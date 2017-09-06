Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Reese Witherspoon, Carey Mulligan & More
Reese Witherspoon offers dating advice for ambitious women. Plus, Carey Mulligan and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 30
"Run away from a man who can't handle your ambition. Run. So many men think ambition is awesome and sexy!"
— Reese Witherspoon, on her advice for goal-oriented women, to Glamour
2 of 30
"I didn't love my work in Gatsby. I'm not sure if I slightly kind of lost my way because I was intimidated by the scale of it. I think I might have been overawed by my experience and intimidated by the level of performances around me."
— Carey Mulligan, on not liking her performance in The Great Gatsby, to Variety
3 of 30
"It's just sort of how I felt as a really quiet kid with headgear and then suddenly being an actress in L.A. Basically how I haven't felt comfortable in my own skin."
— Anna Faris, on what she covers in her upcoming Unqualified book, on her podcast
4 of 30
"To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel."
— Former President Barack Obama, sharing his support for DACA, on Facebook
5 of 30
"I never wore form-fitting dresses before. There are a lot of people who make you feel uncomfortable if you show a chubby stomach, arm or leg. I was being educated, while becoming part of the conversation on size inclusivity."
— Chrissy Metz, on how red carpet events transformed the This Is Us star's style, to PEOPLE
6 of 30
"When you're playing a real person, you never want to be ghoulish. I don't want to pick apart a person. I want to invent someone. So I would hate for her to watch it and think I overdramatized anything."
— Claire Foy, on the possibility of Queen Elizabeth watching The Crown, to Town & Country
7 of 30
"Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of sh—."
— Lana Del Rey, confirming that she put a hex on President Donald Trump, to NME
8 of 30
"Serena has more than demonstrated that she's capable of anything. Someone like that always has the possibility of getting back to the top."
—Rafael Nadal, on whether or not Serena Williams could bounce back after baby, to PEOPLE
9 of 30
"You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate."
— Lili Reinhart, responding to a fan who called the Riverdale cast rude after an encounter, on Twitter
10 of 30
"I literally do not try and show my ass when I wear shorts...my ass just eats them up and then I don't notice...awkward af."
— Ariel Winter, explaining her wardrobe malfunction, on Twitter
11 of 30
"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love."
— Meghan Markle, opening up about boyfriend Prince Harry, to Vanity Fair
12 of 30
"When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay. The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall."
— Lady Gaga, on how boyfriend Christian Carino took care of her during a rainy performance, at a New York show
13 of 30
"I knew something was wrong. I just couldn't prove it. I just had all the heaviness of not feeling right, not feeling good."
— Mary J. Blige, on her marriage with ex Kendu Isaacs, to Variety
14 of 30
"He had women in different countries. Basically, if you're a women giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."
— Sharon Osbourne, sharing details about husband Ozzy Osbourne's infidelity, to The Telegraph
15 of 30
"He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.' "
— Chrissy Teigen, recounting the time husband John Legend tried to break up with her, on Twitter
16 of 30
"When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package #bitchplease."
— Madonna, admonishing the delivery service, on Twitter
17 of 30
"I don't think since Moesha have we followed the lives of black teens. So, like, where's our Gossip Girl?"
— Issa Rae, pitching an all-black teen drama show, on Twitter
18 of 30
"I can't sing, I can't dance, I can't do any of that. I've tried it [the Moonwalk] and it's embarrassing, we can't even talk about that."
— Prince Michael Jackson, on not inheriting his father Michael Jackson's trademark moves, to broadcasters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby
19 of 30
"Happy day to my life love."
— Kevin Bacon, celebrating his and wife Kyra Sedgwick's 29th anniversary, on Instagram
20 of 30
"Taking legal protections away from 800,000 young people raised in this country is absolutely counter to what we stand for as a nation."
— Senator Bernie Sanders, defending DACA, on Twitter
21 of 30
"I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."
— Angelina Jolie, on her split from ex Brad Pitt, to the Sunday Telegraph
22 of 30
"We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names. So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn't have any great inspiration. It wasn't Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald."
— George Clooney, on his and wife Amal's kids' names, to Entertainment Tonight
23 of 30
"Walking across a massive glacier feels like being on the moon … I will never forget this adventure."
— Sophia Bush, on her trip to Alaska, on Instagram
24 of 30
"I've spent a lot of time getting hair and makeup done in my life. I could have written five books in that time — not that I would have. But it does feel like a lot of that time could be spent doing other positive things."
— Natalie Portman, on the amount of time it takes to get camera-ready, to The Cut
25 of 30
"I think the person who feels empathy, the person who feels love and at the same time does those bad things, is even scarier and even more dangerous."
— Javier Bardem, on playing Pablo Escobar in Loving Pablo, to E! News
26 of 30
"There's no need [to break the Internet]. I have a lot of other years to do that."
— Yara Shahidi, on her evolving style, to PEOPLE
27 of 30
"When Jordyn lost her dad, it definitely made me appreciate my dad a little more. It was a wake-up call that nothing lasts forever and we just have to appreciate the people that we love while they're here."
— Kylie Jenner, on how the death of her BFF Jordyn Woods' dad brought her closer to dad Caitlyn Jenner, on Life of Kylie
28 of 30
"So excited for you & @alexisohanian! Can't wait to see you, hold your little girl and squeeze her tiny fingers + toes."
— Billie Jean King, celebrating the birth of Serena Williams' baby, on Twitter
29 of 30
"I can't wait to share the new music I'm working on, I promise it'll be here before you know it!!"
— Avril Lavigne, announcing upcoming music, on Twitter
30 of 30
"Thinking about how to get taller. Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday."
— Tom Holland, wishing his Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya a happy birthday, on Instagram
See Also
More
More
Family First! Celebs Who Bring Siblings to Awards Shows, Red Carpets & More
Brotherly Love! Bill Skarsgard Gets Hilariously Hazed By Older Brothers Alexander and Gustaf at the It Premiere
When Love Ends: 10 Celebs on What They've Learned from Their Breakups
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
Zendaya to Be Honored as a Gamechanger at GLSEN Respect Awards: She's 'Unafraid to Raise Her Voice'