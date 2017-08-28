Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Pink, Kim Kardashian West & More
Pink addresses her daughter, Willow, on the MTV VMAs stage. Plus, Kim Kardashian West and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
"Baby girl, we don't change … We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl. We help other people to change, so they can see all kinds of beauty."
— Pink, addressing her daughter Willow, during her MTV VMAs acceptance speech
"My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we've been at it half a decade."
— Lena Dunham, commenting on boyfriend Jack Antonoff's appearance at the MTV VMAs, on Twitter
"I don't know if it's because she's the older sister. I don't know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it's so hard for me."
— Kim Kardashian West, on her kids North and Saint's dynamic, on Live with Kelly & Ryan
"For a long time, I defined myself by what I wasn't which constantly set me up for failure and failure."
— Issa Rae, on learning to be true to herself, on BET's Black Girls Rock
"Growing up, I learned never to leave the house without mascara. I think all the Vergara women would agree it's important to look your best at all times."
— Sofia Vergara, on her earliest beauty memory, to InStyle
"When I think about him, Chester, I see his face which was always smiling. I think about his heart which he wore on his sleeve. I think how kindly he treated me, my brother, our band."
— Jared Leto, paying homage to late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, at the MTV VMAs
"It has been said that if you knew who walked beside you, you would never experience fear and doubt again. The truth is piercing and the truth is what matters. The truth is none of us are alone."
— Kesha, making a powerful statement about suicide prevention, at the MTV VMAs
"Sometimes I walk out of the house with the zit cream and forget about it. And that's just life, it's unpredictable and awkward and we all feel insecure all the time but that's completely normal and okay and everybody has good days and bad days."
— Nina Dobrev, on battling blemishes, to Ocean Drive
"Happy early birthday Dad - I love you with all my heart."
— Meghan McCain, paying tribute to her dad, senator John McCain, on Instagram
"I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clown for you, Donald. Go float yourself."
— Stephen King, addressing President Trump, on Twitter
