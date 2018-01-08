Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Oprah Winfrey, Khloé Kardashian & More
Oprah Winfrey gives a memorable speech at the Golden Globes. Plus, Khloé Kardashian and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 10
"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again."
— Oprah Winfrey, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, at the Golden Globes
2 of 10
"[Tristan] kept saying, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, 'Be quiet, I’m not pregnant.' I was nauseous, not feeling well and then he had to leave the country. I took a pregnancy test and I was screaming. It’s so weird and surreal!"
— Khloé Kardashian, on finding out she was pregnant, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
3 of 10
"He's blonde. Figured we'd have really cute blonde babies."
—Kaley Cuoco, on why fiancé Karl Cook is "the one," to PEOPLE
4 of 10
"This man held my family together. Without you I would probably be divorced and sad and pitiful … I really appreciate it is all I'm saying."
— Jessica Biel, on husband Justin Timberlake, on E!
5 of 10
"I met the woman of my dreams and she said, 'Yes!'"
— Chris Zylka, on fiancée Paris Hilton, to PEOPLE
6 of 10
"Tonight is about women wearing the pants, so I chose to literally wear the pants."
— Alison Brie, on her outfit choice at the Golden Globes, on E!
7 of 10
"I loved you so much, Rayya. Thank you for letting me walk with you right to the edge of the river. It has been the greatest honor of my life. I would tell you to rest in peace, but I know that you always found peace boring. May you rest in excitement. I will always love you."
— Elizabeth Gilbert, honoring late partner Rayya Elias, on Instagram
8 of 10
"You never know. I never say never. It's definitely a new year and the circumstances are — new!"
— Fergie, on having more kids in the future, to reporters at a TCA panel for The Four
9 of 10
"There were times where I screwed up. There's no question about it."
— Sean Spicer, on his time as Donald Trump's former press secretary, to HLN's S.E. Cupp
10 of 10
"I think he likes visits. I didn’t. But I think he enjoys it. I’m like, ‘I don’t know why you like it, because I hate being in that room with all those people.’ You just sit there. I really don’t like going there. It’s not my favorite thing to do."
— Teresa Giudice, on visiting husband Joe in prison, to PEOPLE