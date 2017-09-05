Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga & More
Meghan Markle opens up about boyfriend Prince Harry. Plus, Lady Gaga and more
"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love."
— Meghan Markle, opening up about boyfriend Prince Harry, to Vanity Fair
"When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay. The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall."
— Lady Gaga, on how boyfriend Christian Carino took care of her during a rainy performance, at a New York show
"I knew something was wrong. I just couldn't prove it. I just had all the heaviness of not feeling right, not feeling good."
— Mary J. Blige, on her marriage with ex Kendu Isaacs, to Variety
"He had women in different countries. Basically, if you're a women giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."
— Sharon Osbourne, sharing details about husband Ozzy Osbourne's infidelity, to The Telegraph
"He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.' "
— Chrissy Teigen, recounting the time husband John Legend tried to break up with her, on Twitter
"When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package #bitchplease."
— Madonna, admonishing the delivery service, on Twitter
"I don't think since Moesha have we followed the lives of black teens. So, like, where's our Gossip Girl?"
— Issa Rae, pitching an all-black teen drama show, on Twitter
"I can't sing, I can't dance, I can't do any of that. I've tried it [the Moonwalk] and it's embarrassing, we can't even talk about that."
— Prince Michael Jackson, on not inheriting his father Michael Jackson's trademark moves, to broadcasters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby
"Happy day to my life love."
— Kevin Bacon, celebrating his and wife Kyra Sedgwick's 29th anniversary, on Instagram
"Taking legal protections away from 800,000 young people raised in this country is absolutely counter to what we stand for as a nation."
— Senator Bernie Sanders, defending DACA, on Twitter
"I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."
— Angelina Jolie, on her split from ex Brad Pitt, to the Sunday Telegraph
"We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names. So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn't have any great inspiration. It wasn't Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald."
— George Clooney, on his and wife Amal's kids' names, to Entertainment Tonight
"Walking across a massive glacier feels like being on the moon … I will never forget this adventure."
— Sophia Bush, on her trip to Alaska, on Instagram
"I've spent a lot of time getting hair and makeup done in my life. I could have written five books in that time — not that I would have. But it does feel like a lot of that time could be spent doing other positive things."
— Natalie Portman, on the amount of time it takes to get camera-ready, to The Cut
"I think the person who feels empathy, the person who feels love and at the same time does those bad things, is even scarier and even more dangerous."
— Javier Bardem, on playing Pablo Escobar in Loving Pablo, to E! News
"There's no need [to break the Internet]. I have a lot of other years to do that."
— Yara Shahidi, on her evolving style, to PEOPLE
"When Jordyn lost her dad, it definitely made me appreciate my dad a little more. It was a wake-up call that nothing lasts forever and we just have to appreciate the people that we love while they're here."
— Kylie Jenner, on how the death of her BFF Jordyn Woods' dad brought her closer to dad Caitlyn Jenner, on Life of Kylie
"So excited for you & @alexisohanian! Can't wait to see you, hold your little girl and squeeze her tiny fingers + toes."
— Billie Jean King, celebrating the birth of Serena Williams' baby, on Twitter
"I can't wait to share the new music I'm working on, I promise it'll be here before you know it!!"
— Avril Lavigne, announcing upcoming music, on Twitter
"Thinking about how to get taller. Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday."
— Tom Holland, wishing his Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya a happy birthday, on Instagram
