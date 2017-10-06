Celeb Quotes of the Day: Michael Phelps, Ariana Grande & More

Celeb Quotes
“I just didn’t like who I was. If something was bothering me that would start to come up — and I would start feeling angry or depressed or upset — I would almost ignore it. I would shove it even further down, so I wouldn’t have to deal with it, so I would never have to talk about it. It got to my tipping point, where I just blew up. I couldn’t take it any longer.”
— Michael Phelps, on his battle with anxiety and depression, in the new IndieFlix original documentary, Angst. “
"I appreciate people exactly how they are. There isn’t a certain kind of beauty that I look for or appreciate or one thing [that] is more beautiful than the other. I love people’s uniqueness. I love the quirky, weird, and interesting — different things about everybody."
— Ariana Grande, on why she finds something to love in everyone, to The Coveteur
“It’s funny to say ‘dog’ because I feel like there was something about George where he felt like being a dog was beneath him. He would not do tricks. If you wanted him to even sit down you had to kind of convince him it was in his best interest. One time we were at an outdoor restaurant and he was sort of sitting on the pavement, looking forlorn down the street. Someone got up to go to the restroom, and I guess he’d had enough, and he got up on their seat and sat down at the table like a gentleman and looked around the table, like, ‘Yeah, that’s right.’ ”
— Ryan Gosling, opening up about his dog, George, who recently died, to Ellen DeGeneres
“Put it this way, I don’t recommend stopping, because it’s heartbreaking.”
— Allison Williams, on adjusting to her first summer post-college not on the Girls set, to PEOPLE
"My daughters think their dad is a hero now. They think they went to heaven. Now, they’re hanging out with Jennifer backstage. They’re dancing and singing with her.”
— Alex Rodriguez, on his daughters' excitement over his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, to Jimmy Kimmel
"I can’t walk down a street or outside this hotel without somebody asking for a picture. But there’s also the fact that I kind of asked for it, you know? I can’t blame it on my fans. I will never say no unless I’m in an airport and need to catch a flight or I’m at dinner with my family, because that’s just quality time. But other than that, no, I’m fine with the fame. I accept it. All I want to do is model, act, and sing, so if fame comes with that, then so be it.”
— Millie Bobby Brown, on how she handles the attention that comes with fame, to InStyle
“No one would talk to Sean Spicer. The only person who would talk to him, I’m not kidding, is Young Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory spinoff. He’s talking to Sean Spicer and no one else would talk to Sean Spicer.”
— Billy Eichner, on the Emmys green room after Sean Spicer's surprise appearance, on Conan
"When I broke up with Rob Kardashian, my breakup buddy was his sister Kourtney, who at the time had broken up with Scott [Disick] for a moment. She was so much fun! I was definitely more the sad one crying at home, and she was like, ‘No girl, we are going to go out. We’re going to hit the clubs in Hollywood. We’re going to have so much fun!’ And I needed that because we were both going through the same thing, but we dealt with the breakup differently."
— Adrienne Bailon, on how Kourtney Kardashian became her breakup buddy after she split from Rob Kardashian, on The Real
“One time I was shooting a movie in Portugal. I went for a walk in the morning with the director in this field, and then all of a sudden there were just bulls everywhere — and the bulls started coming at us. And I really, truly thought like this is it; this is how I’m going to die. We were lucky and the bulls veered off and we ran.”
— Ellen Page, on her near-death experience, to PEOPLE
"We're not gonna raise a–holes. There's enough a–holes in this world!"
— Mila Kunis, on her and husband Ashton Kutcher's desire to raise open-minded kids, to Entertainment Tonight
"I just want to always make sure that I'm doing right by them. It's not a simple puzzle anymore — it's not just me."
— Pink, on husband Care Hart and kids Willow and Jameson, in a new short film called On the Record: P!nk — Beautiful Trauma
"I brought her to the window in the morning and I said, 'Sweetheart, welcome to New York.' And two cars went smash, and smoke started pouring out of the cars, and these two guys got out and I won't repeat the hand gestures for you, but I just quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window."
— Ryan Gosling, on bringing his daughters to New York City for the first time, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
"She likes to have all her ducks in a row, and I don't know where half my ducks are!"
— Samira Wiley, on wife Lauren Morelli, to PEOPLE
"Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous, picks up the phone every time I call her. My mom doesn't even always pick up the phone!"
— Kesha, on Taylor Swift, to Rolling Stone
"The message that I want to get across is that you're good as you are. I will take my mask off and show you who I really am, and show you my vulnerabilities and maybe that gives you permission to take your mask off too."
— Rachel Platten, on showing a more unguarded side of herself with new music, to PEOPLE
"As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence. And want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!"
— Maks Chmerkovskiy, apologizing to Vanessa Lachey on sitting out on Dancing with the Stars, on Twitter
"I remember vividly the first time I met Emilia … I was sort of bowled over by this absolutely stunning, petite girl with this wicked sense of humor. We became very fast friends quite quickly."
— Kit Harington, on meeting Game of Thrones costar Emilia Clarke, to ELLE
"It was horrifying and no one, no one, should have to go through that kind of indignity really except for murderers, and there are a few other categories, but no one should have to go through that."
— Martha Stewart, on her five-month prison stint, to Katie Couric
"It was as if I were looking in a funhouse mirror that makes your hips comically large. I literally could not see myself how others did."
— Whitney Cummings, opening up about her eating disorder, in her new memoir I'm Fine … And Other Lies
"I have really good days and really bad days, and I don't tend to talk about the really bad days. But I would hate for people to think those days didn't exist."
