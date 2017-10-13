Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Mandy Moore, James Franco & More
Mandy Moore denies photoshopping rumors. Plus, James Franco and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 50
“I am 5’10 and a size 6. I have NEVER photoshopped pictures. That’s not what I’m about. If you’re going to be rude about people’s bodies, go elsewhere.”
— Mandy Moore, slamming those who accused her of photoshopping her Instagram photos, on Instagram
2 of 50
“I guess it’s called a midlife crisis. I’ve certainly hit a wall this past year. It’s not like I went out and had to buy a Ferrari or anything like that. It was more about re-prioritizing and figuring out what was meaningful. I’ve been known as a guy that just did a lot of things. I already went through a lot of phases I think people go through in their midlife crisis. So for me it was really about cutting back and focusing, and figuring out what I really wanted to spend my time on.”
— James Franco, on why he decided to cut back on acting, to Evening Standard Magazine
3 of 50
“Whenever I can educate people on a cause that is close to me, I will. [Remember] that there are people that they can turn to and talk to about this, and they should never be embarrassed or ashamed to come forward about anything.”
— Shay Mitchel, on why she decided to do a PSA with Ashton Kutcher's anti-sextortion organization, Thorn, to PEOPLE
4 of 50
“There’s a solid, different kind of intimacy that comes about out of this and the support for each other and each other’s lives. I think people need alone time. I know I’m one of those people that needs that.”
— Judith Light, on the benefits of her long-distance marriage with husband Robert Desiderio, to PEOPLE
5 of 50
“It’s important to me to show my children that I care about my health and fitness enough to stay committed. So when I’m in their room with them, I’ll do squats. When they ask what I’m doing, I’ll say I’m getting my physical fitness in. And because they copy everything I do, the next time they pick up a heavy bag they’ll say, ‘I’m getting my workout in.’ ”
— Kristen Bell, on setting a good example for her daughters when it comes to fitness, to Shape
6 of 50
“It doesn’t exist. What matters is that you’re whole. I felt so much of my life that I was two people. There was this person everyone saw, and there was another person who lived outside of me, alongside me, who had been delegated all of the imperfect stuff. To become whole, you reach around and pull all those shadows in and they join your light—you put it all together inside your skin. And you accept that, yes, I’m flawed, but my intentions are good, and I will never be perfect, but I will continue to evolve toward that.”
— Jane Fonda, on why perfection is an unattainable goal, to Town & Country
7 of 50
"I think it was ‘Don’t have the baby,’ as though it would ruin my career, and I was so old anyway. I had my first baby at 39 and my third at 45, and with each child, [people were] like, ‘Are you crazy? Don’t!’"
— Susan Sarandon, on the worst advice she ever received, to Good Housekeeping
8 of 50
“I want this not to be something that’s going to be a downer for the rest of the night. I want to play the show for you guys that the people in Las Vegas came to see and didn’t get a chance to.”
— Jason Aldean, opening his first show since the deadly Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1
9 of 50
"I have not named my abusers. Not because I don’t plan on saying these people’s names eventually, but because to start that process is an emotionally draining, financially draining, really everything draining thing to do and to go through and I want to do it when I’m ready."
— Evan Rachel Wood, on why she hasn't named the two men who allegedly raped her, in a YouTube Video
10 of 50
“What I find sort of extraordinary is that this man is at the top of a very particular iceberg, you know he’s — I don’t think you can describe him as a ‘sex addict,’ he’s a predator,” the prolific actress continued. “But what he’s, as it were, at the top of the ladder of is a system of harassment, and belittling, and bullying, and interference, and what my mother would have referred to in the old days as ‘pestering.' ‘Is he pestering you?’ That’s the word we used to use in the olden days, if you recall. This has been part of our world, women’s world, since time immemorial. So what we need to start talking about is the crisis in masculinity, the crisis of extreme masculinity, which is this sort of behavior, and the fact that it is not only OK, but it also is represented by the most powerful man in the world at the moment."
