Celeb Quotes of the Day: Mandy Moore, Kristen Wiig & More

"I've always been the girl who goes by how my clothes fit. I don't weigh myself — I just like to feel good in my body."
— Mandy Moore, revealing she doesn't weigh herself, to SHAPE
"I was terrified because it's Matt Damon and I didn't want to suck."
— Kristen Wiig, on working alongside the actor in Downsizing, on Inside the Actors Studio
"I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship. Even though I've taken the steps to remove Stephen's name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me."
— Mel B, on why she underwent a procedure to get a tattoo of her ex-husband's name sliced off, to PEOPLE
"Be humble. The world is really small. Word travels so fast with how you treat people. How [you] speak to people. Little things go a really long way."
— Chrissy Teigen, on the mantra she lives by, during a chat with Jen Atkin
"I'm sure there will come a time when I'm ready to make a more serious commitment and be in a relationship like that but I’m thrilled to be able to keep things light at the moment."
— Nick Jonas, on why he isn't looking to settle down anytime soon, to PEOPLE
"Two and a half years ago, we had our first date with no cameras, at The Wren in N.Y.C. It was so crazy to be able to hold hands in public, take pics together, and we were so excited to start our real relationship!"
— Kaitlyn Bristowe, on returning to the site of her and fiancé Shawn Booth's first date, on Instagram
"Sometimes it feels like I can't even go outside because I'll literally feel every passing person's emotions or [I'll watch] the news [and] I'll be like, 'Ok, s—.' I'll really feel it to the point where I feel like I can't move. And that's why I write. That's why I make music. I try to turn it into art."
— Jhené Aiko, opening up about her ongoing battle with depression, to PEOPLE
"I would not have been able to imagine that we would be living in a country where neo-Nazis are doing torchlight parades in Charlottesville [Va.] and jokes about Pocahontas are being made in front of the Navajo code talkers."
— Tom Hanks, on the time before Donald Trump was elected president, to The Hollywood Reporter
"…Abusers don't usually get in trouble unless the victim is broken first, because the violating act alone is not damaging enough to spark society's outrage. It's a marathon towards self-destruction in order to gain credibility and a vicious circle of victim-blaming."
— Olivia Munn, on the problem assault victims face, in an essay for Entertainment Weekly
"It was the complete opposite of what I expected. I was ten days late and had to be induced. I thought I could labor naturally, but after nine hours, I couldn't handle the pain."
— Brie Bella, on her difficult birth, to Mini Magazine
"The holidays break your routine. Sometimes, you're forced to spend time with family you rarely see and don’t always get along with."
— Kesha, on why it's important to take care of your mental health during the holidays, on Twitter
"You have no idea how many times I tried to get our show runners to let me wear something other than sweaters."
— Lili Reinhart, on wanting her Riverdale character Betty to try out different fashion choices, to PEOPLE
"Our ratings aren't amazing, so I don't think CW would be like, 'Please give us 10 seasons!' It works to our advantage in that sense."
— Rachel Bloom, revealing Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is ending after season 4, to Variety
"My greatest dream realized. We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."
— Khloé Kardashian, confirming she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child, on Instagram
"Back to my roots. Blonde was fun, but I've got to say that I'm happy to be back."
— Allison Williams, sharing she ditched her blonde hair, on Instagram
"His attention span can be fairly low. One of the things I did to try and keep him in the room when I would be working on a track, I’d have like a suitcase full of legos I'd pull into the hotel room and say, 'There you go. You build that.' "
— Johnny McDaid, on how he kept Ed Sheeran focused during their songwriting sessions, to the New York Times
"February 12, 2017, is a day I don't remember, at all, and a day I won't ever forget. I died that day, a Sunday, in a gym in my Chelsea, New York, neighborhood."
— Bob Harper, on the day he suffered a near-fatal heart attack, in his new book, The Super Carb Diet
"I thanked the heavens for his breath, his life and for making me a mother three times over."
— Katherine Heigl, reflecting on the day she gave birth to son Joshua, on Instagram
"I mean, is there any higher compliment? It will go down in my life as one of the high points."
— Erika Jayne, on being portrayed on Saturday Night Live, on Watch What Happens Live
"I am truly sorry she sees me as an adversary, because we are both, together with all the women in our business, standing in defiance of the same implacable foe: a status quo that wants so badly to return to the bad old days…"
— Meryl Streep, responding to Rose McGowan's criticism of her, to the Huffington Post
"This whole thing has been such a gift. This happened for a reason."
— Maria Menounos, on how she takes better care of herself following her brain tumor diagnosis, to Women's Health
"I was in Dubai and my makeup artist wanted me to try it, but never again. Not a fan."
— Eva Longoria, on her experience with threading, to New Beauty
"It's almost insulting because you know you work really hard."
— Catt Sadler, on being paid less than her E! News co-host Jason Kennedy, to PEOPLE
"You just have to remind yourself to not forget about your relationship and to not forget about yourself."
— Brooke Shields, on learning to make herself a priority, to Health
"I once found — and no one guessed that this was me — I found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua … Just a little souvenir."
— Margot Robbie, on the craziest thing that's happened to her, during The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable discussion
"When people say 'I dare to be different.' Well, I was different from the beginning. There was no one else like me."
— Patrick Starrr, on how "being gay, brown and plus-sized" made him stand out, to PEOPLE
"What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me."
— Eminem, on how he dates, to Vulture
"I was made for this town, and I can't wait to light up the Park Theater like never before…. this is just the beginning of a new era!"
— Lady Gaga, confirming her Las Vegas residency, on Instagram
"We took a field trip to Washington, D.C to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and there was a ceremony to bring flowers to the tomb and I was chosen. So I put on a skirt and heels and walked, not only in front of my own class, but in front of all these 7th graders from around the country, with a giant red spot on my back."
— Emily Ratajkowski, sharing her period horror story, in an interview with model Natalia Vodianova
"I made it clear on [my and husband Tyler Johnson's] first day, Listen, my clock's ticking, and I'm ready to get on this!"
— Emily Maynard, on having three kids in less than three years, to PEOPLE
"So many incredible things happened … memories I'm going to hang on to forever."
— Khloé Kardashian, revealing 2017 was "one of the best years of my life," on her website and app
"Talking about how you feel about something is important. I used to not do that, because I thought, 'Those aren't facts. I can't make an argument based on my feelings.' Then I realized that nobody can tell me how to feel about something."
— Anna Kendrick, on standing up for herself, to ELLE
"I remember just staring at the back of her head like, 'Damn, the back of this woman's head is fine.' I even took pictures, and I was going to post them but I didn't want to seem like a stalker. I look at them on occasion!"
— Anthony Anderson, admitting he was starstruck when he saw Halle Berry, to PEOPLE
"We had the wine and then the champagne and he was like, 'Let's treat ourselves; it's our birthday.' Because it was right before my 30th birthday and his 37th birthday."
— Vanessa Lachey, recounting the night husband Nick proposed, to PEOPLE
"…When you have kids you start appreciating the holidays and the traditions through their eyes, it becomes really inspired."
— Neil Patrick Harris, on celebrating Christmas with his kids, to PEOPLE
"I believe in true love — whatever that means for different people."
— Zac Efron, on whether or not he believes in monogamy, to ELLE
"Sorry (not sorry) to my surgeon. He told me not to sing. I did it anyway. And after … I ran back to get restitched. Worth it!!!"
— Hugh Jackman, explaining his doctor was weary about him singing so soon after having skin cancer removed from his nose, on Facebook
"I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone…please help. Don't say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft."
— Chrissy Teigen, on the one thing she struggles with during pregnancy, on Twitter
"I've always been an 80-year-old woman inside."
— Zendaya, on "the nerdiest thing" about her, to ELLE
"If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don't care, I'll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don't do that, and most of the people I know don't do that."
— Matt Damon, on the "s—load of guys" who aren't sexual predators, to Business Insider
"…Their support system with each other is incredible, and everything that you hope you find in your soulmate."
— Nick Jonas, on brother Joe and fiancée Sophie Turner's relationship, to PEOPLE
"I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I'm so stressed."
— Serena Williams, sharing her parenting struggles as daughter Alexis Olympia suffers through teething, on Instagram
"I've realized that most men, good men, the men that I love, there is a cut-off. They simply cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level."
— Minnie Driver, slamming Matt Damon for his controversial comments on sexual misconduct, to The Guardian
"Do I have to put on a British accent?"
— Barack Obama, joking around during a radio interview with Prince Harry, on Radio 4's Today program
"I don't care what people say anymore. I just focus on the people that love me and wish me best."
— Francisca Lachapel, on experiencing cyberbullying, during an interview with Univision
"I will certainly fall short of the father my pop was, but – I'm going to give it my all!"
— John Stamos, dedicating an emotional throwback photo to his father, on Instagram
"When we had the idea of having a baby, I wasn't thrilled. I didn't know if I wanted a baby. That's just me being honest, don’t judge me."
— Kevin Hart, revealing he initially didn't want to have a baby with wife Eniko, on Saturday Night Live
"I wasn't surprised that he cheated because we're talking about Jax Taylor — but I was surprised that he admitted it."
— Lisa Vanderpump, on Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor's cheating scandal, to PEOPLE
"Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose."
— Amber Tamblyn, criticizing Rose McGowan for "shaming" women who plan to wear black to the Golden Globes, on Twitter
"With Bond, I've actually had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case."
— Ed Sheeran, sharing he wrote a James Bond theme song without being asked to, on Ireland's The Late Late Show
