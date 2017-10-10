Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Mila Kunis, Chris Hemsworth & More

Mila Kunis on being "super dramatic." Plus, Chris Hemsworth and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for STX Entertainment/AP

"I'm super dramatic. Something not that bad, in my mind, becomes a catastrophe. I go from zero to a hundred. It's a problem."

— Mila Kunis, on her tendency to "overthink" things, to Marie Claire

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"It is what it is, but I'm glad that my family is together."

— Naya Rivera, confirming that she called off her divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey, to PEOPLE

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

"She is just an incredible woman … She knows that it will do a lot of good for a lot of people."

— Wanda Sykes, on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' decision to reveal her breast cancer diagnosis, to PEOPLE

John Salangsang/BFA/Shutterstock

"It's so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens."

— Sasha Pieterse, on how fiancé Hudson Sheaffer has supported her during her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, to PEOPLE

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"We didn't have to do much rehearsing as far as playing husband and wife."

— Chris Hemsworth, on filming Horse Soldiers with wife Elsa Pataky, to Entertainment Tonight

Alan Davidson/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock

"The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace."

— Kate Winslet, condemning Harvey Weinstein's "gross misconduct," in a statement to Variety

Courtesy of Delilah

"His goodbye note did not mention sadness, anger, angst or depression, just a pressing madness about feeling like this world was not his home."

— Delilah Rene Luke, opening up about son Zachariah's suicide, to PEOPLE

Craig Sjodin/ABC

"It's something that I never really wanted to talk about, because I'm just me and this is my life. But we were talking about Malcolm [in the Middle] and how it started, and I don't really have memories of being on the show."

— Frankie Muniz, on his intense memory loss, to PEOPLE

Jenelle Eason Instagram

"I have decided after this season I'm probably calling it quits for filming this show. I told [a producer] it’s getting to out of hand and it's not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren't human beings to @mtv what-so-ever."

— Jenelle Evans, slamming MTV for her and her family's portrayal on Teen Mom, on Instagram

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

"Promoting this book has been something I've been dreaming of my whole life."

— Cara Delevingne, on her young adult novel, Mirror, Mirror, to PEOPLE

John Shearer/Getty

"I think people that break up and get back together, that's awesome. You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being."

— Miley Cyrus, on why she and fiancé Liam Hemsworth first split, to Howard Stern

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

"...I don't workout to loose[sic] weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I'm in.."

— Ashley Graham, calling out haters who fat shame her for working out, on Instagram

Mike Coppola/Getty

"Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."

— Meryl Streep, on Harvey Weinstein scandal, to the Huffington Post

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

"As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you."

— Brie Larson, expressing her solidarity with sexual assault survivors, on Twitter

"I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff … but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early."

— Kit Harington, on fumbling his proposal to Game of Thrones costar Rose Leslie, to British TV host Jonathan Ross

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

"You can't worry about what anyone else thinks but still think about at least 5 to 10 years in front of you because those things come back to haunt you."

— Khloé Kardashian, on how social media has influenced her life, at Nordstrom's event for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American denim line

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

"I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh, it's Lady Gaga. I love her so much. I don't want to tell her the truth.'"

— Isla Fisher, on getting confused for Amy Adams at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, to Jimmy Kimmel

"Recast Samantha! … Look, I would be very devastated if I created something cultural like that and 95 percent of the team said, 'Let's do it,' but there was a hold on it. I don't blame Kim Cattrall though."

— Ryan Murphy, weighing in on the Sex and the City movie drama, at The New Yorker festival

Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News

"TALK TO ME WHEN YOU HAVE ENDOMETRIOSIS, OVARIAN CYSTS, PAINFUL IRREGULAR CYCLES ETC. [Birth control] is for more than just our sex lives you pig."

— Sarah Hyland, on Donald Trump's decision to roll back an Obamacare requirement that employers include birth control coverage in their health insurance plans, on Twitter

Cindy Ord/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows

"I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible. It's better her than me. I would hate Washington."

— Ivana Trump, on ex-husband Donald Trump's wife Melania, on Good Morning America

