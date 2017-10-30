Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Megan Fox, Kelly Ripa & More
Megan Fox gets candid about what she considers the low point in her career. Plus, Kelly Ripa and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"That was absolutely the low point of my career."
— Megan Fox, on getting fired from the Transformers movie franchise, to Cosmopolitan UK
"I didn't know I was on a movie projector! I would have loved a heads-up."
— Kristen Bell, on attempting to secretly breast pump during a Bad Moms rehearsal on Skype, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"It's a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig. It's a little Toddlers and Tiaras."
— Miley Cyrus, on starring on Hannah Montana, on CBS Sunday Morning
"I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is finally like, 'I cannot believe dad is on a show that I actually watch.' "
— Kelly Ripa, on husband Mark Consuelos's latest TV role, on The Tonight Show
"I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I've never connected with anybody before."
— Demi Lovato, reflecting on her relationship with ex Wilmer Valderrama, in her documentary, Simply Complicated
"For me, nothing feels any different, and I think that's the way it should be. You make a dedication to each other, and that's it."
— Jamie Bell, on married life with wife Kate Mara, to Entertainment Tonight
"I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."
— Kevin Spacey, coming out as gay in apology to Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual misconduct, on Twitter
"I made a huge, huge mistake."
— Donna Karan, regretting having defended Harvey Weinstein, to ABC News
"One day she came home and she was emotional. I hadn't asked anything. I knew she hadn't been feeling well. She couldn't open a water bottle one day. She chucked it and she started crying. And I said, 'What's wrong?' and that's when she told me. And she goes, 'I don't know what to do. The list is seven to ten years long. It just vomited out of me: I was like, 'Of course I'll get tested.' "
— Francia Raisa, on her decision to give BFF Selena Gomez a kidney, on Today
"I seriously worry whether I personally will be able to live through [his presidency] and whether the nation will be able to live through it and survive."
— Rosie O'Donnell, on Donald Trump, to W Magazine