Celeb Quotes of the Day: Selena Gomez, Mila Kunis & More

Selena Gomez opens up about her battle with lupus and kidney transplant. Plus, Mila Kunis and more

By @gracegavilanes

"I don't want people to think it's a sad thing that I went through this with Francia [Raisa] or with anything in my life. Because at the end of the day, I think all the stuff that I went to made me and defined everything that I am right now. I think it's a really beautiful thing, and I have to remind myself that it's not a negative experience."

— Selena Gomez, on her battle with lupus and resulting kidney transplant, on Today

"I'm all about girl love."

— Priyanka Chopra, on supporting her female friends in the industry, to Femina

"It's so frustrating. Not because I care what someone thinks of my body. I love my body when I don't work out and I am soft and I love it when I train hard and feel strong."

— Ruby Rose, on receiving body shaming comments, on Instagram

"There are billboards everywhere in L.A. right now and she says 'That's silly, why is mommy wearing a Santa hat?' "

— Mila Kunis, admitting daughter Wyatt doesn't know what she does for a living, on Jimmy Kimmel Live

"I can't stand her, sorry. I hate to say that, because I'm Italian, she's Colombian. She has an accent, she has more of an accent than me. You would think that she would be nice — she's an immigrant!"

— Teresa Giudice, naming her "worst celebrity encounter," at a "Housewives Reality Check" event

"We are very much twins. We're both Leos; we're both from New York; we're both Latino and about 20 other things."

— Alex Rodriguez, on girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, to Vanity Fair

"It took me to get to that mentality of ‘What’s my best self right now, with the life that I have now?' It is very different than the life I had when I was single, and I didn’t have kids. So I’m trying to be the best person I can be today."

— Camila Alves, on how her life has changed since having kids, to Ocean Drive

"Sometimes things will work out and you'll shine for a moment and sometimes they won't but that slow and steady is a good way to approach life."

— Nicole Kidman, on the advice she hopes to give her daughters, to PEOPLE

"Don't be the next Jada Pinkett Smith. We may be blueprints, but you have the opportunity to do far more."

— Jada Pinkett Smith, advising performers who want to follow in her footsteps, during a panel at Morehouse College

"They were like, 'Aziz, John Lithgow [is going to be there].' Who cares! He probably hates his family and he's looking for an excuse to leave the house."

— Aziz Ansari, jokingly admitting he didn't want to attend the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards, while accepting the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award

"That was absolutely the low point of my career."

— Megan Fox, on getting fired from the Transformers movie franchise, to Cosmopolitan UK

"I didn't know I was on a movie projector! I would have loved a heads-up."

— Kristen Bell, on attempting to secretly breast pump during a Bad Moms rehearsal on Skype, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"It's a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig. It's a little Toddlers and Tiaras."

— Miley Cyrus, on starring on Hannah Montana, on CBS Sunday Morning

"I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is finally like, 'I cannot believe dad is on a show that I actually watch.' "

— Kelly Ripa, on husband Mark Consuelos's latest TV role, on The Tonight Show 

Demi Lovato
"I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I've never connected with anybody before."

— Demi Lovato, reflecting on her relationship with ex Wilmer Valderrama, in her documentary, Simply Complicated

"For me, nothing feels any different, and I think that's the way it should be. You make a dedication to each other, and that's it."

— Jamie Bell, on married life with wife Kate Mara, to Entertainment Tonight

"I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."

— Kevin Spacey, coming out as gay in apology to Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual misconduct, on Twitter 

"I made a huge, huge mistake."

— Donna Karan, regretting having defended Harvey Weinstein, to ABC News

"One day she came home and she was emotional. I hadn't asked anything. I knew she hadn't been feeling well. She couldn't open a water bottle one day. She chucked it and she started crying. And I said, 'What's wrong?' and that's when she told me. And she goes, 'I don't know what to do. The list is seven to ten years long. It just vomited out of me: I was like, 'Of course I'll get tested.' "

— Francia Raisa, on her decision to give BFF Selena Gomez a kidney, on Today

"I seriously worry whether I personally will be able to live through [his presidency] and whether the nation will be able to live through it and survive."

— Rosie O'Donnell, on Donald Trump, to W Magazine

