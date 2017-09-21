Celeb Quotes of the Day: Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra & More

“In fifth grade, all the boys in my class told me that I looked like I was on steroids or that I was anorexic. And then in seventh grade, I was wearing a tank top at school and one of the boys told me my arms were disgusting. So I didn’t wear a tank top to school ever again. Thinking about that makes me so sad because I let one kid affect how I see myself. Now, I almost force myself to wear tank tops because you have to appreciate your body, and now people compliment my arms all the time. You can’t let someone dictate the way you feel about yourself. It just makes me mad that I was so insecure about it for so long because my arms made me one of the best gymnasts in the world, so I would never do anything to change that.”

— Aly Raisman, on how she's learned not to let bullies dictate her actions, to Today