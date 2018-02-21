Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher & More
Natalie Portman on her doppelganger Millie Bobby Brown. Plus, Ashton Kutcher and more
"I see that there's something there, but I also find her much more magical than I see myself. She's really wonderful."
— Natalie Portman, on Millie Bobby Brown being her look-alike, to MTV News
"I started to hallucinate on like day 2 which was fantastic. It was pretty wonderful. I was doing tai chi with my own energy."
— Ashton Kutcher, revealing he fasted for a week in the woods following his divorce from ex Demi Moore, on Armchair Expert
"It's not like she was intentionally trying to ruin the song, and in Fergie's defense, we don’t know what Francis Scott Key was thinking when he wrote the 'Star-Spangled Banner.' Maybe he wanted it to be sexy."
— Jimmy Kimmel, addressing Fergie's jazzy take on the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
"I loved it from the minute I read it."
— Danai Gurira, on her wig-throwing scene in Black Panther, to PEOPLE
"It's amazing to see what happened when I just took some time off for myself, looked around and found ways to appreciate life."
— Aaron Carter, on how he overcame his demons in treatment, to PEOPLE
"Every mother, everywhere, regardless of race or background deserves to have a healthy pregnancy and birth."
— Serena Williams, opening up about her health complications after welcoming daughter Alexis and how they relate to the problems women have worldwide, in an opinion piece on CNN.com
"I didn’t know who he was but I saw him and I noticed that he was gorgeous … How could I not have known it was him?"
— Diane Keaton, on being starstruck after seeing Chris Martin at Ellen DeGeneres' birthday bash, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"… Right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw her carrying my child, bathing my sick mom — seeing her do that, I just thought, ‘I want to be with this person forever and ever.' "
— Oscar Isaac, on the 'tons of reasons' he and his wife married before welcoming their child, GQ Style
"God—– right it's Black History Month. That's what I'm saying, no white girls 'til March 1."
— Jamie Foxx, addressing the success of Black Panther, to TMZ
"If people thought I was confident, it was really just the way I masked my insecurity, because I didn't want people to really get to know the real me."
— Joanna Gaines, revealing that her insecurities stem from being bullied in school, to Darling magazine
"I had a moment of insecurity. I surprised myself. I was like, 'What does that mean?' "
— Camila Cabello, opening up about Blue Ivy Carter shushing parents Beyoncé and JAY-Z during her Grammys speech, on BBC Radio 1
"I try and maintain it, but sometimes it’s out of your control. But I think I’m very blessed to be in the situation I’m in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It’s really exciting. I still look forward to it every year."
— Kendall Jenner, on her battle with anxiety, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians
"I'd like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth."
— Jennifer Lawrence, on wanting to get to the bottom of the stars' rumored riff, during a TimesTalks Q&A
"For anyone out there who has bad skin — and actual bad skin, not the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for for a few days and it will get better — I feel your pain. We’ll get there, we will. Promise."
— Lorde, on dealing with acne, on her Instagram Story
"At some point in my life, I allowed my obsession with being thin to consume me, and I refused to make room in my mind for any other concerns."
— Camila Mendes, reflecting on her past eating disorders, on Instagram
"… It's amazing when any kind of dam breaks and people feel they’ve got the numbers to say, no, you’ll be safe to say whatever has happened to you."
— Robert Pattinson, on the #MeToo movement, during the Berlin Film Festival
"Happy birthday baby. God I miss you."
— Courtney Love, honoring late husband Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 51st birthday, on Instagram
“We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely."
— Presley Gerber, on how the modeling industry is more bearable because of his and sister Kaia's bond, to PEOPLE
"I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."
— Fergie, apologizing for her controversial national anthem performance, in a statement to PEOPLE
"I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name."
— Chrissy Teigen, revealing she and husband John Legend don't have a name for their son, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"Is it going to be for life? I don't know. But for right now it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise."
— Lionel Richie, on his daughter's relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick, to The Daily Telegraph
"Just saw it with Stedman. It's Phenomenal!! Layers and layers of it. [Wakanda] ForEveeeerrrr!"
— Oprah Winfrey, sharing her Black Panther review, on Twitter
"Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure. You can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless."
— Khloé Kardashian, on having sex while pregnant, on her website
"When you physically see how a man is with a child, and if the man really desires to be a father, and you know that you are that block between that happening, you just don’t feel right about yourself every single day."
— Jeannie Mai, on a 'big main factor' that led to her divorce, on The Real
"It's starting to become very real. I don't think it becomes real until this point … now we're fighting over names."
— Robert Herjavec, opening up about his and wife Kym Johnson's twins on the way, to PEOPLE
"It's harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn't need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she's gaining something her body needed. So she's up and at it immediately and I had a hard time."
— Francia Raisa, on the recovery time after donating her kidney to BFF Selena Gomez, on Harry
"One or the other says, 'Say something nice.' And the other one has to say something nice … and the other [person] has to go right after."
— Ashley Graham, on how she and husband Justin Ervin make up after a fight, to PEOPLE
“We thought we loved each other when we were engaged, and then marriage is a whole new level. It’s just fun to see the love continually grow everyday."
— Brooks Laich, on newlywed life with wife Julianne Hough, to PEOPLE
"I just don't want him to be a model. Actually, no — baby, I want you to model. I want you to get up and model every single day — because they rebel, right?"
— Tyra Banks, revealing she doesn't want her son to be a model, to PEOPLE
"… When we started skating together, we were just friends at first. We had a really good relationship and just as we got older, we sort of fell in love on the ice and realized that we should be together."
— Evan Bates, on his and skating partner Madison Chock's relationship off the ice, to PEOPLE