Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Meghan Trainor, Octavia Spencer & More
Meghan Trainor discusses her engagement. Plus, Octavia Spencer and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
1 of 40
"I was trying to Snapchat and he told me, 'Can you put that away for a second.' I lost my voice. I was screaming, 'It’s happening, yes, it's happening!'"
— Meghan Trainor, sharing new details from fiancé Daryl Sabara's proposal, on The Tonight Show
2 of 40
"I love that woman, because she's walking the walk and she’s actually talking the talk."
— Octavia Spencer, on how Jessica Chastain helped her get paid five times more for their new movie, at the Sundance Film Festival
3 of 40
"… The light I was seeing was the lights of the cars driving down the road, coming home. It wasn’t a ghost! It’s never a ghost!'"
— Helen Mirren, recounting the time she thought she saw a ghost, on This Morning
4 of 40
"While acknowledging this moment of great change, I'd give us an 'F'"
—Ashley Judd, on being asked to grade the current state of representation in media, at the Univision Communications' panel during the Sundance Film Festival
5 of 40
"Life is a series of ups and downs and there is nothing we can do about it."
— Tarek El Moussa, penning a message one day after he and ex Christina finalized their divorce, on Instagram
6 of 40
"I've had a pretty good run. It's a way of going out with a bang. I don't want to go out with a whimper."
— Elton John, announcing his final global tour, at a press conference
7 of 40
"It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."
— Rachel Weisz, admitting she never thought she'd get married, to the Evening Standard
8 of 40
"You are my hero."
— Simone Biles, thanking Judge Aquilina following Larry Nassar's sentencing, on Instagram
9 of 40
"I almost passed out. I had the worst headache for hours. Even since then, I still don’t feel good now. It's hard to put into words, but it literally makes me sick — all the stress and the trauma of everything. But for that moment, I had to be strong."
— Aly Raisman, on feeling "sick" after delivering her powerful Larry Nassar testimony, on Today
10 of 40
"It'll be good to get out of the country."
— Alex Pall, on feeling "miserable" after his ex-girlfriend caught him cheating, to TMZ
11 of 40
"Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs."
— Sarah Hyland, on how boyfriend Wells Adams first got in touch with the Modern Family star, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
12 of 40
"[He] has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we’ve become so strong together."
— Elsa Pataky, praising husband Chris Hemsworth for putting his family first, to ELLE Australia
13 of 40
"It's a very shallow industry. And I don't look like someone who is cast in roles that are, well, sexualized."
— Maisie Williams, fearing her looks will affect the acting roles she's offered, to the Irish Times
14 of 40
"I was over the moon. [It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn’t be happier."
— Princess Eugenie, opening up about newly-minted fiancé Jack Brooksbank's sweet marriage proposal, on BBC 1's One Show
15 of 40
"In this day and age you cannot even speak without getting ridiculed and just blasted all over the Internet."
— Bella Thorne, on getting backlash on social media, to PEOPLE
16 of 40
"I definitely thought it was not real! I assumed that someone got 20 nominations, and I was the lowest or something."
— SZA, on being the most Grammy-nominated female artist of the year, to InStyle
17 of 40
"I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it)."
— Daphne Oz, showing off her post-baby body, on Instagram
18 of 40
"I'm over the moon excited. I love babies, I’ve always loved babies."
— Aaron Paul, on how he and wife Lauren are feeling about their baby on the way, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
19 of 40
"The last time I grew my hair out was when I had [daughter] Delilah Belle. So 19 years ago! It was time, what the hell!"
— Lisa Rinna, on her hair transformation, to PEOPLE
20 of 40
"I had some growing up to do anyway in life. I did so much exploring and figuring out. I’m a deeper person. And I’m happy about using my knowledge for a good purpose."
— Billy Bush, on rebuilding his life after the Trump scandal destroyed his career, to PEOPLE
21 of 40
"I would be interested in having a Bond character other than being a male. It could be a woman, it could be a black woman, it could be a white woman. But I think that character, everyone would like to see [them] do something different with it, you know. Why not?"