— Chrissy Teigen, on battling postpartum depression, to InStyle
"To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."
— Kim Cattrall, slamming rumors that her demands led to Sex and the City 3 shelved, to Piers Morgan
"I have had eight or nine miscarriages. For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."
— Gabrielle Union, revealing her infertility struggles, in her new book We're Going to Need More Wine
"I want to feel like I look as good as I feel. And if you can have something done to feel more confident and better about yourself, then you feel like your face matches your spirit—and my spirit is enthusiastic and energetic."
— Christie Brinkley, on undergoing anti-aging procedures, to PEOPLE
"My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn't really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love."
— Chris Hemsworth, on how his career put a strain on his and wife Elsa Pataky's marriage, to GQ Australia
"I don't do politics. I'm an entertainer. When I'm out there, if all else fails, I just do a boob joke."
— Dolly Parton, on her controversial Emmys moment with 9 to 5 costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, to PEOPLE
"I was the sort of person who was likely to have addiction issues. I have that type of personality."
— Russell Brand, speaking about overcoming his addictions, to PEOPLE
"I was super insecure and super nervous."
— Norman Reedus, on his first day of filming scenes for The Walking Dead, to Entertainment Weekly
"I was on location doing a movie and he called me right after he gotten a divorce. And he said, 'I really think we should date because you're America's sweetheart and I'm America's richest man and the people would love it."
— Brooke Shields, recounting Donald Trump's pickup line, on Watch What Happens Live
"I was the star, and that was the problem. Phenomenal actor, though. Still love him."
— Jim Carrey on clashing with his Batman Forever costar Tommy Lee Jones, on Norm Macdonald Live
"I'm very in love with my husband, but if there's a pair of boobs out, I'm a human being! You're like 'boobs!' It doesn't mean I'm lusting for them, [but] when there's naked boobies, you look at them."
— Blake Lively, on finding onscreen nudity distracting, to Vanity Fair
"My decision to become sober wasn't out of a need necessarily, it was more just that I did 'sober January' and I just decided to keep going."
— Rumer Willis, on her sobriety, to PEOPLE
"To tell you the truth, I don’t know what's going to happen. I mean, do I see Joe and me together in ten years? Do I see us growing old together? I don't know. Maybe. Maybe not. He'll always be a part of my life, because he's the father of my children; that I can say for sure. You just never know what's going to happen. Life is a roller coaster, and you have to ride the highs ad the lows all the same."
— Teresa Giudice, on her marriage with husband Joe, in her memoir Standing Strong
"I've always envisioned myself with a big family. To me, it's the most unselfish thing you could do, to be a parent. It's not about you at all. It's about what you can give to support this child."
— Queen Latifah, on becoming a mother one day, to PEOPLE
"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truly don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another."
— Jason Aldean, speaking out about the Las Vegas shooting, on Instagram
"I'm not going to let people like that stop me from doing what I love, and stop people from coming out and having a good time because — something like this happens, you can't let them beat you, you can't let them win."
— Dylan Schneider, on the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music festival shooting, to PEOPLE
"It was meeting Danny … finding my person. When I think about what makes my life my life, and makes sense and just shine inside of me, it's him. Everything has come from that for me."
— Julia Roberts, opening up about husband Danny Moder, to Harper's Bazaar U.K.
"I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this … be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing."
— Kate Winslet, revealing she didn't have a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio while filming Titanic, to Lorraine Kelly
"He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world. I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful."
— Crystal Hefner, on late husband Hugh Hefner's legacy, to PEOPLE
"As far as what I did: It's over. I pleaded guilty. I went to jail. I came back to the United States to do it, people forget about that, or don't even know. I then was locked up here [in Zurich] after this festival. So in the sum, I did about four or five times than what was promised to me."
— Roman Polanski, speaking about his 1970s rape accusation, to The Hollywood Reporter
"I just felt so f—ing stupid."
— Kendall Jenner, responding to the backlash surrounding her controversial Pepsi ad, to Keeping Up with the Kardashians
"Look who's in the White House. It's an idiot celebrity, and we enabled that. It's not just the people who voted for him, it's the whole culture."
— Andrew Garfield, on the negative effect of idolizing celebrities, to The Sunday Times
"In our country we have a right to bear arms. But we also have a responsibility to bear arms safely."
— Julianne Moore, speaking out against gun violence, to PEOPLE
"Most of the things that I learn are from the women in my life."
— Jake Gyllenhaal, on the lessons he's learned through the years, to ELLE
"I called and said, 'Listen, I want in!' So somewhere they have a tape of me singing."
— Idris Elba, revealing he auditioned for Beauty and the Beast, to PEOPLE
"I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just so f—ing beautiful!!"
— Leslie Jones, on feeling "nervous" to snap a selfie with Queen Bey, on Twitter
"I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters."
— Kristin Davis, confirming there won't be a third Sex and the City film, on Instagram
"As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness … [and] help make a difference."
— Lady Gaga, on her fibromyalgia diagnosis, on Twitter
"It's so funny because my mom used to say this about me, that I could never keep my clothes on. [Scarlett] is constantly naked."
— Molly Sims, on how she and her daughter are similar, to PEOPLE
"I have the utmost respect for her, nothing but love for her … She's my homie, straight-up homie."
— DeMario Jackson, on his friendship with Corinne Olympios after Bachelor scandal, to reporters at Amber Rose's third annual SlutWalk