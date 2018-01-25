Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Meghan Trainor, Octavia Spencer & More

Meghan Trainor discusses her engagement. Plus, Octavia Spencer and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 40

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I was trying to Snapchat and he told me, 'Can you put that away for a second.' I lost my voice. I was screaming, 'It’s happening, yes, it's happening!'"

— Meghan Trainor, sharing new details from fiancé Daryl Sabara's proposal, on The Tonight Show

2 of 40

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"I love that woman, because she's walking the walk and she’s actually talking the talk."

— Octavia Spencer, on how Jessica Chastain helped her get paid five times more for their new movie, at the Sundance Film Festival

3 of 40

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

"… The light I was seeing was the lights of the cars driving down the road, coming home. It wasn’t a ghost! It’s never a ghost!'"

— Helen Mirren, recounting the time she thought she saw a ghost, on This Morning

4 of 40

Univision

"While acknowledging this moment of great change, I'd give us an 'F'"

—Ashley Judd, on being asked to grade the current state of representation in media, at the Univision Communications' panel during the Sundance Film Festival

5 of 40

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

"Life is a series of ups and downs and there is nothing we can do about it."

— Tarek El Moussa, penning a message one day after he and ex Christina finalized their divorce, on Instagram

6 of 40

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I've had a pretty good run. It's a way of going out with a bang. I don't want to go out with a whimper."

— Elton John, announcing his final global tour, at a press conference

7 of 40

Kevin Winter/Getty

"It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

— Rachel Weisz, admitting she never thought she'd get married, to the Evening Standard

8 of 40

Alex Livesey/Getty

"You are my hero."

— Simone Biles, thanking Judge Aquilina following Larry Nassar's sentencing, on Instagram

9 of 40

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

"I almost passed out. I had the worst headache for hours. Even since then, I still don’t feel good now. It's hard to put into words, but it literally makes me sick — all the stress and the trauma of everything. But for that moment, I had to be strong."

— Aly Raisman, on feeling "sick" after delivering her powerful Larry Nassar testimony, on Today

10 of 40

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty

"It'll be good to get out of the country."

— Alex Pall, on feeling "miserable" after his ex-girlfriend caught him cheating, to TMZ

11 of 40

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

"Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs."

— Sarah Hyland, on how boyfriend Wells Adams first got in touch with the Modern Family star, on Jimmy Kimmel Live

12 of 40

Mike Coppola/WireImage

"[He] has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we’ve become so strong together."

— Elsa Pataky, praising husband Chris Hemsworth for putting his family first, to ELLE Australia

13 of 40

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

"It's a very shallow industry. And I don't look like someone who is cast in roles that are, well, sexualized."

— Maisie Williams, fearing her looks will affect the acting roles she's offered, to the Irish Times

14 of 40

Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

"I was over the moon. [It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn’t be happier."

— Princess Eugenie, opening up about newly-minted fiancé Jack Brooksbank's sweet marriage proposal, on BBC 1's One Show

15 of 40

John Parra/Getty

"In this day and age you cannot even speak without getting ridiculed and just blasted all over the Internet."

— Bella Thorne, on getting backlash on social media, to PEOPLE

16 of 40

Theo Wargo/Getty

"I definitely thought it was not real! I assumed that someone got 20 nominations, and I was the lowest or something."

— SZA, on being the most Grammy-nominated female artist of the year, to InStyle

17 of 40

Daphne Oz/Instagram

"I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it)."

— Daphne Oz, showing off her post-baby body, on Instagram

18 of 40

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"I'm over the moon excited. I love babies, I’ve always loved babies."

— Aaron Paul, on how he and wife Lauren are feeling about their baby on the way, on Jimmy Kimmel Live

19 of 40

Julius Michael

"The last time I grew my hair out was when I had [daughter] Delilah Belle. So 19 years ago! It was time, what the hell!"

— Lisa Rinna, on her hair transformation, to PEOPLE

20 of 40

 

"I had some growing up to do anyway in life. I did so much exploring and figuring out. I’m a deeper person. And I’m happy about using my knowledge for a good purpose."

— Billy Bush, on rebuilding his life after the Trump scandal destroyed his career, to PEOPLE

21 of 40

Dave Benett/Getty

"I would be interested in having a Bond character other than being a male. It could be a woman, it could be a black woman, it could be a white woman. But I think that character, everyone would like to see [them] do something different with it, you know. Why not?"

— Idris Elba, on wanting to see a female James Bond onscreen, in a video shared by Variety on Facebook

22 of 40

MEGA

"No it's not you, I totally am!"

— Kim Kardashian West, responding to a Twitter user on whether or not the star is self-absorbed, on Twitter

23 of 40

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

"… as long as a conversation is going or a conversation has started, which it has, that’s the best thing you could ever ask for because that makes people feel not alone."

— Lucy Hale, on sexual harassment in Hollywood after alluding to her own alleged sexual assault on social media, to PEOPLE

24 of 40

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

"We're both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn’t be devastated. It would be like, 'All right, here we go again.' "

— Vanessa Lachey, opening up about whether or not she and husband Nick would want a fourth baby, to PEOPLE

25 of 40

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

"This is the poison of celebrity culture: The fact that someone can think that just because they’re loved, they can do what they want. It grosses me out."

— Zach Galifianakis, addressing the sexual misconduct accusations against Baskets co-creator Louis C.K., to Vulture

26 of 40

Monica Schipper/Getty

"It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years."

— Neil Diamond, announcing he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, in a statement on his website

27 of 40

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

"With Emily, I got the real connection."

— Kumail Nanjiani, on wife Emily V. Gordon, in his debut with the feminist media brand MAKERS

28 of 40

Courtesy Univision

"I understand it was never my shame and it was the perpetrator's shamelessness which he put on me — and I’ve given that shame back to the perpetrator where it belongs."

— Ashley Judd, on the reason behind her decision to speak up about her sexual assault, at an emotional panel at the Sundance Film Festival

29 of 40

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"I’m sleep-deprived and tired and busy, but it’s so perfect. I waited a long time to have kids and it was meant to be to have him."

— Heidi Pratt, on becoming a mom to son Gunner, on the podcast Make Speidi Famous Again

30 of 40

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

"Thanks to trans models like @leat @andrejapejic @harinef @valentts @geenarocero @therealtraceyafrica and more who are changing beauty standards and breaking barriers for trans folks on the covers of fashion magazines all over the world."

— Laverne Cox, revealing she's the first openly trans woman to front Cosmopolitan South Africa, on Twitter

31 of 40

 

"The question has been asked: Who is the best male actor of all time? Is it the great Robert De Niro? Or is it the tall guy from True Blood?"

— Alexander Skarsgard, accepting his award for best actor in a drama series, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

32 of 40

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"I've never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there's this human being you're responsible for."

— Justin Timberlake, recalling becoming a parent for the first time, on Beats 1

33 of 40

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"He's just like, my no. 1 fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn't really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me."

— Taraji P. Henson, on boyfriend Kelvin Hayden, to PEOPLE

34 of 40

 

"I felt I needed years on television to do it, but apparently there's no preparation."

— John Stamos, opening up about his journey to fatherhood, on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show

35 of 40

Robin L Marshall/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"Let's set the record straight. Gerard Butler hit on me at a party, asked for my phone number called me up the next day and asked me out so if he wants to cringe now he can f— off."

— Brandi Glanville, on the actor cringing while discussing their fling on Watch What Happens Live, on Twitter

36 of 40

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

"Like, someone asked me the other day why am I an actor, and the answer was because Manic Panic had its way with my brain, probably."

— Jake Gyllenhaal, recalling the moment his sister dyed his hair as a kid, to W Magazine

37 of 40

Christopher Polk/Getty

"I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV."

— Tracee Ellis Ross, on the reported pay gap with black-ish costar Anthony Anderson, on Twitter

38 of 40

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

"To be the first, 75 years in, blew my mind."

— Sterling K. Brown, on becoming the first African-American star to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

39 of 40

Tyler Posey/Instagram

"I've found someone worth it. At no fault to others in my past or present, I’ve just been able to open my eyes about it because of my girlfriend, Sophia."

— Tyler Posey, on how his girlfriend helped him "open my eyes" about his difficulties with relationships, on Instagram

40 of 40

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

"We all die."

— Noah Schnapp, joking about Stranger Things spoilers, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

See Also

More

More