— Idris Elba, on wanting to see a female James Bond onscreen, in a video shared by Variety on Facebook
22 of 40
"No it's not you, I totally am!"
— Kim Kardashian West, responding to a Twitter user on whether or not the star is self-absorbed, on Twitter
23 of 40
"… as long as a conversation is going or a conversation has started, which it has, that’s the best thing you could ever ask for because that makes people feel not alone."
— Lucy Hale, on sexual harassment in Hollywood after alluding to her own alleged sexual assault on social media, to PEOPLE
24 of 40
"We're both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn’t be devastated. It would be like, 'All right, here we go again.' "
— Vanessa Lachey, opening up about whether or not she and husband Nick would want a fourth baby, to PEOPLE
25 of 40
"This is the poison of celebrity culture: The fact that someone can think that just because they’re loved, they can do what they want. It grosses me out."
— Zach Galifianakis, addressing the sexual misconduct accusations against Baskets co-creator Louis C.K., to Vulture
26 of 40
"It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years."
— Neil Diamond, announcing he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, in a statement on his website
27 of 40
"With Emily, I got the real connection."
— Kumail Nanjiani, on wife Emily V. Gordon, in his debut with the feminist media brand MAKERS
28 of 40
"I understand it was never my shame and it was the perpetrator's shamelessness which he put on me — and I’ve given that shame back to the perpetrator where it belongs."
— Ashley Judd, on the reason behind her decision to speak up about her sexual assault, at an emotional panel at the Sundance Film Festival
29 of 40
"I’m sleep-deprived and tired and busy, but it’s so perfect. I waited a long time to have kids and it was meant to be to have him."
— Heidi Pratt, on becoming a mom to son Gunner, on the podcast Make Speidi Famous Again
30 of 40
"Thanks to trans models like @leat @andrejapejic @harinef @valentts @geenarocero @therealtraceyafrica and more who are changing beauty standards and breaking barriers for trans folks on the covers of fashion magazines all over the world."
— Laverne Cox, revealing she's the first openly trans woman to front Cosmopolitan South Africa, on Twitter
31 of 40
"The question has been asked: Who is the best male actor of all time? Is it the great Robert De Niro? Or is it the tall guy from True Blood?"
— Alexander Skarsgard, accepting his award for best actor in a drama series, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
32 of 40
"I've never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there's this human being you're responsible for."
— Justin Timberlake, recalling becoming a parent for the first time, on Beats 1
33 of 40
"He's just like, my no. 1 fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn't really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me."
— Taraji P. Henson, on boyfriend Kelvin Hayden, to PEOPLE
34 of 40
"I felt I needed years on television to do it, but apparently there's no preparation."
— John Stamos, opening up about his journey to fatherhood, on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show
35 of 40
"Let's set the record straight. Gerard Butler hit on me at a party, asked for my phone number called me up the next day and asked me out so if he wants to cringe now he can f— off."
— Brandi Glanville, on the actor cringing while discussing their fling on Watch What Happens Live, on Twitter
36 of 40
"Like, someone asked me the other day why am I an actor, and the answer was because Manic Panic had its way with my brain, probably."
— Jake Gyllenhaal, recalling the moment his sister dyed his hair as a kid, to W Magazine
37 of 40
"I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV."
— Tracee Ellis Ross, on the reported pay gap with black-ish costar Anthony Anderson, on Twitter
38 of 40
"To be the first, 75 years in, blew my mind."
— Sterling K. Brown, on becoming the first African-American star to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
39 of 40
"I've found someone worth it. At no fault to others in my past or present, I’ve just been able to open my eyes about it because of my girlfriend, Sophia."
— Tyler Posey, on how his girlfriend helped him "open my eyes" about his difficulties with relationships, on Instagram
40 of 40
"We all die."
— Noah Schnapp, joking about Stranger Things spoilers, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
