Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson & More
Miley Cyrus looks back on her hit song “Wrecking Ball.” Plus, Pamela Anderson and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 40
"Lyrically, I'm less impressed with that song right now. I feel like it doesn't reflect who I am now, but that's fine because it's not supposed to. I'm sure I'll say the same thing about this record at some point."
— Miley Cyrus, on her song "Wrecking Ball," to NME
2 of 40
"My plan is to stay as long as my body allows me, at least until I am 40, so that's four or so more years. But if I can stay longer, I will."
— Adriana Lima, on not having plans to retire from modeling anytime soon, to PEOPLE
3 of 40
"I'm also extremely attracted to my husband at age 48, which I think is pretty cool. He's just got these biceps…and if I see him on a horse, it's all over."
— Ree Drummond, on husband Ladd, to PEOPLE
4 of 40
"I am me because of you. You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family. You were the most important person in my life."
— Pamela Anderson, penning a note to late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, on Instagram
5 of 40
"They'd be pretty blank-faced if someone mentioned a song title of mine."
— Bruce Springsteen, revealing that his kids aren't exactly his superfans, to the New York Times
6 of 40
"There's no reason for us to be mad at each other or competitive. So if she gets it, then good for her. We're in the family, so she can buy me a pair of shoes."
— Gigi Hadid, revealing she and sister Bella don't get competitive, to Harper's Bazaar
7 of 40
"Our marriage is over, I'm out of there! We've have problems for years and I’ve had enough. I'm done with our marriage."
— Kelly Dodd, announcing her split from ex Michael, to The Daily Mail
8 of 40
"Obviously, someone is going to cry, someone is going to die — hopefully not me!"
— Alexandra Breckenridge, on the upcoming season of This Is Us, to PEOPLE
9 of 40
"My anxiety was so bad that I had to keep quitting jobs because I physically could not work."
— Lili Reinhart, opening up about her battle with anxiety, to W magazine
10 of 40
"He'll say, 'Grace, you are more than enough. You are talented, you are powerful, you can do anything. I believe in you.' I just feel like he's love personified truly."
— Grace Byers, on husband Trai, to PEOPLE
11 of 40
"It's not CGI, it's me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known – I do my own mooning."
— Tom Cruise, shutting down rumors that he used a prosthetic butt in American Made, to Screen Rant
12 of 40
"It's too soon for me to even think about dating. I'm open to love, but it's just too soon."
— Fergie, on not currently pursuing a relationship with anyone after her split from ex Josh Duhamel, on Watch What Happens Live
13 of 40
"I don't know how much I weigh — I haven't weighed myself in twelve years. Top tip, it's a great move!"
— Kate Winslet, on skipping the scale, on The Tonight Show
14 of 40
"… It was a little bit like open-heart surgery … I was proud that I did not cry in front of her. But on the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren't hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough."
— President Barack Obama, on dropping off daughter Malia at college, at the Beau Biden Foundation's golf and tennis invitational
15 of 40
"We already know in each other's lives we don't come first, and that's okay with the both of us. So we do what we need to do, and then when we come together it's fine."
— Simone Biles, opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Stacey Ervin, to PEOPLE
16 of 40
"The balance, it's good. But again, my kids are absolute No. 1. I know that's the truth for most people."
— Zooey Deschanel, on her two kids, 4-month-old Charlie Wolf and 2-year-old daughter Elsie Otter, to PEOPLE
17 of 40
"People were staying stuff like: 'She's pregnant.' 'You're fat.' They were angry or mad that I looked like this. It was one of the hardest things I have ever been through."
— Sasha Pieterse, on being body shamed her 70-lb. weight gain due to a hormone condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, on Dancing with the Stars
18 of 40
"I pray for my country. I pray that we can find more that unites us than divides us. I pray that our nation's leaders want to do the same."
— George Clooney, penning a poem in support of the NFL national anthem protests, for the Daily Beast
19 of 40
"She's still really young, but she has started just sitting there and making fart noises with her mouth and then laughing really hard. So I was like, 'Oh, well, I've taught her everything I know.' "
— Andy Samberg, on his baby girl, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
20 of 40
"One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, 'You're probably bipolar or borderline, we're just going to have to figure it out.' "
— Pete Davidson, on finding out he has borderline personality disorder, on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast
21 of 40
"I just didn't feel confident in myself, I didn't feel pretty enough. I thought I'd be a supporting character my whole life and I was struggling with the idea of being the star."
