Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Lionel Richie, Oprah Winfrey & More
Lionel Richie doesn’t hold back about daughter Sofia Richie’s relationship with Scott Disick. Plus, Oprah Winfrey and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"Is it going to be for life? I don't know. But for right now it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise."
— Lionel Richie, on his daughter's relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick, to The Daily Telegraph
"Just saw it with Stedman. It's Phenomenal!! Layers and layers of it. [Wakanda] ForEveeeerrrr!"
— Oprah Winfrey, sharing her Black Panther review, on Twitter
"Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure. You can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless."
— Khloé Kardashian, on having sex while pregnant, on her website
"When you physically see how a man is with a child, and if the man really desires to be a father, and you know that you are that block between that happening, you just don’t feel right about yourself every single day."
— Jeannie Mai, on a 'big main factor' that led to her divorce, on The Real
"It's starting to become very real. I don't think it becomes real until this point … now we're fighting over names."
— Robert Herjavec, opening up about his and wife Kym Johnson's twins on the way, to PEOPLE
"It's harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn't need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she's gaining something her body needed. So she's up and at it immediately and I had a hard time."
— Francia Raisa, on the recovery time after donating her kidney to BFF Selena Gomez, on Harry
"One or the other says, 'Say something nice.' And the other one has to say something nice … and the other [person] has to go right after."
— Ashley Graham, on how she and husband Justin Ervin make up after a fight, to PEOPLE
“We thought we loved each other when we were engaged, and then marriage is a whole new level. It’s just fun to see the love continually grow everyday."
— Brooks Laich, on newlywed life with wife Julianne Hough, to PEOPLE
"I just don't want him to be a model. Actually, no — baby, I want you to model. I want you to get up and model every single day — because they rebel, right?"
— Tyra Banks, revealing she doesn't want her son to be a model, to PEOPLE
"… When we started skating together, we were just friends at first. We had a really good relationship and just as we got older, we sort of fell in love on the ice and realized that we should be together."
— Evan Bates, on his and skating partner Madison Chock's relationship off the ice, to PEOPLE
