Celeb Quotes of the Day: Meghan Markle, Carrie Underwood & More

Meghan Markle opens up about work-life balance. Plus, Carrie Underwood and more

By @gracegavilanes

"My brain is always going, but at the end of the day because it is all stuff that I am passionate about, it's easier to not feel exhausted as I squeeze it all in."

— Meghan Markle, on reminding herself to slow down, in the new book The Game Changers

"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."

— Carrie Underwood, revealing she needed 40 stitches in her face after a November fall, in a note obtained by PEOPLE

"That morning was so hard, but Hoda and I were in it together. We are family, and families do go through hard times, and when that happens in good families, you just get closer."

— Savannah Guthrie, on how she and new Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb got through delivering news of Matt Lauer's departure, to PEOPLE

"I am always the bad person and I never understood that."

— Tonya Harding, on the 1994 attack against skating rival Nancy Kerrigan, in an interview with ABC

"What I was doing on New Years Eve 2011. The work is hard but it is worth it. Don't give up."

— Lin-Manuel Miranda, recalling writing Hamilton in 2011, on Twitter

"It took my breath away. When I started crying, I was like, 'This is clearly the dress.'"

— Maria Menounos, on finding her wedding dress, to PEOPLE

"People expected it to be Peter, so there was a negative reaction, but you're always going to have that. Not everybody is going to be a fan. What was important was that the women were on board."

— Arie Luyendyk Jr., on the backlash he faced after being named The Bachelor, to PEOPLE

"Despite the bad I'll always hold on to the happy memories and strive for love, positivity and forgiveness … the unknown & change is always a scary feeling! But by walking in faith I have learned to trust god even when I don't understand his plan…."

— Audrina Patridge, reflecting on her 2017 amid divorce from Corey Bohan, on Instagram

"I just like bagels ok!!!"

— Kendall Jenner, debunking pregnancy rumors, on Twitter

