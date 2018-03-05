Celeb Quotes of the Day: Sandra Bullock, Miranda Lambert & More

Celeb Quotes
1 of 10
"I started to cry backstage when I was telling [the Black Panther cast not only] how much the film meant to me as a woman, but how much it meant to me as a mother."
— Sandra Bullock, on the emotional impact of Black Panther as the mother to a black son, to Access Hollywood
2 of 10
"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel."
— Miranda Lambert, opening up about pouring her emotions into her music, during her concert in Tennessee
3 of 10
"There will be a bit of an exploration of marriage with regards to Randall and Beth going through times that aren’t all sunshine and rainbows."
— Sterling K. Brown, offering up details about season 3 of This Is Us, to PEOPLE
4 of 10
"I kind of didn’t dare to dream of things like this because I didn’t want to be disappointed."
— Allison Janney, admitting she had given up on her dream of winning an Oscar, to reporters in the Oscars press room
5 of 10
"Men screwed up so badly, women started dating fish."
— Jimmy Kimmel, poking fun at Guillermo del Toro's film, The Shape of Water, at the Oscars
6 of 10
“I can’t think of a day that’s gone by that someone hasn’t said and they still say to me ‘I’m praying for you.’ To know that people from all walks of life and all faiths are lifting you up, it’s the most remarkable feeling you can have."
— Robin Roberts, reflecting on her health battle five years after returning to GMA following her cancer diagnosis, to PEOPLE
7 of 10
"Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé."
— Tiffany Haddish, responding to Beyoncé's verse on a new track that might be addressing the Girls Trip star, on Twitter
8 of 10
"I don’t always turn into this masculine alter ego that like jumps into shark-ridden waters just to make my friends laugh. It’s not every time, I think it might be rum. The only time I drink rum is on vacation."
— Jennifer Lawrence, revealing she has a drunken alter ego named Gail, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
9 of 10
“I was the poster child of ‘I’m brave and I love who I am and I’m here,' And [now] I was the opposite. I was crumbling in my bed, like, ‘I want to stay here and get through."
— Meghan Trainor, opening up about experiencing a "deep hole of depression and anxiety" after health woes threatened her career, to The Sun
10 of 10
"Missing being a girlfriend on tour w this country boy."
— Gwen Stefani, sharing a cute couple selfie with Blake Shelton, who is currently on tour, on Instagram Story
