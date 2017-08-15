Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Mindy Kaling, Helen Mirren & More

Mindy Kaling opens up about expecting her first child. Plus, Helen Mirren and more

"I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'Okay, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."

— Mindy Kaling, opening up about expecting her first child, on Today

"If people treat me like the age I am, I get absolutely insulted, really cross. I hate when people give up their seat for me. No, no, no. I don't want your seat."

— Helen Mirren, on aging, to Allure

"I came out about my history and said I'm attracted to men and women equally. I just can't live a lie anymore. It's hypocrisy, even the ones that claim they love you will let you down."

— Aaron Carter, on feeling "misunderstood" by ex-girlfriend Madison Parker after coming out as bisexual, on The Z100 Morning Show

"It made me really question how we could reach a point where our country is so divided."

— Amandla Stenberg, recalling her feelings on election night, to Teen Vogue

"I've opened myself up to this music and I think when you hear it you can see that this is all really coming from my heart."

— Camila Cabello, on her upcoming solo album, to PEOPLE

"I feel a bit like Eloise, like I'm sort of trapped in a hotel! I try to shop and then I have buyer's remorse — I can't even buy a sandwich. I'm like, 'That's probably too expensive.' "

— Chrissy Metz, on her frugal lifestyle, on Live with Kelly & Ryan

"Be on time and stay off your phone."

— Cindy Crawford, on her tips for success, to Vogue

"I actually started to think, maybe I really am depressed. Because it's more than 'I feel bad about this.' I felt like I was behind a veil. I felt like what many people had described over the years on my show, and I could never imagine it."

— Oprah Winfrey, on enduring depression following the box office flop of her 1998 film, Beloved, to Vogue

"She's had two seasons in a row where she was running and screaming and fleeing and being in jeopardy. I don't like watching her in jeopardy. It's hard."

— Holland Taylor, on watching girlfriend Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story, to PEOPLE

Salma Hayek
"My English sucked. Worse, there weren't any parts. Mexican women played maids or gangster's wives. And that's if you got lucky."

— Salma Hayek, on the struggle of reaching superstardom in Hollywood, to The Guardian

"I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human."

— Jennifer Aniston, lamenting the perils of being shamed for not having children, to Vogue

"Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level…Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do…Thank you for turning my house into home…Thank you for simply making me Happy…."

— Kevin Hart, celebrating his and wife Eniko Hart's anniversary, on Instagram

"I need you to listen, I need you to pay attention. And I need you to go ahead and understand that you have a voice and that it is okay to use it."

— Zendaya, addressing the audience at the Teen Choice Awards, during her acceptance speech

"If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man.' It's a little more nuanced I think than people want to acknowledge."

— Kristen Bell, addressing fans who are heartbroken over Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' breakup, to E! News

"I feel like a little old woman stuffed in a 19-year-old's body."

— Kylie Jenner, on having to grow up quickly, on Life of Kylie

"The more you tell yourself that you're beautiful, the more you start to believe it."

— Demi Lovato, on how she builds confidence, to People Style

"I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way."

— Khloé Kardashian, on not feeling rushed to marry boyfriend Tristan Thompson, to YOU magazine

"I need to start taking acting classes and figure out a way to memorize things better because I have a really bad brain."

— Bella Hadid, on her dream of one day winning an Oscar, to The Telegraph

"Our baby girl is here sweet Ada James Akins came into the world at 10:28 last night after almost 36 hours of labor (only Jesus got me through that-& she is sooo worth it."

— Lauren Akins, announcing the birth of her and husband Thomas Rhett's daughter, on Instagram

"Emilia and I are so happy for you and Derek. You will be incredible fathers."

— Ryan Serhant, congratulating Million Dollar Listing New York costar Fredrik Eklund on his baby news, on Instagram

