Celeb Quotes of the Day: Mindy Kaling, Kaley Cuoco & More
Mindy Kaling on how she was “not a kid person” before welcoming daughter Katherine. Plus, Kaley Cuoco and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"I was the person, if you had a baby at a party, I would go up to them and shake their hand and be like, ‘Hello.’ So I didn’t know [or] understand how to be around babies."
— Mindy Kaling, admitting she was "not a kid person" before welcoming daughter Katherine, on The Late Show
"He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, let's get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him."
— Kaley Cuoco, on why fiancé Karl Cook is her perfect match, to PEOPLE
"I want to thank my haters too because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me!"
— Cardi B, thanking her haters while accepting her best new artist trophy, at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
“There’s a real love for the sport, a love for the game, and a love for the competition … it’s really something I really relish."
— Tom Brady, on playing football at 40 years old, on Tom vs Time
"I have about 19 people ready to stop me from tweeting. Many of them paid."
— Lena Dunham, jokingly revealing how she tries to keep herself out of hot water on social media, during a panel at South by Southwest
"Now I've got people to act goofy with. You know what I mean? We jump on the bed together, and then the wifey comes and I’m like, 'Hey guys, get off the bed. Stop doing that.'"
— NE-YO, on life as a dad, to PEOPLE
"I was literally licking his eyeballs … I'm going to have to do something crazy to top it."
— Sam Smith, joking about his "horrendous" kiss with boyfriend Brandon Flynn, during an interview with BBC Radio 1
"Where you come from doesn't determine where you're going. You can do anything you set your mind to."
— Camila Cabello, addressing her fans, at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
"We are f—— powerful, beautiful and strong… we aren’t going to hide behind photoshop to conform to beauty standards."
— Lili Reinhart, calling out a magazine for photoshopping her and Riverdale costar Camila Mendes' bodies, on Instagram
"There has been a stigma over the years, especially if it’s not an obvious challenge that people know, and I think to be able to share and inspire and to give other people the encouragement, I think that life can be enriched and can be better and can be in some ways richer when you are loving and supporting and dealing with somebody who is dealing with challenges."
— Deborah Roberts, opening up about her and Al Roker's son Nicholas' developmental struggles, to PEOPLE
