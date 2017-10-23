Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Pink, Kim Cattrall & More

Pink discusses her former feud with Christina Aguilera. Plus, George Clooney and more

By @gracegavilanes

"I'm already trying to teach my children dirty tricks."

— George Clooney, on pulling on-set pranks, to PEOPLE

Camila Mendes
"Growing up, I watched my big sister suffer from one for many years, and I've experienced periods in my life when I've suffered symptoms as well."

— Camila Mendes, revealing she had an eating disorder, on Instagram

"We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that."

— Pink, on how she and Christina Aguilera ended their feud, on Watch What Happens Live

"I've learned when to give in, and I think he's learned to give in."

— Cindy Crawford, on how she and husband Rande Gerber compromise on interior design, to PEOPLE

"We've never been friends."

— Kim Cattrall, on her Sex and the City costars, on ITV's Piers Morgan's Life Stories

"And no one deserve[s] a happy ending more than you my old friend. Congratulations to you both. Sending so much love."

— Lori Loughlin, congratulating Fuller House costar John Stamos on his engagement, on Twitter

"I feel just as much woman as I am man."

— Sam Smith, opening up about his gender fluidity, to The Sunday Times

"It was a mistake for her and a mistake for me."

— James Packer, on his former relationship with ex-fiancée Mariah Carey, to The Australian

"I married somebody that I absolutely love and adore, and who also loves and adores me, so that’s definitely something worth celebrating."

— Joe Manganiello, on his and wife Sofia Vergara's second wedding anniversary, to PEOPLE

"I speak up to contribute to the end of the conspiracy of silence."

— Lupita Nyong'o, revealing she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, in a New York Times essay

