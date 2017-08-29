Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Luann D'Agostino, Demi Lovato & More
Luann D’Agostino opens up about her split from her ex. Plus, Demi Lovato and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
From Bromances to Photobombs by Ellen DeGeneres: Here's Everything You Didn’t See at the 2017 MTV VMAs
See the Complete MTV VMAs 2017 Winners List
1 of 20
"Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people. And I didn’t know about it — I found out about it the next day in the press. That for me was like, the final straw. I was like, 'I can't do this anymore.' "
— Luann D'Agostino, on what led to her split from ex Tom D'Agostino, on Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann
2 of 20
"Why are people still expecting me to apologize and grovel to a man that tweets like this? I'm a comedian; he's our f—ing president."
— Kathy Griffin, on her President Trump beheading photo scandal, to New York magazine's The Cut
3 of 20
"I remember being so sad and downtrodden after hearing that I couldn't even go to an arts school. And now this Emmy thing is happening. I feel like Cinderella."
— Samira Wiley, on earning her first Emmys nomination, to PEOPLE
4 of 20
"I think that everything happens for a reason, and certain emotions are felt at certain points in your life, and you don't always have to explain them to people. So whatever you want to think about it — you go into whatever theories you have — fine. But I know what it's about and who it's about and I'm just going to let it be."
— Demi Lovato, on a revealing new song off her Tell Me You Love Me album, to MTV
5 of 20
"I obviously would've rather handled something like this privately. It's embarrassing. It's really hard. There's no feeling like it – having to wake up every day knowing that this is going on, that people and the media are judging you."
— Corinne Olympios, opening up for the first time since the Bachelor in Paradise sex scandal, to PEOPLE
6 of 20
"I'd look at baby pictures and see what my hair looked like, and I just got curious."
— Willow Smith, on her decision to shave off her hair, to Refinery29
7 of 20
"I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you. Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future."
— Mark Zuckerberg, penning a letter to newborn daughter August, on Facebook
8 of 20
"Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… [Love] u Z."
— Lea Michele, declaring her love for boyfriend Zandy Reich, on Instagram
9 of 20
"One of them calls it 'old people's music.' [I'm] like, 'What are you talking about? It's '90s pop. It's the best genre of music ever.' "
— Mel B, on how her kids feel about her Spice Girls music, to PEOPLE
10 of 20
"It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay."
— Vanessa Grimaldi, on her split from ex Nick Viall, on Instagram
11 of 20
"Baby girl, we don't change … We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl. We help other people to change, so they can see all kinds of beauty."
— Pink, addressing her daughter Willow, during her MTV VMAs acceptance speech
12 of 20
"My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we've been at it half a decade."
— Lena Dunham, commenting on boyfriend Jack Antonoff's appearance at the MTV VMAs, on Twitter
13 of 20
"I don't know if it's because she's the older sister. I don't know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it's so hard for me."
— Kim Kardashian West, on her kids North and Saint's dynamic, on Live with Kelly & Ryan
14 of 20
"For a long time, I defined myself by what I wasn't which constantly set me up for failure and failure."
— Issa Rae, on learning to be true to herself, on BET's Black Girls Rock
15 of 20
"Growing up, I learned never to leave the house without mascara. I think all the Vergara women would agree it's important to look your best at all times."
— Sofia Vergara, on her earliest beauty memory, to InStyle
16 of 20
"When I think about him, Chester, I see his face which was always smiling. I think about his heart which he wore on his sleeve. I think how kindly he treated me, my brother, our band."
— Jared Leto, paying homage to late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, at the MTV VMAs
17 of 20
"It has been said that if you knew who walked beside you, you would never experience fear and doubt again. The truth is piercing and the truth is what matters. The truth is none of us are alone."
— Kesha, making a powerful statement about suicide prevention, at the MTV VMAs
18 of 20
"Sometimes I walk out of the house with the zit cream and forget about it. And that's just life, it's unpredictable and awkward and we all feel insecure all the time but that's completely normal and okay and everybody has good days and bad days."
— Nina Dobrev, on battling blemishes, to Ocean Drive
19 of 20
"Happy early birthday Dad - I love you with all my heart."
— Meghan McCain, paying tribute to her dad, senator John McCain, on Instagram
20 of 20
"I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clown for you, Donald. Go float yourself."
— Stephen King, addressing President Trump, on Twitter
See Also
More
From Bromances to Photobombs by Ellen DeGeneres: Here's Everything You Didn’t See at the 2017 MTV VMAs
See the Complete MTV VMAs 2017 Winners List
More
Corinne Olympios Vows Not to Mix Alcohol with Medication After 'Severe Black-Out' on Bachelor in Paradise