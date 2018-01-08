Celeb Quotes of the Day: Oprah Winfrey, Khloé Kardashian & More

"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again."

— Oprah Winfrey, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, at the Golden Globes