— Brie Larson, on how she almost didn't pursue leading roles, to Porter
22 of 40
"Taylor is the kind of soul, as Mandy is the most beautiful of human beings. So the two of them coming together, it's like it's right, and it's good — we're all very happy for them."
— Milo Ventimiglia, on meeting This Is Us costar Mandy Moore's fiancé Taylor Goldsmith, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
23 of 40
"It feels safe."
— Viola Davis, on filming love scenes with her real-life husband, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
24 of 40
"I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself."
— Lucy Hale, responding to a body shamer, on Twitter
25 of 40
"Fifth Harmony represented this confidence and girl power. I wouldn't be the person or that artist that I feel like I've discovered, so I'm super thankful for that experience."
— Camila Cabello, on her time as a Fifth Harmony member, to Radio Disney
26 of 40
"Having eight limbs moving around is something very alien."
— Jaime Pressly, on expecting twins, to PEOPLE
27 of 40
"If he had known, he would have been out there hand over heart. Unfortunately, he wasn't made aware it was time to head to the field as they always do every game."
— Jessie James Decker, revealing her NFL star husband, Eric Decker, didn't intend to take part in his team's national anthem protest, on Instagram
28 of 40
"Happy Birthday to my sweet heart @skylarastin. You make life better and sweeter every year. I'm so lucky to celebrate with you. Kisses and kisses all day and forever."
— Anna Camp, celebrating husband Skylar Astin's 30th birthday, on Instagram
29 of 40
"The people have less than zero and they estimate it will cost $11 million dollars to rebuild the town. People are living outside. Doctors are performing medical exams in the street. It's the worst thing I've ever seen."
— Bethenny Frankel, recounting her trip to Mexico to aid earthquake survivors, to PEOPLE
30 of 40
"My baby has a hole in his heart. My dad lives in Puerto Rico. If you think a nasty tweet will shake me, you are mistaken. Beat it, trolls."
— Molly McNearney, addressing online haters, on Twitter
31 of 40
"… Ryder's been buzzing his head for a long time. Ryder's like, 'Mom, you're cramping my style.' "
— Kate Hudson, on having the same hairstyle as her son, to Entertainment Tonight
32 of 40
"I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So it could be kind of fun, too. I think that would be nice."
— Mindy Kaling, on the type of mom she'll be, to Sunday Today
33 of 40
"He was asking his friends: 'Who is this Kim Kardajan?' He didn't know what my name was."
— Kim Kardashian West, on meeting husband Kanye West, on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th anniversary special
34 of 40
"I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect."
— Heidi Klum, confirming her split from ex Vito Schnabel, to PEOPLE
35 of 40
"To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry. We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant. A goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter."
— Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, apologizing to fans following their comments about when they decided to get pregnant, on Twitter
36 of 40
"I know people that say it's a very infectious thing to do. Once you have one tattoo you want a lot more. Well, it's always said I have 'Harvey Weinstein' tattooed on my bum, but that's just a secret between Harvey and me."
— Judi Dench, on getting her first tattoo at 81, to Entertainment Weekly
37 of 40
"Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent. You know it's—it's a very poor prognosis. So I just said, 'I understand. Now we're going to do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can, and at the same time celebrate with gratitude a life well lived.' "
— John McCain, opening up about his brain cancer diagnosis, to CBS' 60 Minutes
38 of 40
"I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive. Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, 'Oh, that is wrong. That is right.' I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me."
— Tom Brady, speaking out after President Trump slams NFL protests, to WEEI's Kirk and Callahan program
39 of 40
"Last Christmas it was literally me and my wife and two dogs, and this Christmas is going to be my wife, two dogs and two kids. I would say that's the most massive change on the planet."
— Thomas Rhett, on how his life has changed since welcoming two kids with wife Lauren, to PEOPLE
40 of 40
"Nothing you've read or watched on tv compares to the destruction we see with our very eyes."
— Benicio del Toro, reading a letter from a family member who was affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, to PEOPLE