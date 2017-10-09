Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Miley Cyrus, Ashley Graham & More
Miley Cyrus opens up about why she and Liam Hemsworth first split. Plus, Ashley Graham and more
"I think people that break up and get back together, that's awesome. You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being."
— Miley Cyrus, on why she and fiancé Liam Hemsworth first split, to Howard Stern
"...I don't workout to loose[sic] weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I'm in.."
— Ashley Graham, calling out haters who fat shame her for working out, on Instagram
"Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."
— Meryl Streep, on Harvey Weinstein scandal, to the Huffington Post
"As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you."
— Brie Larson, expressing her solidarity with sexual assault survivors, on Twitter
"I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff … but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early."
— Kit Harington, on fumbling his proposal to Game of Thrones costar Rose Leslie, to British TV host Jonathan Ross
"You can't worry about what anyone else thinks but still think about at least 5 to 10 years in front of you because those things come back to haunt you."
— Khloé Kardashian, on how social media has influenced her life, at Nordstrom's event for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American denim line
"I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh, it's Lady Gaga. I love her so much. I don't want to tell her the truth.'"
— Isla Fisher, on getting confused for Amy Adams at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, to Jimmy Kimmel
"Recast Samantha! … Look, I would be very devastated if I created something cultural like that and 95 percent of the team said, 'Let's do it,' but there was a hold on it. I don't blame Kim Cattrall though."
— Ryan Murphy, weighing in on the Sex and the City movie drama, at The New Yorker festival
"TALK TO ME WHEN YOU HAVE ENDOMETRIOSIS, OVARIAN CYSTS, PAINFUL IRREGULAR CYCLES ETC. [Birth control] is for more than just our sex lives you pig."
— Sarah Hyland, on Donald Trump's decision to roll back an Obamacare requirement that employers include birth control coverage in their health insurance plans, on Twitter
"I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible. It's better her than me. I would hate Washington."
— Ivana Trump, on ex-husband Donald Trump's wife Melania, on Good Morning America