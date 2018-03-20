Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore & More
Selena Gomez claps back at body shamers. Plus, Drew Barrymore and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone."
— Selena Gomez, clapping back at body shamers, on Instagram
"It gave me this intense responsibility that I said I want to fulfill to be Sheila and then there was like no excuses."
— Drew Barrymore, on why she lost 20 lbs. for her role in Santa Clarita Diet, on Today
"I don't do a lot of acting right now, so when I do I look for what’s going to have the best ROI (return on investment) in terms of time and impact."
— Gwyneth Paltrow, on her decision to act less, at the Sun Valley Film Festival
"I'm trying to support them the best I can even though those aren't my natural sports."
— Tom Brady, on his sons' interest in hockey and soccer, to PEOPLE
"Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him."
—Vivica A. Fox, on her sex life with former beau 50 Cent, in her book Every Day, I'm Hustling
"I watched an actual interview where Ben, the kid that was involved, said that he was cool with everything. I gotta back Katy on that. She’s in there working hard and making fun TV."
— Luke Bryan, defending Katy Perry's American Idol kiss, on The Morning Show
"I was given chances I just don't see for most of New York’s kids today. Our leaders are letting us down."
— Cynthia Nixon, announcing she's running for governor of New York, in a video
"Nothing to hide and everything to protect."
— Keith Urban, on his and wife Nicole Kidman's mantra, at a SXSW panel
"They're not woke, they’re scared."
— Cardi B, calling the bluff of male supporters of the #MeToo movement, to Cosmopolitan
"Up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt. Please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying."
— Chrissy Teigen, on her pregnancy curves, on Twitter
"I just don't need to use social media as therapy and tell everyone, 'Today I f—-ed up as a mom.' It’s none of your damn business."
— Jessica Alba, on why she doesn't air her "dirty laundry" online, to Redbook
"I wasn't very secure with myself until recently."
— Bella Hadid, getting candid about her self-confidence, to Cosmopolitan
"I guess I looked at that as the most ultimate backward compliment — just the idea that anybody would think that I groove in a universe where I get to hang out with JAY-Z or Beyoncé or all that. To me it was like, ‘People think I’m cool enough to go to places where any of this would happen?’ It was so funny to me."
— Rachael Ray, responding to being mistaken for "Becky with the good hair" on Beyoncé's Lemonade, to Yahoo! Music
"Do I believe Kim is a racist? Some of the things she has said would definitely make you go, ‘Hmmm.'"
— NeNe Leakes, on Kim Zolciak-Biermann while reflecting on roach gate, on the Real Housewives of Atlanta
"It's very hard to keep doing what you’re doing when you feel like it's the antithesis of your purpose on this planet."
— Shia LaBeouf, speaking out about starring in the Transformers franchise, to Esquire
"Oh, you don’t have to be sorry. I love her as a songwriter as well."
— Katy Perry, responding to a contestant who apologized for loving Taylor Swift, on American Idol
"Once Charlize Theron came and pitched me a show and I let out a big yawn in the middle. She goes, 'You are the first man to yawn in my face, I think, since I was a little girl.' "
— Andy Cohen, recalling his awkward encounter with the actress, on the Thrive Global Podcast
"I love doing the show, but I love me more. So I'm going to take care of me, so I can be there for them."
— Wendy Williams, opening up about her battle with Graves' disease, to PEOPLE
"Debbie was really indescribable … She always was entertaining and singing and dancing and she was running off and doing a one woman show 300 days of the year. It was just crazy."
— Debra Messing, remembering her late Will & Grace costar Debbie Reynolds, at a PaleyFest panel
"Don't believe everything you read."
— Karlie Kloss, addressing her current relationship status with Taylor Swift, to the New York Times
