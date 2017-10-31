Celeb Quotes of the Day: Selena Gomez, Mila Kunis & More

"I don't want people to think it's a sad thing that I went through this with Francia [Raisa] or with anything in my life. Because at the end of the day, I think all the stuff that I went to made me and defined everything that I am right now. I think it's a really beautiful thing, and I have to remind myself that it's not a negative experience."

— Selena Gomez, on her battle with lupus and resulting kidney transplant, on Today