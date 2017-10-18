Celeb Quotes of the Day: Nick Lachey, Anna Faris

"It’s a lot of time. It’s a lot of rehearsals every day and then it’s all the packages and the interviews and the things you have to shoot outside of rehearsal. So to have both parents fully engaged in this whole thing, it’s been tough. My son said to me the other day, he’s like, ‘Daddy, I don’t want you to dance anymore. It broke my heart because you wish you could spend more time with your kids, obviously.”

— Nick Lachey, on his son Camden's desire for his father to leave Dancing With the Stars, on Access Hollywood Live