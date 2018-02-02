Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Reese Witherspoon, Hailee Steinfeld & More
Reese Witherspoon speaks about her relationship with look-alike daughter Ava. Plus, Hailee Steinfeld and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 50
"There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams."
— Reese Witherspoon, on her relationship with look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe, on the Love, Reese blog
2 of 50
"I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero."
— Octavia Spencer, revealing she's planning a free Black Panther screening, on Instagram
3 of 50
"Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up."
— Charlie Puth, on his fling with Selena Gomez, to Billboard
4 of 50
"If it doesn't come with a check, then I'm not that interested."
— Tiffany Haddish, hilariously reacting to her Oscars snub, to Entertainment Weekly
5 of 50
"I measured your ring before we were even dating. Before you were even my girlfriend, I measured your ring."
— Brooks Laich, on knowing he was going to marry now-wife Julianne Hough before they even started dating, on Instagram
6 of 50
"I mean, I will say, I did get that text from Sophie being like, 'So tell me about Joe,' and I was like, 'Go for it.'"
— Hailee Steinfeld, on how she played matchmaker for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, on Nova 96.9
7 of 50
"We used to be friends, some things happened, her husband passed away. I went, I paid my respects. We are what we are."
— Bethenny Frankel, on her current relationship status with former BFF Jill Zarin, to PEOPLE
8 of 50
"God, you know, people are fans of Hellboy and also fans of [director] Guillermo [del Toro]. So part of us, the ones that were so loyal to Guillermo, our hearts are broken that it didn’t work out with the greatest third installment ever written that I wish I could play more than anything in the world."
— Selma Blair, on the Hellboy reboot, to CinemaBlend
9 of 50
"Coming off of a breakup, it's smart to take time to process through things but also to make sure you do know what you're looking for."
— Ben Higgins, on how his split from Lauren Bushnell impacted his search for love, to reporters on a conference call
10 of 50
"Where's dad?"
— Kaia Gerber, trolling mom Cindy Crawford after posting a pic with a male model, on Instagram
11 of 50
"I've never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I'm 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old."
— Gwyneth Paltrow, revealing she's excited about wedding planning, to PEOPLE
12 of 50
"So, he's driving and I'm just in his face like 'urghl' [throwing up], and I told him, 'I'm so sorry,' and he's like, 'I'd kiss you right now.'"
— Meghan Trainor, revealing she threw up on fiancé Daryl Sabara after he proposed, on The Talk
13 of 50
"I had a mantra: 'This is only temporary.' That's what I would say over and over again."
— Katie Lowes, on her experience with childbirth, on Live with Kelly and Ryan
14 of 50
"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Mr. Big Shot. You may think I’m hideous, but I like the way I look. And that’s really all the matters. (Besides, there’s a lot more to people than just what they look like.)"
— Alexa Rae Joel, clapping back at a commenter who called her "hideous," on Instagram
15 of 50
"I'm so proud of all you've accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you're a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad."
— Jessica Biel, celebrating husband Justin Timberlake's birthday, on Instagram
16 of 50
"He's been my friend and I really feel for the woman. I identify with all the women in these situations. Even if it’s my friend, I don’t go, ‘Oh, but he’s a good guy.’ I think, ‘What would it feel like to have been her?' "
— Amy Schumer, addressing the sexual misconduct allegations against Aziz Ansari, on The Katie Couric Podcast
17 of 50
"Going to Comic-Con was mind-blowing, seeing all these fans and all these people who know my name. I’m like, ‘Are you sure you know who I am?' I still don’t even really believe it quite yet."
— Lili Reinhart, on fame and fans, to Ocean Drive magazine
18 of 50
"I would have to have more control and it would have to be more on my kind of terms. I would never put my kids on a reality show."
— Kristin Cavallari, on what she'd change if she were to do reality TV again, on Make Speidi Famous Again
19 of 50
"I’m a good guy who made a bad decision."
— Logan Paul, addressing the backlash after he filmed the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan for his YouTube channel, on Good Morning America
20 of 50
"Basically #GretaGerwig made a film about my adolescence in Sacramento & ditching it for college in NY. The first time I watched @LadyBirdMovie I was so struck by our parallel lives that I had to watch it immediately again. Oh also, I lost my virginity to Dave Matthew’s CRASH."
— Jessica Chastain, sharing the similarities between her life and the film Lady Bird, on Twitter
21 of 50
"I don't know how to respond to it, because I'm not like him … They probably think I'm just really weird, which I'm fine with."
— Jamie Dornan, on fans speaking to him as if he's Fifty Shades Freed's Christian Grey, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
22 of 50
“When he sees me, he says he’s so proud of me and stuff. And he’s always giving me the best advice. And I try to listen to him. Sometimes I don’t. And then I’ll be like, ‘Dang, I should’ve listened.'"
— Tiffany Haddish, on Kevin Hart, who gave her $300 when she was homeless, to Vanity Fair
23 of 50
"We did try for a long time. It was hard. But I didn't give up."
— Tia Mowry-Hardict, opening up about her infertility struggle, to PEOPLE
24 of 50
"What am I supposed to do with this gift? And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I'm thinking do we take the picture with?"
— Michelle Obama, opening up about that awkward inauguration gift exchange with Melania Trump, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
25 of 50
"I've already had my happily ever after."
— Terri Irwin, revealing she hasn't been on a date since losing husband Steve, to PEOPLE
26 of 50
"Whenever we can show that — even if we’re not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally — and become that fine example to our children, they’ll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully."
