Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore & More

Selena Gomez claps back at body shamers. Plus, Drew Barrymore and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 20

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone."

— Selena Gomez, clapping back at body shamers, on Instagram

2 of 20

Jim Spellman/WireImage

"It gave me this intense responsibility that I said I want to fulfill to be Sheila and then there was like no excuses."

— Drew Barrymore, on why she lost 20 lbs. for her role in Santa Clarita Diet, on Today

3 of 20

J. Merritt/Getty

"I don't do a lot of acting right now, so when I do I look for what’s going to have the best ROI (return on investment) in terms of time and impact."

— Gwyneth Paltrow, on her decision to act less, at the Sun Valley Film Festival

4 of 20

ABC

"I'm trying to support them the best I can even though those aren't my natural sports."

— Tom Brady, on his sons' interest in hockey and soccer, to PEOPLE

5 of 20

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

"Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him."

—Vivica A. Fox, on her sex life with former beau 50 Cent, in her book Every Day, I'm Hustling

6 of 20

Eric Liebowitz/Getty

"I watched an actual interview where Ben, the kid that was involved, said that he was cool with everything. I gotta back Katy on that. She’s in there working hard and making fun TV."

— Luke Bryan, defending Katy Perry's American Idol kiss, on The Morning Show

7 of 20

Roy Rochlin/Getty

"I was given chances I just don't see for most of New York’s kids today. Our leaders are letting us down."

— Cynthia Nixon, announcing she's running for governor of New York, in a video

8 of 20

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"Nothing to hide and everything to protect."

— Keith Urban, on his and wife Nicole Kidman's mantra, at a SXSW panel

9 of 20

 

"They're not woke, they’re scared."

— Cardi B, calling the bluff of male supporters of the #MeToo movement, to Cosmopolitan

10 of 20

Photographer Group/Splash News

"Up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt. Please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying."

— Chrissy Teigen, on her pregnancy curves, on Twitter

11 of 20

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

"I just don't need to use social media as therapy and tell everyone, 'Today I f—-ed up as a mom.' It’s none of your damn business."

— Jessica Alba, on why she doesn't air her "dirty laundry" online, to Redbook

12 of 20

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

"I wasn't very secure with myself until recently."

— Bella Hadid, getting candid about her self-confidence, to Cosmopolitan

13 of 20

Jim Spellman/WireImage

"I guess I looked at that as the most ultimate backward compliment — just the idea that anybody would think that I groove in a universe where I get to hang out with JAY-Z or Beyoncé or all that. To me it was like, ‘People think I’m cool enough to go to places where any of this would happen?’ It was so funny to me."

— Rachael Ray, responding to being mistaken for "Becky with the good hair" on Beyoncé's Lemonade, to Yahoo! Music

14 of 20

NeNe Leakes/Instagram

"Do I believe Kim is a racist? Some of the things she has said would definitely make you go, ‘Hmmm.'"

— NeNe Leakes, on Kim Zolciak-Biermann while reflecting on roach gate, on the Real Housewives of Atlanta

15 of 20

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"It's very hard to keep doing what you’re doing when you feel like it's the antithesis of your purpose on this planet."

— Shia LaBeouf, speaking out about starring in the Transformers franchise, to Esquire

16 of 20

Alfonso Bresciani/ABC/Getty

"Oh, you don’t have to be sorry. I love her as a songwriter as well."

— Katy Perry, responding to a contestant who apologized for loving Taylor Swift, on American Idol

17 of 20

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"Once Charlize Theron came and pitched me a show and I let out a big yawn in the middle. She goes, 'You are the first man to yawn in my face, I think, since I was a little girl.' "

— Andy Cohen, recalling his awkward encounter with the actress, on the Thrive Global Podcast

18 of 20

Courtesy Wendy Williams Show

"I love doing the show, but I love me more. So I'm going to take care of me, so I can be there for them."

— Wendy Williams, opening up about her battle with Graves' disease, to PEOPLE

19 of 20

Splash

"Debbie was really indescribable … She always was entertaining and singing and dancing and she was running off and doing a one woman show 300 days of the year. It was just crazy."

— Debra Messing, remembering her late Will & Grace costar Debbie Reynolds, at a PaleyFest panel

20 of 20

Nicola Gell/Getty

"Don't believe everything you read."

— Karlie Kloss, addressing her current relationship status with Taylor Swift, to the New York Times

See Also

More

More