— Emma Thompson, on the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, on BBC Newsnight
11 of 50
"I have two kids — I have a baby. And it's so different now. I'm not inclined toward drama and feuds and soundbites."
— Pink, on why she regrets taking a side in the pop feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, to the Los Angeles Times
12 of 50
"My curious, courageous one, I promise we'll work hard to make this place better for you and your sisters everywhere. We've taken some hits recently, but I believe we are even more determined because of it."
— Olivia Wilde, penning a letter to daughter Daisy on her 1st birthday, on Instagram
13 of 50
"If this is what my body looks like with these scars, then that's what they are. I don't want to pretend that I'm something that I'm not. That is my f—ing absolute worst fear. It drives me insane when other people act like that."
— Stassi Schroeder, opening up about being proud of her breast reduction scars, to PEOPLE
14 of 50
"I think that it's all happening for the best. Everyone is really enjoying their success at the moment. I'm super proud of them all for doing their own thing and doing it in their own way."
— Liam Payne, on his One Direction bandmates, to PEOPLE
15 of 50
"I don't sleep. I'm in creative mode, trying to see how we can bring love and hope to my people in Puerto Rico."
— Ricky Martin, on his efforts to help his native land, to PEOPLE
16 of 50
"One is like, 'How am I ever going to be able to love this little child as much as I love [daughter] Maiya?' I know it's a common fear and it's very, very real."
— Emily Baldoni, on her fear ahead of welcoming her second child with husband Justin, to PEOPLE
17 of 50
"I'm not a wallflower and I encourage girls to live that way. I encourage girls to lean in, use your brain, get in there, get in the conversation."
— Krysten Ritter, on being an example for girls, to Women's Health
18 of 50
"Now the bump is starting to really show, it's sinking in that this is really happening."
— Natasha Bedingfield, revealing she's expecting her first child, to The Sun
19 of 50
"My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that. That's how I've taken control of everything. It's a relief. That's one other thing off the table. Now, let's hope I don't get hit by a bus."
— Christina Applegate, on undergoing surgery to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to reduce her risk of further cancers, to Today
20 of 50
"My parents knew I'd auditioned for a gay character, but that's all they knew. I made a deal with myself that if it got picked up, I would come out."
— Wilson Cruz, crediting his My So-Called Life character for changing his life, to PEOPLE
21 of 50
"That's how we end all of our conversations—something about vaginas."
— Julianne Hough, on talking about her endometriosis with husband Brooks Laich, to Health
22 of 50
"Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love."
— Hilarie Burton, claiming Ben Affleck groped her on TRL, on Twitter
23 of 50
"When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that / Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada / All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather / Cause a twitter storm with the Packers."
— Eminem, slamming Donald Trump in a freestyle rap, at the BET Hip Hop Awards
24 of 50
"Thanking God for this beautiful strong woman that I am lucky enough to still be calling my wife today. You are truly amazing….Love you."
— Kevin Hart, praising wife Eniko, on Instagram
25 of 50
"I'd never met anyone openly bipolar before, who discussed loving glitter because of her LSD days."
— Daisy Ridley, speaking of Star Wars costar Carrie Fisher's love of life, to Vogue
26 of 50
"My job as an actor is to find my character's point of view and then believe that 100 percent."
— Margot Robbie, on portraying disgraced figure skating star Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, on Good Morning America
27 of 50
"I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world."
— Anthony Bourdain, applauding girlfriend Asia Argento for coming forward with Harvey Weinstein rape accusations, on Twitter
28 of 50
"I know a lot of people don't understand mental illness and pass it off as people being dramatic … but it's a chemical Imbalance that no one wants to struggle through. It's not easy."
— Colton Haynes, opening up about his battle with anxiety and depression, on Instagram
29 of 50
"I love being pregnant. I always joke with [husband John Jovanovic] that I want seven kids. We’ll see what number we actually get to."
— Daphne Oz, revealing she's expecting her third child, to Fit Pregnancy and Baby
30 of 50
"I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified."
