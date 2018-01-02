Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Meghan Markle, Carrie Underwood & More
Meghan Markle opens up about work-life balance. Plus, Carrie Underwood and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 10
"My brain is always going, but at the end of the day because it is all stuff that I am passionate about, it's easier to not feel exhausted as I squeeze it all in."
— Meghan Markle, on reminding herself to slow down, in the new book The Game Changers
2 of 10
"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."
— Carrie Underwood, revealing she needed 40 stitches in her face after a November fall, in a note obtained by PEOPLE
3 of 10
"That morning was so hard, but Hoda and I were in it together. We are family, and families do go through hard times, and when that happens in good families, you just get closer."
— Savannah Guthrie, on how she and new Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb got through delivering news of Matt Lauer's departure, to PEOPLE
4 of 10
"I am always the bad person and I never understood that."
— Tonya Harding, on the 1994 attack against skating rival Nancy Kerrigan, in an interview with ABC
5 of 10
"What I was doing on New Years Eve 2011. The work is hard but it is worth it. Don't give up."
— Lin-Manuel Miranda, recalling writing Hamilton in 2011, on Twitter
6 of 10
"It took my breath away. When I started crying, I was like, 'This is clearly the dress.'"
— Maria Menounos, on finding her wedding dress, to PEOPLE
7 of 10
"People expected it to be Peter, so there was a negative reaction, but you're always going to have that. Not everybody is going to be a fan. What was important was that the women were on board."
— Arie Luyendyk Jr., on the backlash he faced after being named The Bachelor, to PEOPLE
8 of 10
"Despite the bad I'll always hold on to the happy memories and strive for love, positivity and forgiveness … the unknown & change is always a scary feeling! But by walking in faith I have learned to trust god even when I don't understand his plan…."
— Audrina Patridge, reflecting on her 2017 amid divorce from Corey Bohan, on Instagram
9 of 10
"I just like bagels ok!!!"
— Kendall Jenner, debunking pregnancy rumors, on Twitter
10 of 10
"I am always the bad person and I never understood that."
— Tonya Harding, on the 1994 attack against skating rival Nancy Kerrigan, in an interview with ABC
See Also
More
More
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social