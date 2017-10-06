Celeb Quotes of the Day: Michael Phelps, Ariana Grande & More

“I just didn’t like who I was. If something was bothering me that would start to come up — and I would start feeling angry or depressed or upset — I would almost ignore it. I would shove it even further down, so I wouldn’t have to deal with it, so I would never have to talk about it. It got to my tipping point, where I just blew up. I couldn’t take it any longer.”

— Michael Phelps, on his battle with anxiety and depression, in the new IndieFlix original documentary, Angst. “