— Nick Cannon, on how he and ex Mariah Carey set a good example for their kids, to PEOPLE
27 of 50
"We are a bunch of silly, good-hearted people. So whatever squabbles and drama that is created between us – of which there is – it all has a quality of like of a dysfunctional family."
— David Harbour, on the Stranger Things cast, to PEOPLE
28 of 50
"That's so amazing when that happens. They start looking at me different because they saw the 'Janie's Got a Gun' video, or 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady),' or some 'Sweet Emotion.'"
— Steven Tyler, on how his grandkids' perception of him will change once they realize he's famous, to PEOPLE
29 of 50
"Like, everybody there is a famous person but I was trying to take a video of these kids."
— Dakota Johnson, joking about trying to sneak in a video of the Stranger Things kids at the Golden Globes, on The Tonight Show
30 of 50
"On our way out, I was like, 'We have to say something, right?' And I took both her hands — I don't do this for anybody, it was very weird — and John’s like, 'What the hell are you doing?' And I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, 'Sorry to bother you, my Queen.' Like, who says that? It was like, m’lady. Like, what do you — who am I?"
— Chrissy Teigen, on greeting Beyoncé at the Grammys, on The Tonight Show
31 of 50
"I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go."
— Carrie Underwood, revealing she was pulled over for speeding, on Twitter
32 of 50
"She's one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her."
— Gigi Hadid, on looking after sister Bella, to British Vogue
33 of 50
"Look, the thing is, I just don't know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers."
— David Schwimmer, on shutting down a future Friends reboot, on Megyn Kelly Today
34 of 50
"Women in music don’t need to 'step up' – women have been stepping since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside. Women OWNED music this year. They’ve been KILLING IT. And every year before this."
— Pink, slamming the Grammy president's "women need to step up" remark, on Twitter
35 of 50
"Excellent fiancé, dog, tacos — yeah, it’s gonna be a reflection of us and our tastes!"
— Maren Morris, on her must-have at her wedding reception, to PEOPLE
36 of 50
"It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men. Sexual abuse is a crime. While it rests with the rule of law to pass judgment, it lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening."
— Kate Winslet, admitting she has "bitter regrets" about working with certain people, at the London Critics' Circle Awards
37 of 50
"The first one was more fun because we didnt know what we were walking into and it was a lot less flying all over the place; it was all in Chicago. Also it had 100% less Trump."
— Macauley Culkin, on why he prefers the first Home Alone movie, on Reddit's Ask Me Anything
38 of 50
"You know what's confusing … your sudden foreign language."
— Kim Kardashian West, clapping back at Lindsay Lohan's "I am confused" comment on her nearly-nude braided photo, on Instagram
39 of 50
"I look at the pictures and think, ‘How did Tana stay around?’ Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat f—."
— Gordon Ramsay, on losing 50 lbs. to save his and wife Tana's marriage, to The Times
40 of 50
"I will not let everything I’ve worked for be diminished by people taking offense to my accomplishments and feeling the need to tell me how much I suck."
— Alessia Cara, defending her best new artist Grammy win, on Instagram
41 of 50
"It's my soulmate, the person I love. You can be in love with someone — you can love someone and if you haven't experienced love, and you don’t understand it and you don’t have the tools to move forward, then you are going to have complications, period."
— JAY-Z, on why he fought to save his and wife Beyoncé's marriage, to CNN's The Van Jones Show
42 of 50
"Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"
— Cardi B, on attending the Grammys, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
43 of 50
"I put on a couple, I ate a couple good dinners, got a little bit chunky. I was looking like a good Red."
— Danny DeVito, on how he prepped for his role as the red M&M, to PEOPLE
44 of 50
"Right now, there's no reunion planned. But never say never. You never know what's going to happen."
— Nick Jonas, on the possibility of a Jonas Brothers reunion, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
45 of 50
"It is definitely the hardest thing we’ve ever been through. But I think it needs to be hard because you have to fight for that baby just like you do. I’ve done both now — I’ve had one biological and I’ve had one through adoption. It’s a battle to bring your child home. And it just strengthens you as parents and as a team. It is hard but it’s so worth it."
— Lauren Akins, on the adoption process she and husband Thomas Rhett experienced with daughter Willa Gray, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
46 of 50
"I've said it before and I’ll say it again: I wish Bruno Mars was my son."
— Mindy Kaling, singing the star's praises during the 2018 Grammys, on Twitter
47 of 50
"It seemed like every creep in Hollywood knew about my most vulnerable and violated moment. And I was the one who was punished for it."
— Rose McGowan, claiming Harvey Weinstein told people not to work with the actress following their alleged sexual assault encounter, in an excerpt from McGowan's book, Brave
48 of 50
"She's 5 going on 13. She looks like a ’90s grunge girl. And has the attitude to go with it."
— Drew Barrymore, on daughter Olive, on Instagram
49 of 50
"Look how much smaller they are! I really went down a lot. So I don't know if you guys know, but I was like a 36H, I was really, really big, and I think now I might just be a D-cup, which is really small for me."
— Amber Rose, on opening up about her breast reduction surgery, on Instagram
50 of 50
"I was out in Italy a month and a half to learn those piano pieces, so when it came to doing it, it felt like, 'Alright, it's all or nothing.'"
— Timothée Chalamet, on playing the piano for a seduction scene in Call Me By Your Name, in a featurette for the film's DVD release
See Also
More
More
FULL EPISODE | Friday, February 2, 2018
Grab a Box of Tissues: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018 — So Far
Will and Kate Step Out for Their Last Day in Norway, Plus Terrell Owens Shares His Pick for Super Bowl LII
Ciara & Russell Wilson Are the Cutest Couple of the Night, Plus Olivia Wilde, Kate Hudson & More
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social