful."
— Jamie Bell, revealing he and wife Kate Mara tied the knot at a neighbor's house, on The Late Late Show
8 of 40
"She became educated and had friends who [were] gay people. She was like, ‘Oh I see. You’re just like me,’ and all that. It became fine and wonderful, and then she became so supportive and awesome."
— Sean Hayes, on how he overcame his mother's painful first response to him coming out, to PEOPLE
9 of 40
"Bitch stole my seat."
— Meryl Streep, confirming Mariah Carey was in her seat at the Golden Globes, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
10 of 40
"People would say mean things at the time. They used to call me a 'swoldier,' which didn’t make me feel the best. I wore sweaters or jackets all year long to cover my arms."
— Simone Biles, on having been bullied at school for her muscular arms, on Today
11 of 40
"They are challenging. Wine is necessary. They're great though. Out of the mouths of babes. They say stuff where you’re like 'Damn.' They call you out. They teach me."
— Kelly Clarkson, on raising children, to reporters during a TCA event
12 of 40
"Never let that s— stop you!"
— Kendall Jenner, on walking the Golden Globes red carpet in spite of skin shamers, on Twitter
13 of 40
"I never knew what was right or wrong growing up … I didn't know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person."
— Bella Thorne, revealing she was sexually abused as a kid, on Twitter
14 of 40
"This time through social media, I got the opportunity to see people's reactions of, 'I can't miss this show, I have to see this show — it's a must.' They might not have thought she was gonna do it again."
— Jermaine Dupri, on ex Janet Jackson's State of the World tour, to PEOPLE
15 of 40
"I'm just always continuing to find — creatively to be free. Maybe freedom is the wrong word considering what happened in 2017. It's really about me being able to continue growing as an artist, continuing to be a great dad."
— Josh Duhamel, on what's in store for him in 2018, to PEOPLE
16 of 40
"She’s happy and knows how to deal and knows how to emote and knows how to get angry and then knows how to pull it back. She’s on fire right now."
— Oliver Hudson, on sister Kate Hudson, to PEOPLE
17 of 40
"I still can’t believe someone threw [poop] all over my Airbnb…like bruh I just got here with my scrabble chiiiiiiillllllll. Never been happier to go home."
— Ariel Winter, revealing feces was thrown at the Airbnb home she was staying at, on Twitter
18 of 40
"… I’ll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing. It doesn’t have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends."
—Lena Dunham, revealing that she still wears a ring ex Jack Antonoff gave her, on her Instagram livestream
19 of 40
"It's really scary, I’m having to sell my house right now to pay legal bills fighting off the monsters."
— Rose McGowan, revealing her battle against Harvey Weinstein is taking a financial toll, to reporters during a TCA press tour
20 of 40
"Takes a real man to carry around your breast pump in a 'to go' box all night."
— Nikki Reed, joking about husband Ian Somerhalder's Golden Globes duty, on Instagram
21 of 40
"We just scream at each other. We’re both hoarse after we hang out — us, oh my God. I can’t imagine what it must be like for other people."
— Jennifer Lawrence, on spending time with friend Emma Stone, to W Magazine
22 of 40
"We got to do what we can together to make this world better for our young people growing up."
—John Legend, on what fatherhood means to him, at the Art of Elysium's Heaven Celebration
23 of 40
"It's always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change."
— Liev Schreiber, on his split from ex Naomi Watts, on Sunday TODAY
24 of 40
"I don't want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing."
— Travis Scott, refusing to confirm he and Kylie Jenner are expecting their first child together, to Billboard
25 of 40
"I don’t want to be a hypocrite and say, ‘You shouldn’t care what people think’ and then feel self-conscious, because people are gonna say something no matter what. I’ve just been myself on Instagram, honestly."
— Francia Raisa, on how she copes with fame, to Teen Vogue
26 of 40
"All the things you hear about going into parenting are true. I've never known love like this."
— Matthew Morrison, on becoming a first-time father, to The X magazine
27 of 40
"I just wish someone had explained a lot of those things to me early on. I wouldn't have resented the position I found myself in because I would've known what I was getting myself into."
— Margot Robbie, on financing security measures to fend off stalkers, to The Hollywood Reporter
28 of 40
"I'm in a room with my kids and I’m doing really well until my wife walks in! They just dump me."
— Alec Baldwin, on how "kids are obsessed with their mothers," to PEOPLE
29 of 40
"I'm the luckiest. It was my dream come true and more."
— Meghan Trainor, on getting engaged to fiancé Daryl Sabara, to Entertainment Tonight
30 of 40
"I went through whole scene kid phase from when I was like 12 years old to 15. Black eyeliner, I got gauges, which I definitely regret now, and I had the world’s worst haircut—it looked similar to a mullet with a rats tail essentially. It was not great."
— Madelaine Petsch, on going through an emo phase, to PEOPLE
31 of 40
"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again."
— Oprah Winfrey, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, at the Golden Globes
32 of 40
"[Tristan] kept saying, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, 'Be quiet, I’m not pregnant.' I was nauseous, not feeling well and then he had to leave the country. I took a pregnancy test and I was screaming. It’s so weird and surreal!"
— Khloé Kardashian, on finding out she was pregnant, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
33 of 40
"He's blonde. Figured we'd have really cute blonde babies."
—Kaley Cuoco, on why fiancé Karl Cook is "the one," to PEOPLE
34 of 40
"This man held my family together. Without you I would probably be divorced and sad and pitiful … I really appreciate it is all I'm saying."
— Jessica Biel, on husband Justin Timberlake, on E!
35 of 40
"I met the woman of my dreams and she said, 'Yes!'"
— Chris Zylka, on fiancée Paris Hilton, to PEOPLE
36 of 40
"Tonight is about women wearing the pants, so I chose to literally wear the pants."
— Alison Brie, on her outfit choice at the Golden Globes, on E!
37 of 40
"I loved you so much, Rayya. Thank you for letting me walk with you right to the edge of the river. It has been the greatest honor of my life. I would tell you to rest in peace, but I know that you always found peace boring. May you rest in excitement. I will always love you."
— Elizabeth Gilbert, honoring late partner Rayya Elias, on Instagram
38 of 40
"You never know. I never say never. It's definitely a new year and the circumstances are — new!"
— Fergie, on having more kids in the future, to reporters at a TCA panel for The Four
39 of 40
"There were times where I screwed up. There's no question about it."
— Sean Spicer, on his time as Donald Trump's former press secretary, to HLN's S.E. Cupp
40 of 40
"I think he likes visits. I didn’t. But I think he enjoys it. I’m like, ‘I don’t know why you like it, because I hate being in that room with all those people.’ You just sit there. I really don’t like going there. It’s not my favorite thing to do."
— Teresa Giudice, on visiting husband Joe in prison, to PEOPLE
See Also
More
More
9 Times Celebs Fangirled over Each Other on Social Media
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social