— Gwyneth Paltrow, alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her, to the New York Times
31 of 50
"I'm super dramatic. Something not that bad, in my mind, becomes a catastrophe. I go from zero to a hundred. It's a problem."
— Mila Kunis, on her tendency to "overthink" things, to Marie Claire
32 of 50
"It is what it is, but I'm glad that my family is together."
— Naya Rivera, confirming that she called off her divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey, to PEOPLE
33 of 50
"She is just an incredible woman … She knows that it will do a lot of good for a lot of people."
— Wanda Sykes, on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' decision to reveal her breast cancer diagnosis, to PEOPLE
34 of 50
"It's so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens."
— Sasha Pieterse, on how fiancé Hudson Sheaffer has supported her during her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, to PEOPLE
35 of 50
"We didn't have to do much rehearsing as far as playing husband and wife."
— Chris Hemsworth, on filming Horse Soldiers with wife Elsa Pataky, to Entertainment Tonight
36 of 50
"The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace."
— Kate Winslet, condemning Harvey Weinstein's "gross misconduct," in a statement to Variety
37 of 50
"His goodbye note did not mention sadness, anger, angst or depression, just a pressing madness about feeling like this world was not his home."
— Delilah Rene Luke, opening up about son Zachariah's suicide, to PEOPLE
38 of 50
"It's something that I never really wanted to talk about, because I'm just me and this is my life. But we were talking about Malcolm [in the Middle] and how it started, and I don't really have memories of being on the show."
— Frankie Muniz, on his intense memory loss, to PEOPLE
39 of 50
"I have decided after this season I'm probably calling it quits for filming this show. I told [a producer] it’s getting to out of hand and it's not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren't human beings to @mtv what-so-ever."
— Jenelle Evans, slamming MTV for her and her family's portrayal on Teen Mom, on Instagram
40 of 50
"Promoting this book has been something I've been dreaming of my whole life."
— Cara Delevingne, on her young adult novel, Mirror, Mirror, to PEOPLE
41 of 50
"I think people that break up and get back together, that's awesome. You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being."
— Miley Cyrus, on why she and fiancé Liam Hemsworth first split, to Howard Stern
42 of 50
"...I don't workout to loose[sic] weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I'm in.."
— Ashley Graham, calling out haters who fat shame her for working out, on Instagram
43 of 50
"Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."
— Meryl Streep, on Harvey Weinstein scandal, to the Huffington Post
44 of 50
"As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you."
— Brie Larson, expressing her solidarity with sexual assault survivors, on Twitter
45 of 50
"I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff … but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early."
— Kit Harington, on fumbling his proposal to Game of Thrones costar Rose Leslie, to British TV host Jonathan Ross
46 of 50
"You can't worry about what anyone else thinks but still think about at least 5 to 10 years in front of you because those things come back to haunt you."
— Khloé Kardashian, on how social media has influenced her life, at Nordstrom's event for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American denim line
47 of 50
"I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh, it's Lady Gaga. I love her so much. I don't want to tell her the truth.'"
— Isla Fisher, on getting confused for Amy Adams at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, to Jimmy Kimmel
48 of 50
"Recast Samantha! … Look, I would be very devastated if I created something cultural like that and 95 percent of the team said, 'Let's do it,' but there was a hold on it. I don't blame Kim Cattrall though."
— Ryan Murphy, weighing in on the Sex and the City movie drama, at The New Yorker festival
49 of 50
"TALK TO ME WHEN YOU HAVE ENDOMETRIOSIS, OVARIAN CYSTS, PAINFUL IRREGULAR CYCLES ETC. [Birth control] is for more than just our sex lives you pig."
— Sarah Hyland, on Donald Trump's decision to roll back an Obamacare requirement that employers include birth control coverage in their health insurance plans, on Twitter
50 of 50
"I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible. It's better her than me. I would hate Washington."
— Ivana Trump, on ex-husband Donald Trump's wife Melania, on Good Morning America