Celeb Quotes of the Day: Sarah Hyland, Elsa Pataky & More
Sarah Hyland talks boyfriend Wells Adams. Plus, Elsa Pataky and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs."
— Sarah Hyland, on how boyfriend Wells Adams first got in touch with the Modern Family star, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
"[He] has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we’ve become so strong together."
— Elsa Pataky, praising husband Chris Hemsworth for putting his family first, to ELLE Australia
"It's a very shallow industry. And I don't look like someone who is cast in roles that are, well, sexualized."
— Maisie Williams, fearing her looks will affect the acting roles she's offered, to the Irish Times
"I was over the moon. [It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn’t be happier."
— Princess Eugenie, opening up about newly-minted fiancé Jack Brooksbank's sweet marriage proposal, on BBC 1's One Show
"In this day and age you cannot even speak without getting ridiculed and just blasted all over the Internet."
— Bella Thorne, on getting backlash on social media, to PEOPLE
"I definitely thought it was not real! I assumed that someone got 20 nominations, and I was the lowest or something."
— SZA, on being the most Grammy-nominated female artist of the year, to InStyle
"I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it)."
— Daphne Oz, showing off her post-baby body, on Instagram
"I'm over the moon excited. I love babies, I’ve always loved babies."
— Aaron Paul, on how he and wife Lauren are feeling about their baby on the way, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
"The last time I grew my hair out was when I had [daughter] Delilah Belle. So 19 years ago! It was time, what the hell!"
— Lisa Rinna, on her hair transformation, to PEOPLE
"I had some growing up to do anyway in life. I did so much exploring and figuring out. I’m a deeper person. And I’m happy about using my knowledge for a good purpose."
— Billy Bush, on rebuilding his life after the Trump scandal destroyed his career, to PEOPLE
"I would be interested in having a Bond character other than being a male. It could be a woman, it could be a black woman, it could be a white woman. But I think that character, everyone would like to see [them] do something different with it, you know. Why not?"
— Idris Elba, on wanting to see a female James Bond onscreen, in a video shared by Variety on Facebook
"No it's not you, I totally am!"
— Kim Kardashian West, responding to a Twitter user on whether or not the star is self-absorbed, on Twitter
"… as long as a conversation is going or a conversation has started, which it has, that’s the best thing you could ever ask for because that makes people feel not alone."
— Lucy Hale, on sexual harassment in Hollywood after alluding to her own alleged sexual assault on social media, to PEOPLE
"We're both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn’t be devastated. It would be like, 'All right, here we go again.' "
— Vanessa Lachey, opening up about whether or not she and husband Nick would want a fourth baby, to PEOPLE
"This is the poison of celebrity culture: The fact that someone can think that just because they’re loved, they can do what they want. It grosses me out."
— Zach Galifianakis, addressing the sexual misconduct accusations against Baskets co-creator Louis C.K., to Vulture
"It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years."
— Neil Diamond, announcing he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, in a statement on his website
"With Emily, I got the real connection."
— Kumail Nanjiani, on wife Emily V. Gordon, in his debut with the feminist media brand MAKERS
"I understand it was never my shame and it was the perpetrator's shamelessness which he put on me — and I’ve given that shame back to the perpetrator where it belongs."
— Ashley Judd, on the reason behind her decision to speak up about her sexual assault, at an emotional panel at the Sundance Film Festival
"I’m sleep-deprived and tired and busy, but it’s so perfect. I waited a long time to have kids and it was meant to be to have him."
— Heidi Pratt, on becoming a mom to son Gunner, on the podcast Make Speidi Famous Again
"Thanks to trans models like @leat @andrejapejic @harinef @valentts @geenarocero @therealtraceyafrica and more who are changing beauty standards and breaking barriers for trans folks on the covers of fashion magazines all over the world."
— Laverne Cox, revealing she's the first openly trans woman to front Cosmopolitan South Africa, on Twitter
"The question has been asked: Who is the best male actor of all time? Is it the great Robert De Niro? Or is it the tall guy from True Blood?"
— Alexander Skarsgard, accepting his award for best actor in a drama series, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
"I've never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there's this human being you're responsible for."
— Justin Timberlake, recalling becoming a parent for the first time, on Beats 1
"He's just like, my no. 1 fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn't really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me."
— Taraji P. Henson, on boyfriend Kelvin Hayden, to PEOPLE
"I felt I needed years on television to do it, but apparently there's no preparation."
— John Stamos, opening up about his journey to fatherhood, on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show
"Let's set the record straight. Gerard Butler hit on me at a party, asked for my phone number called me up the next day and asked me out so if he wants to cringe now he can f— off."
— Brandi Glanville, on the actor cringing while discussing their fling on Watch What Happens Live, on Twitter
"Like, someone asked me the other day why am I an actor, and the answer was because Manic Panic had its way with my brain, probably."
— Jake Gyllenhaal, recalling the moment his sister dyed his hair as a kid, to W Magazine
"I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV."
— Tracee Ellis Ross, on the reported pay gap with black-ish costar Anthony Anderson, on Twitter
"To be the first, 75 years in, blew my mind."
— Sterling K. Brown, on becoming the first African-American star to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"I've found someone worth it. At no fault to others in my past or present, I’ve just been able to open my eyes about it because of my girlfriend, Sophia."
— Tyler Posey, on how his girlfriend helped him "open my eyes" about his difficulties with relationships, on Instagram
"We all die."
— Noah Schnapp, joking about Stranger Things spoilers, on E! Live from the Red Carpet