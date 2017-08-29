Celeb Quotes of the Day: Luann D'Agostino, Demi Lovato & More

"Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people. And I didn’t know about it — I found out about it the next day in the press. That for me was like, the final straw. I was like, 'I can't do this anymore.' "

— Luann D'Agostino, on what led to her split from ex Tom D'Agostino, on Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann