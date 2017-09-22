Celeb Quotes of the Day: Mandy Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio & More

"We should not have people in office who do not believe in facts and truths and modern science that are able to manipulate and risk the entire future of this entire generation. We are at that turning point right now, and we are going to look back at this point in history, and frankly this administration, and certain people are going to be vilified for not taking action."

— Leonardo DiCaprio, on President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris agreement, to the Hartford Courant